Best Early Armors In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom emphasizes combat as much as it does exploration. Due to its vast open world and lack of tutorials, players are often left to fend off for themselves. Link basically starts with a pair of trousers and no extra protection against harsh weather or enemies. Finding good armor sets early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is as important as finding good early-game weapons.

Mostly pieces of an armor set are usually scattered across Hyrule. Finding and completing a whole armor set is a daunting task, and Zelda: TotK never makes it easier for the players. But don’t be upset, we are here to help you find some of the best early-game armors in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom best early game armor sets

These are all the best armor sets you can find in the first few hours of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to aid you with exploration and combat.

Archaic Warm Greaves

Archaic Warm Greaves is a standalone armor piece that can be found in a cave near Gutanbac Shrine. It has 2 base defense and provides cold resistance. Archaic Warm Greaves is one of the most important early game gears as you will need it to venture into the Hebra region to find the next Armor Set.

Froggy Armor Set

Froggy Armor Set is technically not an early-game armor set but we recommend finding it as soon as possible. It provides Slip Resistance which is a must to find Climbers Armor Set and scale slippery walls during rain.

Froggy Armor Set can only be obtained by registering yourself as a junior reporter at Lucky Clover Gazette. Talk to Penn and Traysi to start “Potential Princess Sightings” side quest. The next step is to visit all 12 stables spread across Hyrule.

You can check our guide about Stable Locations to make your journey a breeze. Talk to Penn at all 12 stables to complete small objectives given by him.

Froggy Sleeves: Received after completing 4 stables’ quests.

Froggy Leggings: Received after completing 8 stables’ quests.

Froggy Hood: Received after completing all stables’ quests.

Climber’s Armor Set

One of the best armor sets for exploration, Climbers Armor Set increases Link’s climbing speed and makes reaching the top of the mountains less of a chore. When equipped, Climbers Armor Set also reduces the amount of stamina consumed with every wall jump.

Climber’s Bandana

Climber’s Bandana headpiece can be obtained from Ploymus Mountain Cave between Lulu Lake and Mikakku Lake in Zora’s Domain. It is in a treasure chest present on an altar.

The walls of Ploymus Mountain Cave are extremely slippery and impossible to traverse even with slip-resistant elixirs. Froggy Armor Set or some bizarre Ultrahand creation are your best bets.

Climbing Armor

Climbing Armor chest gear can be obtained from North Hyrule Plain Cave on Hyrule Ridge. This is part of Misko’s Treasure Hunt side quest.

Climbing Boots

Boots for the climbing armor set can be obtained from a treasure chest inside Upland Zorana Byroad Cave. It is to the North of Ralis Pond and West of Veiled Falls.

Fierce Deity Armor Set

Fierce Deity armor is one of the best offensive armors in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and can be obtained early in the game. There are two ways to get the Fierce Deity armor set in Zelda TotK. We recommend the quest method as that guarantees the armor drop.

Make sure to have lots of Energizing Elixirs and preferably the Climber’s Armor set before embarking on this journey.

Fierce Deity Mask

Fierce Deity mask can be obtained from a treasure chest inside Skull Lake Cave. It is to the Northeast of Death Caldera and West of Akkala Wilds.

Fierce Deity Boots

To get the Fierce Deity Boots, enter the Ancient Tree Stump Cave to the North of Mount Daphnes in Hyrule Field.

Fierce Deity Armor

Fierce Deity Armor can be obtained from Akkala Citadel Ruins cave, East of Cephla Lake in Akkala Plains.

Hylian Armor Set

The earliest armor set that you can purchase in Zelda: TotK is the Hylian set. It offers a decent defense of +9 for cheap when all pieces are equipped. The Hylian Armor set can be purchased from the armor shop in Lookout Landing.

Hylian Hood: Buy from the merchant for 70 rupees. It offers 3 base defense.

Hylian Tunic: Hylian Tunic can be purchased for 130 rupees with a base defense of 3

Hylian Trousers: Hylian Trousers can be purchased for 120 rupees from the same shop in Lookout Landing. It provides 3 base defense.

Royal Guard Armor Set

Royal Guard Armor Set is one of the best-looking armor sets in Zelda TotK, and arguably the best early-game armor with the highest defense ratings. Sadly it doesn’t offer any set bonuses.

Royal Armor set consists of three armor pieces that can only be obtained from the treasure chests inside Hyrule Castle. The trip to Hyrule Castle during the early game is not that simple. Make a lot of Energizing elixirs or cook some endura carrots to make stamina-restoring meals.

Use the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and glide North. Refill your stamina bar multiple times to make the trip.

Royal Guard Cap

This head gear with 4 base defense can be obtained from a treasure chest inside Princess Zelda’s room.

Royal Guard Uniform

In the Guard’s Chamber of Hyrule Castle, climb a balcony using Ascend. The chest armor is in a treasure chest on the opposite side of the gap.

Royal Guard Boots

Royal Guard Boots can be found in a treasure chest inside King’s Study. They also offer 4 base defense.

Zora Armor Set

Zora’s Armor can be obtained from Zora’s domain by completing a few quests. This armor is required to complete Sidon of Zora main quest and it allows Link to swim upwards against the waterfalls. When equipped as a complete set, it decreases stamina requirement when swim dashing.

Zora Helm

Zora Helm can be obtained during the side quest “The Never Ending Lecture”. It can be obtained by opening a treasure chest available in a cave on Fish Scale Island in the Sky.

Zora Armor

Zora Armor body gear can be obtained by completing Restoring the Zora Armor main quest. This quest can be obtained from Yona in Zora’s domain.

Zora Greeves

After completing “Sidon of the Zora” main quest, talk to Yona once again. This will start “A Token of Friendship” side quest. Zora Greeves are available in a treasure chest behind a waterfall in Zora Ancient Waterworks.

Glide Armor Set

Glide Armor Set is a new addition to Zelda: TotK. It is one of the best armor sets due to its ability to negate all fall damage when all pieces are equipped (fully upgraded).

Glide Armor set allows Link to change his direction at will and better control over his movements during gliding. All 3 pieces of Glide Armor set can be obtained by completing challenges in the sky islands.

Glide Mask

Glide Mask can be obtained by completing the “ Dive Ceremony” on Valor Island in Lanayru Sky Archipelago.

Glide Shirt

Glide Shirt can be obtained from Courage Island in Central Hryule Sky Archipelago. You need to complete “Dive Ceremony”.

Glide Tights

Glide Tights can be obtained by completing “Dive Ceremony” on Bravery Island in North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Miner Armor Set

Miner Armor Set is required to venture the depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is among the only four items that can light up the depths to avoid the deadly gloom.

Miner Armor is the only exception as it is a bit difficult to obtain and requires a long trek. But we still recommend finding it as soon as possible as Link leaves a trail of glowing flower petals when Miner’s Armor set is equipped as a whole.

Miner’s Mask

Miner’s Mask can be obtained from a treasure chest in the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine. Go to Gerudo Desert Depths (Northwest of Tatayam Lightroot).

Miner’s Top

Miner’s Top can be obtained from a treasure chest in Daphnes Canyon Mine. The mine is in Central Hyrule Depths (West of Iaysus Lightroot).

Miner’s Trousers

Miner’s Trousers can be obtained from a treasure chest in Hylia Canyon Mine. The mine is in Central Hyrule Depths (West of Koradat Lighrroot).