Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Fierce Deity Armor Set Location

Different armor sets in Zelda TotK not only provide Link with various stat benefits but also have some unique appearance changes. One such truly unique-looking armor set is the Fierce Deity armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom which gives Link one of his appearances from Majora’s Mask.

If you loved Link’s Fierce Deity look in the old game and want to adopt it again, there are two ways to find and equip the armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first is to scan the Majora’s Mask amiibo and hope for the armor. The guaranteed method of getting the armor is through Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest which is what we will focus on here.

How to start Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity quest

To find this quest, you first need to complete its prerequisite “Misko’s Cave of Chests” side quest. For Misko’s Cave of Chests, go to Cephla Lake Cave in Eldin Region. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map and it on the Western Bank of Cephla Lake, South of Lake Intenoch.

Upon trying to enter the lake, Link will be confronted by two treasure hunters, Domidak and Prissen. They will warn Link of hundreds of treasure chests in the cave and give a hint about befriending a dog, to find the correct treasure chest.

Use 3 Raw Prime Meat pieces to befriend a nearby dog and it will lead you into the cave. Follow it to find the correct treasure chest. Use Ultrahand to dig it out of the sand and open it to obtain Ember Trousers. Both brothers will enter the cave and congratulate Link for finding the treasure.

Domidak then leaves a bottle with Misko’s note, which gives hints about three legendary armor pieces that can open a hidden shrine in this cave. This will start Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest.

How to get Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fierce Deity armor set

As mentioned before, finding each piece of the armor set is part of the side quest. However, where you need to go for each piece is something the game doesn’t tell you. Luckily we have traveled over Hyrule and can guide you on where to find the complete Fierce Deity armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Fierce Deity mask in Zelda: TotK

Using the first hint, make your way to the island in Skull Lake. It is in the Northeast part of Eldin region, West of Akkala Wilds. The exact location is marked on the map and its coordinates are 3322, 3425, 0163.

You can also simply fast-travel to Kamatukis Shrine. The entrance to Skull Lake cave is located on the top of the highest pillar present in the center of the lake.

A lot of stamina is required to climb this stone pillar. Luckily there are stops halfway through the pillar, but you will still need at least two stamina wheels to make the climb.

Drop down the hole at the top of the pillar to reach the cave. Skull Lake cave is full of Stal enemies including a Stalnox. Defeat these enemies and climb the center pillar to reach an altar.

Open the treasure chest on the altar to obtain the Fierce Deity Mask with 3 base damage protection. While you are in this cave, destroy the blue boulders wall with a rock-fused weapon to find another Bubbul Frog. Kill it to obtain an additional Bubbul Gem.

How to find the Fierce Deity boots in Zelda: TotK

Following the third hint from Misko’s note and go to the Ancient Tree Stump in the Hyrule Fields. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is to the North of Mount Daphnes and West of Passeri Greenbelt. Its coordinates on the map are -1108, -0438, 0064.

After crossing the small wooden bridge, drop down into the hole to reach the Ancient Tree Stump Cave. There is a Bubbul Frog at the bottom of the lake in addition to some Keese and a Like-Like. Kill these enemies and proceed South to find an entrance blocked by some vines.

Cut those vines to reach a small pond. Climb the lone tree root in this area to reach the very top of the cave.

Cut another set of vines blocking your path to reach an altar. Open the treasure chest present on the altar to obtain Fierce Deity Boots with 3 base defense. Use the Ascend ability to return to the surface.

How to find the Fierce Deity chest armor in Zelda: TotK

For the final Fierce Deity armor piece, follow the second hint and make your way to Akkala Citadel Ruins. These ruins are in South Akkala Plains, just North of Domizuin Shrine. The exact location of Akkala Citadel Ruins is marked on the map, and it is to the East of Cephla Lake. Its coordinates on the map are 3290, 1491, 0414.

Follow a Bluepee in this area to find the entrance to the Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave. Drop down the hole and open the chest on the altar to obtain Fierce Deity Armor with 3 base defense.

Kill the Bubbul Frog by going through a hidden tunnel behind the boxes to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

How to find Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda: Totk

Return to Cephla Lake cave where you started this quest. Equip the Fierce Deity Armor and it will unlock a secret room inside the cave. Open the treasure chest on the altar to obtain the Fierce Deity Sword with 38 base attack damage.

This will complete Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest in Zelda TotK to find the complete Fierce Deity Armor set.