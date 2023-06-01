Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Legacy Of The Rito Walkthrough

Legacy of the Rito is one of the side quests in Tears of the Kingdom in which you need to help Teba gather crafting items to make the Great Eagle Bow.

Finding the necessary materials is not difficult as they can be found in places nearby, making this an easy side quest to complete in the game.

How to start Legacy of the Rito in Zelda: TotK

You need to first complete Tulin of Rito Village, a major questline that is part of Regional Phenomena which itself is part of the storyline. Completing this prerequisite is how you can unlock Legacy of the Rito in Tears of the Kingdom.

When ready, and as obvious from the quest name, make your way to Rito Village. If you are lost, we have marked the village on the map below.

Once at the village, you need to find the NPC Teba found on top of the wooden tower overlooking the Hebra Mountains. Talking to Teba will begin the Tulin of Rito Village quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Legacy of the Rito in Zelda: TotK

To complete the Legacy of the Rito quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to make a bow for the Teba. For that, you need to gather a list of materials given below:

Swallow Bow

5x Bundles of Wood

3x Diamonds

To get your hands on the Swallow Bow, you need to make your way to the top of the Hebra Peak. You can easily get there using the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower to catapult yourself to the sky.

You can then glide southwards to reach the Swallow Bow. Once there, you will find two ice boulders from which the right one has the Treasure Chest inside.

To reveal the chest, you need to melt the ice which can be done by using any weapon fused with Fire Fruit or Ruby. Once the ice is melted, you can open the chest to get the Swallow Bow.

The next thing you need is the Bundles of Wood. For that, you need to make your way to the nearby stable as they have woods spawned daily. From your location, the nearest stable would be Snowfield Stable located in Hebra Mountain.

For the Diamonds, you can easily buy them by heading to Goron City located in Death Mountain. Once there, you need to find an NPC named Goron found opposite the armor shop. The NPC once found will sell you the Diamonds for 1000 Rupees each.

Once all the items are gathered, you can head back to the Tibo in Rito Village. You will then get Great Eagle Bow in exchange after giving him all the items.