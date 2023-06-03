Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A Wife Wafted Away Walkthrough

A Wife Wafted Away is one of the many side quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which you have to help a Zora named Fronk find his wife.

His wife Mei crossed a bridge and made herself to the Floating Island and Fronk wants your help finding her. Doing so is not difficult; once you do so, you will get a nutritious Bass Dish from Mei. This dish replenishes Ten Hearts when you eat it.

To help you in this endeavor, we have written down the step-by-step process to complete A Wife Wafted Away in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start A Wife Wafted Away in Zelda: TotK

Before you can begin this quest, you need to complete the Sidon of the Zora questline. We have a detailed guide on that, so refer to it to see how you can accomplish this.

Once this is done, you need to get to the top of the bridge located near the Mogawak Shrine. This is in Zora’s Domain and once you are there, you need to find the Zora Fronk.

Talk to him and begin the quest A Wife Wafted Away in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to finish A Wife Wafted Away in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete A Wife Wafted Away quest, you need to find Mei. Fronk will give you a clue about his wife’s location. He says the last they spoke, she said she was heading toward a floating place from the Eastern bridge.

Now there are a lot of floating Sky Islands in the game so this clue can mean any of these. However, the one you need to go to is close to the Water Temple.

You would have gone to this location during the Sidon of the Zora questline and also activated the shrine there. And that shrine will be our starting point.

Fast travel to the Igoshon Shrine and then make your way to the Eastern edge of the island. You will see another island down below.

This is Wellspring Island where you’ll find Mei. Jump off the edge and glide your way to the island. Aim for the two pillars and try to land there.

You will then find Mei fishing on the edge of a pool. Talk to her and she will speak about a particular fish. When the dialogue option comes up, tell her that Fronk is worried about her. After that, she will leave.

Make your way back to Fronk and talk to him. Doing so will finish the A Wife Wafted Away quest.

As a reward for completing the quest, Mei will cook you a dish from the Hearty Bass she would have caught. Consuming this Bass Dish will restore Ten Hearts to your health.