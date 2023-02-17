Wild Hearts Ragetail Boss Guide

Ragetail is an extremely ugly-looking kemono boss in Wild Hearts that resembles a rat. The fight against Ragetail kemono is not so tricky as it serves more of a tutorial to certain gameplay systems. However, that doesn’t mean you can deal with the Wild Hearts Ragetail boss without taking precautions or understanding the basics of the fight.

The very first proper Kemono boss that players encounter in Wild Hearts is the Ragetail. After reaching the campsite in Harugasumi Way and learning about the Dragon Pit system, players will have to defeat the Ragetail to progress ahead in the story.

How to defeat Ragetail in Wild Hearts

Before going to hunt the ragetail, you must understand its strengths and weaknesses. While in the first encounter, you don’t have any options for gear or other tools, you can definitely benefit from the overview we have provided below for subsequent Wild Hearts Ragetail kemono fights.

Attribute Wood Physical Weakness Slash, Pummel Elemental Weakness Fire Lunge Effectiveness 4 Pummel Effectiveness 3 Weak Part Tail Effective Ailments Ablaze, Entangled, Frozen

The biggest key to a successful battle against Ragetail kemono in Wild Hearts is basic karakuri crates and fusion karakuri bulwarks. Although, unlocking the Bulwarks can take some time as you need to fight the Kingtusk for those.

These barriers are also useful for players with rechargeable weapons who can always hide behind these crates and emerge once the weapon is totally loaded.

Ragetail is a weak Kemono and has a habit of lunging forward whenever it attacks. The attacks he launches, however, are not so strong, and therefore Ragetail hits the crate, stunning or stopping it in its tracks. This is the ideal opportunity to deal some damage to the ragetail without having to worry about dodging its attacks.

Take advantage of stun

Thus, once Ragetail gets stunned after hitting the Karakuri, players need to start attacking the kemono. Try to target only a specific part of the body so you can farm some kemono orbs. Players should never try hitting its head when it’s not stunned as it is always ready to bite anything that comes their way.

Ragetail does most of the attacks using his tail or claws. Players should quickly get at the side whenever it wobbles the head, indicating his claw attack. However, the claw attack doesn’t deal as much damage as “tail-whip” can.

Ragetail will slam the tail whenever it lifts its body using its forelegs. In that case, players need to dodge backward and avoid the attack. Ragetail’s tail contains Ragetail Plum on the tip, a very important harvest. Try to focus on attacking and cutting off the tail first and foremost as it will remove one of the strongest attacks from Ragetail’s arsenal.

Severing the Ragetail’s tail will drop the Ragetail Plum. However, the significant advantage is as soon as players cut the tail, Ragetail won’t be able to use tail-whip attack anymore, which is its biggest strength.

Being a somewhat smaller kemono, the Ragetail is quite fast with its lunge attacks. As players understand the dynamics of its attack and start damaging it, it will run to the following location and try to heal itself. Players must catch it before it’s fully healed, initiate combat, and finish it off. It will be much better for players if they have Flying Vines unlocked. It will help them catch it quickly.

Whenever Ragetail enters rage mode, it will be surrounded by a red circle and you should see a rotten grey tree appear behind it as the kemono screeches. It will also start to pummel the ground with its tail more frequently so you will need to watch out for this attack.

Rewards

As players fight the Ragetail boss and finish it off, they can obtain the following rewards: