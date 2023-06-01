Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Moonlit Princess Walkthrough

The Moonlit Princess Side Quest is one of the easier and short missions you will encounter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this quest, you only need to take a picture of Mipha’s Statues with the moon shining on it. It’s very easy to do and the whole quest takes place close to the Zora’s Domain region.

Read on below to find out how you can complete the Moonlit Princess Side quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to start Moonlit Princess in Zelda: TotK

The Moonlit Princess Side quest can be started by traveling to Zora’s Domain in Tears of the Kingdom.

Travel to the Western bridge as indicated on the map and you will find an older NPC there. Talk to him and he will tell you how he misses Princess Mipha.

He misses how majestic she looked in particular holding her Lightscale Trident with the moon shining in the back. He says he wants to see that again. From here you can start the quest.

How to complete Moonlit Princess in Zelda: TotK

Before you can take on the Moonlit Princess side quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you will first need to acquire wood and flint to make a campfire.

Next, travel to Shatterback Point where you will find a statue of Princess Mipha holding her trident. This place is due South of Mipha Court as indicated on the map.

Build a campfire and rest until it is night. Then wait until the moon is at the back of the statue. Now take out your camera and simply take a picture.

When you have some photos of the moon with the statue, head on toward the old NPC and show them to him. He will be thankful to you and offer you a Zora Sword as a reward for your trouble.