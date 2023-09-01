How To Get Great Eagle Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Wielded by the Rito Champion Revali, Great Eagle Bow is a testament to his aerial prowess in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is even thought that his championship was related to this bow. Great Eagle Bow has a dark base decorated with white markings adorned with yellow feathers at its end.

It has a Base Attack of 28×3 where it fires 3 consecutive arrows. This ability makes the Great Eagle Bow one of the best bows in Zelda: TotK because not only does it turn one arrow into three shots but also fusing it with certain materials will lead to incredibly powerful fuse combinations. You will need to first unlock the Fuse ability to try out multiple combinations.

How to get the Great Eagle Bow in Tears of the Kingdom

You need to complete the Legacy of Rito quest to get your hands on the powerful Great Eagle Bow in Tears of the Kingdom. This quest can only be triggered after you clear out the Wind Temple first as part of the Tulin of Rito Village Quest in Zelda: TotK.

To start Tulin of Rito Quest, you need to find Teba on top of a wooden tower in the Hebrew Mountains. He will share that the original Great Eagle Bow was entrusted to him and he plans on using the blueprint to create more copies.

Teba will offer to craft one for you as well if you manage to bring him the following crafting materials: 1x Swallow Bow, 5x Wood Bundles, and 3x Diamonds.

Wood Bundles are the easiest to farm as you just need to chop nearby trees with an axe.

Diamond is a rare ore to farm in Zelda: TotK which will prove to be the most troublesome out of the bunch. You can obtain them mainly from chests in Shrines or defeating powerful foes like Master Kohga, Stone Talus, Igneo Talus, and Frost Talus.

If you have money to spare, you can purchase them from a Goron at the coordinates (1643, 2444, 0381) in Goron City in Death Mountain. He will sell a single diamond to you for 1000 Rupees but note that you can access the shop only after completing Fire Temple.

Another source of diamonds is ore deposits glowing golden but it is not the most reliable method. You can save before breaking the ore and reload from the save if you don’t get the desired drop.

You can also set your Sensor+ to search for rare ore deposits but you need to complete Presenting: Sensor+ Side Adventure to unlock it.

Lastly, Swallow Bow can be found nearby, north of Rito Village. Paraglide West from Rospro Pass Skyview Tower till you reach the Flight Range. It will be inside, next to Kaneli, and also the place where you will take Kaneli’s Flight Training for Advanced Flying Course.

Does the Great Eagle Bow respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

Like all weapons in Zelda: TotK, the Great Eagle Bow will also break after some time. To reobtain the bow you can simply bring the same materials back to Teba to have him craft it again.