Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Secret Treasure Under The Great Fish Walkthrough

The “Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish” is a side quest that you can do after reaching the beautiful region of Lanayru Great Spring in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sidon, a prince of Zora and the son of King Dorephan, asks for your help in deciphering some ancient texts that may lead to a secret treasure. You will be given some clues to track down and with our help, uncover the Secret Treasure in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish in Zelda: TotK

Take note that you can only unlock this side quest after completing Sidon of the Zora, a rather lengthy main story quest.

Once that is done, make your way to Zora’s Domain and enter the Throne Room to speak with Sidon. Speak with him at coordinates 3307, 0500, 0150 to start the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish in Zelda: TotK

There is actually no “great fish” in the game to find. That is actually a clue for a massive fish statue that you might have spotted while exploring Zora’s Domain.

To begin your search for the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to, hence, make your way to the Great Zora Bridge.

See the waterfall here? There is a cave hidden behind it. Hence, your next step will be to swim through the waterfall to reach the cave entrance.

Surprisingly, there is another waterfall inside. You just have to paraglide across the large gap to reach that second waterfall. Swim your way through to enter a small room with a chest. Loot it for the Vah Ruta Divine helm to complete the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish quest in Tears of the Kingdom.