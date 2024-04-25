Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the original game with the same strategic gameplay in a historical setting. This one has a new coat of paint and upgraded graphics. No matter if this is your first experience with the game or if you’re an old player, you will find the need to use some cheats to get ahead in the game. This Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Cheat Codes Guide will tell you all of the cheat codes in the game and how to use them.
Just like the previous game, load the game and press Enter to open the chat console, type the cheat code, and hit enter again to activate the cheat.
Age of Empires Definitive Edition Cheat Codes List
Here is a complete list of all cheat codes in Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, along with their brief descriptions.
|Cheats
|Effect
|BIG BERTHA
|Converts your Stone Throwers and Catapults to Big Bertha, which is much more deadly and efficient.
|BIGDADDY
|Winsett’s Z car which is fast and has a great attack. You need to a town centre for this cheat to work.
|BIG MOMMA
|Works like BIGDADDY but the car you get is in black color
|BLACK RIDER
|Turns every cavalry archer into Black Rider. Only the name is changed and there is no impact on the stats.
|COINAGE
|Grants you with 1,000 gold.
|DARK RAIN
|Ideal for stealth attack as it converts your bowmen into composite bowmen.
|DIE DIE DIE
|Destroys the enemy
|E=MC2 TROOPER
|You get a nuke trooper. It is very deadly but has a slow fire rate. Once again, you need a town centre for this cheat to work.
|FLYING DUTCHMAN
|You can move your Catapult Trireme and Juggernaut ships on land.
|GAIA
|You can control animals rather than your own units. Beware though, as you cannot take back control of your own units once it is done.
|GRANTLINKSPENCE
|Upgrade your animals into alpha versions.
|HARI KARI
|Not only do you lose the game but also destroy your entire base
|HOME RUN
|You win the game.
|HOYOHOYO
|You get a priest who has exceptional speed and 600 hit points of health.
|ICBM
|The range of Ballista and Helepolis is increased to 100.
|JACK BE NIMBLE
|Catapults will throw villagers away rather than bones.
|KING ARTHUR
|All birds will become flying dinosaurs.
|KILL1
|Kills one player. You can use KILL2, KILL3, etc (up to KILL8) to choose which players you want to kill.
|MEDUSA
|All units are Medusa and one can survive death twice, and die for good the third time.
|NO FOG
|No fog of war is left, and you can see all enemy units.
|PHOTON MAN
|You get a laser trooper who is deadly. You need a town centre for this to work.
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|You get 1000 food.
|POW
|This spawns a unit called BabyPrez, a baby riding a fast tricycle with a long range shotgun.
|QUARRY
|You get 1000 stones.
|RESIGN
|You will lose the game.
|REVEAL MAP
|You can see the entire map (no enemy units).
|STEROIDS
|Everything within your base makes unit, buildings, gather resources, and add upgrades.
|STORMBILLY
|You get a robot which shoots lasers and does a ton of damage. Make sure you have a town centre if you want this cheat to work.
|UPSIDFLINTMOBILE
|Chariot archers have much better speed and rate of fire.
|WOODSTOCK
|You get 1000 wood.