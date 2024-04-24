South Park: Phone Destroyer Best Cards In Each Category

South Park: Phone Destroyer is a real-time strategy card game that has you play the best cards in your hand to win battles. Some cards don’t do much but others can turn the tide of the match and give you a winning streak.

There are a total of 80 cards in the game and you won’t put all of them. So you need to pick the best ones to put in your deck. We have curated this guide to tell you the best cards to use in battles to ensure a win.

South Park: Phone Destroyer Best Adventure Cards

Adventure cards are the best cards amongst the others in Phone Destroyer due to their low cost.

Card Name Role Rarity How to Get? Calamity Heidi Fighter Common You can use Bandita Sally from Level 1. It belongs to the Assassin class and costs 2 Energy Points. This card features decent speed and good attacks. Bandita Sally Assassin Common It costs 2 Energy and belongs to the Assassin class. It is available from Level 1 and features good attack speed and a quick attack buffing charged ability. Smuggler Ike Assassin Common Hookhand Clyde belongs to the Fighter class and is available at Level 10. This card costs 3 Energy Points. It boasts a powerful Warcry ability that does large amounts of damage to enemy cards. It also has good overall stats. Hookhand Clyde Fighter Epic Hookhand Clyde belongs to the Fighter class and is available at Level 10. This card will cost you 3 Energy Points. It boasts a powerful Warcry ability, which does large amounts of damage to enemy cards. It also has good overall stats. Pirate Ship Timmy Ranger Rare You will unlock Pirate Ship Timmy when you reach level 10. This card belongs to the Ranged class. It deals good area damage when it fires its charged cannonball ability. It costs 3 Energy Points when used. Storyteller Jimmy Fighter Epic Storyteller Jimmy decreases the attack of all enemies with its Aura effect. It is difficult to upgrade because it is an Epic card. It costs 3 Energy.

Best Neutral Cards

Neutral Cards act as fillers cards with the themes that you choose.

Role Rarity How to Get? Rat Swarm Assassin Common Rat Swarm is available at Level 1. With this card, you can summon four rats on the battlefield, which deal damage to the enemy. It costs 3 Energy and it belongs to the Assassin class. Terrance Mephesto Ranger Rare Available at Level 1, Terrance Mephesto is used to summon a flying creature that damages an area instead of one card. Melee attackers cannot reach it. It will cost 4 Energy and it belongs to the Ranged class. Nathan Ranger Rare Nathan features a large range and a massive area of effect damage. This is a huge damage dealer card. It costs 4 Energy.

Best Sci-Fi Cards

Sci-Fi Cards are poison and debuff cards used to weaken the enemy team.

Card Name Role Rarity How to Get? Alien Clyde Fighter Common Marine Craig poisons the enemy leader and the enemies near the leader. It is a very powerful card that is unlocked at level 5. It costs 4 Energy and belongs to the Ranged class. Marine Craig Ranger Common It belongs to the Fighter class. You can unlock Enforcer Jimmy when you reach level 5. He can be a good tank, as he can take quite a lot of punishment. The aura surrounding it keeps the abilities from charging. It will cost 2 Energy. Enforcer Jimmy Fighter Rare Astronaut Butters is a decent card that unlocks at level 1. It belongs to the Assassin class and costs 2 Energy. When it dies, it grants a speed buff to the leader or nearby ally. Astronaut Butters Assassin Common Astronaut Butters is a decent card and it unlocks at level 1. It belongs to the Assassin class and it costs 2 Energy. It grants speed buff to the leader or nearby ally when it dies.

Best Fantasy Cards

This section features the best Fantasy cards in the game. Their main strengths are the use of control abilities and excessive debuffs.

Card Name Role Rarity How to Get? Princess Kenny Assassin Common Reach level 20, and this card is yours. It belongs to the Fighter class, and it uses 3 Energy. Stan the Great has overall good stats with an attack-reducing charge attack. Stan the Great Fighter Common To unlock Catapult Timmy, you must reach level 20. It belongs to the Ranged class and costs 3 Energy. It can summon rats and throw them at the enemy. Catapult Timmy can attack at range and has a charge attack as well. Catapult Timmy Ranger Rare It belongs to the Assassin Class and can be unlocked at level 15. It costs 2 Energy, and when it dies, it makes the closest ally card invisible for three seconds. It also features decent attack speed. Paladin Butlers Assassin Common Reach level 20 and this card is yours. It belongs to the Fighter class, and it uses 3 Energy. Stan the Great has overall good stats with an attack-reducing charge attack.

South Park: Phone Destroyer Best Mystical Cards

Mystical Cards are support cards that support you in different ways during battles.