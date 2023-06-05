How To Get To East Hill Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: TotK is a lot similar to its predecessor BotW, with a few major changes and new features. One of these changes is the introduction of Chasms, which are nothing but portals that take you from the bright Hyrule Surface to the dark and gloomy Depths. The East Hill Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the four Lanayru Region Chasms, which leads to some amazing discoveries including Schema Stones and Forge Constructs etc.

This guide will help you find the East Hill Chasm in Zelda TotK and explore what lies beyond this gloom-infested portal.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom East Hill Chasm location

The East Hill Chasm is located in the Lanayru Region of Hyrule, between West Necluda and Lanayru Wetlands. Its neighboring locations are Ring Ruins and Lantern Lake. Consult these coordinates (1974, -0846, 0116) for perceiving a clearer idea of the Chasm’s exact position.

How to Get to East Hill Chasm in Zelda: TotK

You can approach the location of East Hill Chasm by means of two methods. You can take either of the ways that suit you.

Method 1- Shrine

Shrines are conventional fast-travel locations in Zelda: TotK that provide ease of access to several objects and related locations around them. Similarly, the Makasura Shrine is the nearest shrine to East Hill Chasm and can be used to reach it in just a few magical seconds.

Method 2 – Skyview Tower

There is another fast as well as safe method to approach East Hill Chasm. Simply go to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and use the launcher platform at its center to take a high jump in the air. When you get the proper height, start gliding to the northeast until you see East Hill Chasm below you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Activities in East Hill Chasm

The East Hill Chasm leads to the discovery of many useful materials, and tools including Forge Construct. Forge Constructs are tools used for processing Zonaite into Zonai Cores and Crystallized Charge. Both of these are important for operating Zonai Devices and it is recommended to have an ample supply of these materials.

Moreover, East Hill Chasm also gives way to reach the Amandoned Kakariko Mine. This mine is important for farming Schema Stones, an item essential for building new or creative Zonai Devices. All of these stones are found in Abandoned Mines of the Depths, except for one.

Last but definitely not least, the Abandoned Kakariko Mine of East Hill Chasm is also the place where Marbled Gohma Boss reappears. The exact coordinates for the nearest lightroot of this encounter are (-2121, -0666, -0594).