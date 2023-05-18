How To Photograph Stone Slab In Ring Ruins Of Zelda: TotK

Secret of Ring Ruins is a part of the “Find the Fifth Sage” main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One of its objectives involves taking a photograph of an ancient Zonai stone slab in the Ring Ruins area of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. After exploring all the corners of Hyrule and finding four sages by completing the Regional Phenomena main quest, Link must talk to Purah and end the “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” main quest to gain access to Ring Ruins.

Return to Lookout Landing and talk to Purah and the four sages. Purah will then task Link with finding the missing fifth sage and vaguely mentions ancient ruins of legend. If you have already visited Kakariko Village, you will know what she is talking about. Otherwise, now is finally the time to visit Link’s birthplace.

To find Kakariko village, travel to West Necluda and activate Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Glide towards the Northeast from the tower to reach Kakariko village. Link needs the Camera rune unlocked to complete this quest.

Completing the “Camera Works in the Depths” main quest can only unlock the camera rune. In Lookout Landing, talk to Robbie and Josha to start this quest. Robbie will invite Link to join him on an expedition in the depths, to capture a picture of a particular statue. Talk to Robbie near a Treeroot in the depths to unlock the Camera Rune.

How to photograph the Stone Slab in Zelda TotK Ring Ruins

Talk to Paya and Tauro, who is standing near the Northern exit of Kakariko village.

Upon hearing Link’s story and knowing about fake Zelda, Paya will order the removal of barricades around the Ring Ruins. She will then task Link with taking a picture of a stone slab inside the ancient ring ruins and show it to Tauro.

Go straight from where Paya and Tauro are standing and climb a ladder to the right. From that scaffolding, use the Ascend ability to reach the higher platforms.

You can alternatively climb the cliff walls to reach the highest scaffolding, just beneath the Ring Ruins. Once again, use The Ascend ability to enter the Ring Ruins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You will notice a strange stone slab embedded in the front wall of the Ring Ruins. Take out your Camera using camera Rune and snap a picture of the stone slab.

Ensure the slab is entirely in the frame when taking the picture. A red marker with the quest’s name will appear in the picture frame on the top right corner if the camera is aimed correctly at the slab in Zelda TotK.

Once done, leave the Ring Ruins by using the Ascend ability. Just use your glider to reach Paya and Tauro near the north exit of Kakariko village. Talk to Tauro and reply, “What about this image?“. This will initiate a long conversation between Paya, Tauro and Calip.

Both men will invite Link to visit their base near Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and aid them with exploring the ancient Zonai ruins mentioned on the Stone Slab for further clues.

Make your way to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and activate it to proceed with the second phase of the “Secret of the Ring Ruins” main quest. This will update the “Secret of Ring Ruins” main quest and finish the task to Photograph the Stone Slab in Ring Ruins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.