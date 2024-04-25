Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the original game with the same strategic gameplay in a historical setting. This one has a new coat of paint and upgraded graphics. No matter if this is your first experience with the game or if you’re an old player, you will find the need to use some cheats to get ahead in the game. This Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Cheat Codes Guide will tell you all of the cheat codes in the game and how to use them.

Just like the previous game, load the game and press Enter to open the chat console, type the cheat code, and hit enter again to activate the cheat.

Age of Empires Definitive Edition Cheat Codes List

Here is a complete list of all cheat codes in Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, along with their brief descriptions.