Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A Crabulous Deal Walkthrough

A Crabulous Deal is a fairly easy side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The quest sees you collecting Bright-Eyed Crabs as demanded by the owner of the general store called Cleff.

These crabs can easily be found nearby. They are one of the best sources of restoring your health when cooked into different recipes.

However, in this quest, you’ll be required to hand them over for a nice reward. You will need to collect 10 in total. Below we will be showing you how to complete A Crabulous Deal side quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to start A Crabulous Deal in Zelda: TotK

To start A Crabulous Deal side quest in Zelda: TotK, you need to be in Zora’s Domain. You must ensure that you have completed the Sidon of the Zora questline first. After completing the quest, visit the main general store in Zora’s Domain, The Coral Reef, and talk to the owner Cleff.

You can visit the coordinates 3321, 0486, 0139 and reach the marked location on the Zelda map below to find Cleff at the general store:

Once you talk to him, he will assign you to find 10x Bright-Eyed Crabs and bring them to him. In return, he will offer you a Sapphire as a reward.

How to complete A Crabulous Deal in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have talked to Cleff, head over to the pond on the left to find the first two Bright-Eyed Crabs. Head up the stairs and take a left to follow the bridge to find the next crab next to the pillar.

Glide down to the Shrine below and find the next two crabs. By now, you should have 5, so you need only five more to complete the quest.

Swim across to the island next to the Shrine to find the two more crabs. For the remaining Bright-Eyed Crabs, head over to the area marked on the map below at the coordinates: 3325, 0489, 0139

Head up the staircase right to the Shrine and find the rest of the crabs up the stairs. Once all 10x crabs are collected, return to Cleff at the Coral Reef. Hand over the crabs and get your reward which will be a Sapphire. This completes A Crabulous Deal side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.