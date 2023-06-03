Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Follow The Cuccos Walkthrough

Follow the Cuccos is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the King in which you will help Trissa in restocking the Cuccos eggs in the High Spirit Store. She needs our help because the Cuccos have changed places they lay their eggs at. To find the new place, you need to follow them to their nest early in the morning.

Follow this step-by-step process to complete the Follow the Cuccos quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Zelda Follow the Cuccos Zelda: TotK

First things first, you need to complete the Codgers Quarrel quest. This is a prerequisite for this quest and you can follow our guide on how to complete that one.

Once this is done, you need to head towards the area in Karakiro Village called High Spirit Store. The quest Follow the Cuccos will begin after your conversation with Trissa.

How to complete Follow the Cuccos in Zelda: TotK

You have to find and gather at least 10 Cucco Eggs and deliver them back to Trissa. For that, you need to find and follow Cuccos in Karakiro Village.

Cuccos usually go back to their nest early in the morning. This means, you can follow them as they’re leaving for their nest to end up and their new hideaway.

Use the cooking pot outside the General Store to skip time. You need to skip ahead till exactly 5 o’clock in the morning. This is when the Cuccos leave the village.

When that happens, you need to follow the Cuccos until they lead you to their nests. You won’t find many enemies on the way so it’ll be a peaceful trek. They will lead you to the South of Karakiro Village where a Device Dispenser is located.

The Cuccoos will enter their hideaway through a hole in the mountainside. You can easily crouch through and emerge on the other side. You will find a couple of Cucco nests inside which you can loot until you have at least 10 Cucco Eggs.

Now head back to Trissa in Kakariko Village and hand over the eggs. This completes the quest.