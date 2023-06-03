How To Get To Chasm Under Zora’s Domain In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zora’s Domain is one of the major villages and settlements in Zelda TotK and as such it allows passage to the Depths region of Hyrule. Just like other entrances to the Depths, a chasm within Zora’s Domain in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows players to drop down a Gloom-filled hole and come out on the other side.

We have written this guide to help you figure out where to find Zora’s Domain chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and what awaits you on the other side once you enter it.

Zora’s Domain Chasm location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As the name suggests, Zora’s Domain Chasm is found under the settlement of Zora’s Domain. The Chasm is found in the cave under the city. The entrance to the cave is hidden behind the waterfall that is under the bridge leading into Zora’s Domain.

The exact coordinates for the chasm are: 3299, 0424, 0112.

How to get to Zora’s Domain Chasm in Zelda: TotK

From the start of the Great Zora Bridge, head towards Zora’s Domain. Jump off of the bridge near the waterfall. From here, you have to glide into the waterfall, directly underneath the bridge. You can try using the bridge’s shadow to determine where you want to enter the waterfall to get to the cave under Zora’s Domain. The chasm is to your left in the cave.

Activities under Zora’s Domain Chasm

The fall through Zora’s Domain Chasm is simple and safe. Zora’s Domain Chasm leads you directly into the Abandoned Lanayru Mine, just northwest of the Kawagom Lightroot. Abandoned Lanayru Mine is where players get the Autobuild ability. So a quick path to Abandoned Lanayru Mine is quite useful. The mine also serves as a main location in some of the main story missions in Zelda: TotK.