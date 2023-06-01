Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Never-Ending Lecture Walkthrough 

The Never-Ending Lecture is a short and easy side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will reward you with a nice armor piece. The quest takes place in Zora’s Realm and all locations for this quest will be close to that region.

You will overhear a conversation between two Zora people who are lamenting attending long lectures. This will launch a short treasure hunt of sorts from which you can get a nice armor piece.

Today we’ll be helping you with your endeavor and teaching you can finish the Never-Ending Lecture in Zelda: Totk.

How to start The Never-Ending Lecture in Zelda: TotK

This quest The Never-Ending can be started once you completed the pre-requisite quest of “Sidon of the Zora” the main quest.

To get to the quest location, fast-travel to the Lanayru Great Spring in the Zora’s Domain and make your way to the throne room.

You will be finding this location when you will go toward the east from the center of the map. The coordinates for Zora’s domain are 3322, 0548, and 0163.

Go to the area where you see the King in front of you and then look to the left to see two Zora talking about long lectures. Talk to them and the quest will start.

How to complete The Never-Ending Lecture in Zelda: TotK

You need to get to one of the flying islands close to Mipha Court that’s shaped like a fish. Fast travel to Ihen-a-Shrine and look for a giant waterfall coming down from a Fish shaped Sky Island. Equip the Zora armor to go up through the waterfall.

Once you surface, go left towards the two crates. Stand on the edge, jump off, and then glide off to the side.

You need to look for an opening in the side where you can land. Get inside and simply follow the path where you will find a chest. Open it and you will receive the Zora Helm by opening up the chest to complete the Never-Ending Lecture side quest in Tears of the Kingdom.