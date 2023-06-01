Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom True Treasure Walkthrough

During your playthrough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across the True Treasure side quest. This is one of the many quests where Link helps an NPC out.

It is short and easy to do with nearly all of the required items being present on location. You will be helping Sasan, a Hylian, cross an underwater river.

He wants to reunite with his friend, Finley, who’s on the other side. Reuniting the two friends with grant you a pair of Opals as a reward.

So, today we will show you how to complete the True Treasure side quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to start True Treasure in Zelda: TotK

To start the True Treasure side quest in Zelda: TotK, you must have completed the Sidon of the Zora questline in its entirety. Once the quest is completed, head over to Zora’s Domain and talk to Kodah at the Seabed Inn.

Kodah explains that her daughter has gone to search for a treasure chest at a hidden shrine at Tarm Point. This begins the quest. Alternatively, you can just go to Tarm Point and talk to the NPC there.

No matter which path you take, you can reach Tarm Point by traveling northeast of Mount Lanayru and southeast of Zora’s Domain.

For more clarity, you can follow the marked location on the Zelda map below with coordinates 4481, -0832, 0053.

Once at the location, you will find a hole in the ground that leads to a cave. Enter it and you will find Sasan near the underground river. If you didn’t pick up the quest in Zora’s domain, you’ll get it now by talking to Sasan. Now, you must help him cross it and reunite him with Finley.

How to complete True Treasure in Zelda: TotK

Once you have had your chat with Sasan, collect the Korok fronds and wooden sticks nearby. Use your Fuse ability to combine the Fronds and sticks to create a Korok Frond Guster.

This will allow you to sail the raft nearby. Using your Ultrahand ability, grab and place the raft into the water and hop onto it. Now hit the sail with the guster and it will create enough wind to move the raft.

Now you will have to navigate through the rocks which will rise and fall under the water. Either move around them or wait a few moments for them to receed under the water. Once you maneuver the raft from between the rocky course, you’ll end up on the other side.

Finally, Sasan will reunite with Finley and you will complete the True Treasure side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As a reward, you will receive a pair of Opals and can interact with the Shrine.