Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Out Of The Inn Walkthrough

While traversing through the vast regions of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and encountering the many challenges faced along the way, Link needs to take a breather and rest in between. For this purpose, various Inns are scattered throughout the land and one of them is the Shuteye Inn in Kakariko Village.

Link is tasked with finding the owner of the Shuteye Inn in the ‘Out of the Inn’ side quest and is rewarded with the Sticky Elixir upon completion.

Finding the Innkeeper in this side quest is not as simple as just going up to him because you first have to look for a rare mushroom that will wake him up.

How to start Out of the Inn in Zelda: TotK

To start the “Out of the Inn” side quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you have to head over to Karariko Village which lies south of the Lanayru Wetlands.

This inn is present directly east of the Lantern Lake and southeast of the Ring Ruins at the point marked on the map below with the coordinates x-axis 1820, y-axis -1009, and z-axis 0112.

When you reach the village, make your way into the Shuteye Inn and speak with Dai.

How to complete Out of the Inn in Zelda: TotK

To complete the ‘Out of the Inn’ side quest, you will first need to go to the inn and know the whereabouts of the innkeeper.

Then, you will need to locate the Innkeeper and bring him a special mushroom to wake him up from his deep slumber.

After this, you will need to go back to the quest-giver NPC and this will end the quest. Each step to complete the ‘Out of the Inn’ side quest is described below in detail.

Talk to Dai

Enter the inn and you will see an NPC called Dai standing behind the wooden counter. Strike up a conversation with him and he will tell you that he is a customer too and does not work at the inn.

The innkeeper, Ollie, asked him to look after the inn for some time as he will be gone to make the beds in the survey team tents. Dai will tell you that it has been a long time since Ollie came back and he needs someone to remind Ollie to come back.

Look for Ollie

Now, you have to find Ollie who is sleeping on a stone slab in the Ring Ruins northwest of the inn. Go to Ollie and you will find another NPC, Gordi, standing next to him.

Gordi will tell you that the stone slabs are priceless artifacts that contain some useful information and the innkeeper is sleeping on one of them.

Gordi also tells you that Ollie has been dreaming about a fungus, Hearty Truffle, which is quite rare but bringing Ollie one might wake him up.

Find the Hearty Truffle

If you already have a Hearty Truffle mushroom lying around in your inventory, you can give it to Ollie to wake him up from his deep slumber. However, if you do not have one available, you will have to look for it.

There is a Hearty Truffle under a waterfall in the Ring Ruins located in West Necluda, or at least that is according to Gordi.

His word is as good as any, so make your way toward the waterfall location. When you come to the Karariko Village Cave entrance, head inside and look for the Hearty Truffle on a mound in the middle.

Once you have the desired mushroom, you can exit the cave by using the Ascend ability.

Wake Ollie up

Now, paraglide back to the location where Ollie was sleeping and offer him the Hearty Truffle mushroom that you just found. This will wake him up and he will rush back to the inn.

Go back to Dai

Now you can go back to Dai in the Shuteye Inn and he will offer you the Sticky Elixir as a reward for helping him. The Sticky Elixir is a useful item as it grants Slip Resistance which is quite beneficial during rainfalls.

This will complete the ‘Out of the Inn’ side quest and now you can stay at the Shuteye Inn as a guest.