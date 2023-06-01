Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gloom-Borne Illness Walkthrough

Lasli, who you may remember from Breath of the Wild, needs your help in treating her sick grandmother. As part of the “Gloom-Borne Illness” side quest, you must help her find the necessary ingredients to cook a special porridge in Tears of the Kingdom.

Helping Lasli out here will get you an Energizing Veggie Porridge as a reward. Here is how you can find Lasli’s ingredients.

How to start Gloom-Borne Illness in Zelda: TotK

The Gloom-Borne Illness quest will be given to you after talking to Lasli in Tears of the Kingdom. Since she is a member of the Sheikha Tribe, she will be found in the Kakariko Village. Simply head over to the coordinates 1909, -1004, 0127 as shown below.

Once at the location, head over to the eastern part of the Kakariko Village to find Lasli. The good thing about this quest is that you can find Lasli at any time whether it’s day or night, making her one of the easiest characters to find in Hyrule.

How to complete Gloom-Borne Illness in Zelda: TotK

You can buy fresh milk from Hateno Village. Simply visit the shop in the village and purchase fresh milk for a reasonable price. You can also buy Hylian rice from the same shop but you must save your rupees and instead look for a free method to acquire the rice.

To acquire the Hylian rice for free, you must visit the Midla Woods and start cutting down the grass using any type of blade to acquire the second ingredient for the Porridge.

Lastly, to find Sundelions you can head over to the Sky Islands and find a bunch of these Golden Flowers in the coordinates: 1904, 1213, 1255.

Once all the ingredients are gathered, return to the Kakariko Village and use the cooking pot in front of Lasli to cook the Porridge for her grandmother to complete the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest in Zelda: Toears of the Kingdom and get rewarded with the Energizing Veggie Porridge.