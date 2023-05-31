Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kaneli’s Flight Training Walkthrough

“Kaneli’s Flight Training” gives you an opportunity to bag some quick rupees while polishing your flying skills in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kaneli has set up a new training course for would-be fliers but wants to be sure that his new course is good enough. For that purpose, you will obviously be volunteering to try out his flight course.

How to start Kaneli’s Flight Training in Zelda: TotK

You need to find and speak with Kaneli to take on his “Kaneli’s Flight Training” quest in Tears of the Kingdom. Make your way southwest in the Hebra region to find him at the location marked on the map above.

You will know that you are in the right area if you spot a massive tower after passing Dronoc’s Pass. Kaneli can be found at this very tower at coordinates -3795, 2318, and 0161. Head over there to speak with him to start the side quest.

How to complete Kaneli’s Flight Training in Zelda: TotK

Kanlie is looking for brave volunteers to test out his new flying course. You just happen to be the first volunteer in this case.

This challenge is quite easy to succeed as there will be 20 rings in total out of which you have to go through only 15 rings.

Keep in mind that you have to finish this task in 30 seconds. If you will not be able to pass at least 15 rings in the given time period, you will lose the challenge and you will not get any reward.

Start the challenge by opening the paraglider frequently as you want to go up. Closing the paraglider will move you downwards. Go fly through the circles by going down and coming up, keep this practice until you can go through as many rings as you can.

Once you complete Kaneli’s Flight Training, you will be given a reward of 50 Red Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom.