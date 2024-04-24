Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Importance Of Aiding Ernesto: How To Evacuate Volcanic Island Camp

The Importance of Aiding Ernesto in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the five evacuation quests that you need to complete as part of the Halls of the First Dawn quest. During this quest, you will be helping Ernesto evacuate the residents of Volcanic Island Camp as well as two other people who live nearby.

While The Importance of Aiding Ernesto isn’t affected by the passage of time, the Unmoored World still is, so you can’t waste too many days resting at inns or traveling on foot. Whether you start the quest or not, if the area gets covered by the red storm you won’t be able to evacuate the people.

The Importance of Aiding Ernesto is triggered once you enter Volcanic Island Camp in the Unmoored World of Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is a relatively easy quest, but it will involve a lot of traveling between two specific areas. However, if you plan your travels smartly, you can easily complete this side quest.

TIP It would be better if you had already placed a portcrystal at Volcanic Island Camp before reaching the Unmoored World after the Legacy quest so you could teleport to this place easily. This way, you will save a lot of precious time since you only have a few days before the world ends.

Near the entrance of Volcanic Island Camp, you will encounter the Beastren Chief Ernesto. He is dressed in traditional red and silver armor and can be identified with his Beastren features.

Unlike other leaders, such as the elven NPC Taliesin, Ernesto recognizes the imminent danger and agrees to the evacuation. However, Ernesto asks that you go to Windwalker’s Home and bring the dwarven blacksmith Gautstafr and his wife Cliodhna to the Volcanic Island Camp so they can evacuate as well.

FYI Remember that the Importance of Aiding Ernesto quest can be completed easily if you have completed some character-specific quests earlier. This will include quests such as Put A Spring In Thy Step and The Sotted Sage. These quests will be crucial in unlocking two specific vocations (Magick Archer, Warfarer).

Persuade Gautstafr and Cliodhna to evacuate

Luckily, the Unmoored World is completely devoid of water, so you have a relatively short and straight journey to Windwalker’s Home, where Gautstafr and Cliodhna live.

Exit Volcanic Island Camp and head towards the map location shown above.

FYI Just as you exit the Volcanic Island Camp, you will also see a red beam that indicates the presence of a Purgener Dragon. If you have the time, it might be a good idea to defeat this brine dragon here and unlock The Hero achievement.

Cliodhna will greet you once you get to the house. She initially refuses to leave their house, but once Gautstafr arrives, he convinces her that you can be trusted. After the conversation, the couple will eventually agree with you. Now, you must evacuate Gautstafr and Cliodhna safely to the Volcanic Island Camp.

Escort Gautstafr and Cliodhna to Volcanic Island Camp

If you have completed quests related to them, traveling will be far easier for you. If not, Gautstafr will still be suffering from back pain, and you will have to carry him back to the camp, which will take a lot of time. You can’t even use the Ferrystone for fast traveling as you will hold him with both hands.

If Gautstafr is fit, you have two options for returning to the camp. The first is simply running ahead, and the couple will follow you. If you already cleared the enemies on your way to their house, this shouldn’t prove too difficult. Otherwise, you will have to fight some Saurian variants and zombies on the way.

The other option is fast traveling to the Portcrystal I asked you to place earlier at the Volcanic Island Camp. Once you return to the Volcanic Island Camp area, Gautstafr and his wife will wait in a hut near the entrance and ask you to inform Ernesto.

FYI If you haven’t unlocked Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Magick Archer vocation yet, it will be unlocked automatically once Cliodhna and Gautstafr reach Volcanic Island Camp and ask you to inform Ernesto.

You can find Ernesto on a scaffold conversing with another NPC named Lamond. You can speak with Ernesto and tell him that Gautstafr and his wife have arrived, which will complete the first objective of the quest, The Importance of Aiding Ernesto in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Persuade Lamond to join the evacuation

During your conversation, Ernesto will task you with another objective: convince Lamond to join the evacuation party. You can move towards the left side of the Scaffold, climb up the ladder, and then find Lamond heading towards the upper section. You can stop him and speak with him regarding the evacuation.

There will be two ways that this situation plays out. If you have interacted with Lamond before during the events of the Sotted Sage quest and delivered him Newt Liqueur (x3), you will have unlocked the Warfarer vocation.

It will increase your affinity with this particular character, and once you speak with Lamond, you can persuade him to join the evacuation party. In short, you can select the first dialogue choice and request Lamond to guard the smith and his wife. He will reluctantly agree to your offer in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

On the other hand, if this is your first interaction with this particular character, then he will not be persuaded by your dialogue. Instead, he will bicker with you and take his leave.

FYI If you haven’t unlocked The Warfarer vocation yet, it will be unlocked automatically after this interaction with Lamond.

Either way, if Lamond accepts or declines your request, the objective of persuading him will be marked as complete. You can then visit Ernesto and give him the news about Lamond. After your conversation ends with the Beastren chief, the quest called The Importance of Aiding Ernesto will conclude.

This way, the evacuation process of the Volcanic Island Camp area will start in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Upon completing the quest The Importance of Aiding Ernesto, you will receive the following rewards: