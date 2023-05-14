How To Get The Archaic Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom 

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many armors you will find across Hyrule. You will get better and better armor sets as you move on in the game. But when you start Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Archaic Armor Set will be the first set you can get your hands on.

The Archaic Armor set consists of the Archaic Tunic, Archaic Legwear, and Archaic Warm Greaves. The Archaic Armor is one of the weakest armor sets of the game but it is still better than nothing.

The set also keeps Link warm and protected from the frigid cold of the Great Sky Island. Read on ahead to learn where you can find the Archaic Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Archaic armor set location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Despite being the first set in the game, the Archaic Armor Set is quite cumbersome to collect.

All of the three parts of the Archaic set are located in different places and you will have to go look for all of them separately in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Archaic Legwear

Archaic Legwear is the first article of clothing you will find on Great Sky Island. You will get this legwear as soon as you start Zelda TOTK.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will learn about diving in the Room of Awakening and can make three jumps. The third one will be the biggest and when you emerge, you will see a bunch of rubble.

Emerge from the water and approach it and you will spot a chest. The Archaic Legwear will be inside.

Archaic Tunic

The Archaic Tunic is located inside the Pondside Cave. You will need to proceed Southwest in the Great Sky Island region. The Pondside Cave’s entrance is marked on the map.

To get to the Archaic Tunic, you will first need to head to the In-Isa Shrine. From the shrine, move East. You will encounter some Chu-Chu’s who will be fighting against the Zonai Constructs.

You can kill them both to get their items or simply sneak past them. As you move along towards the back of the area you will find a cave.

In the cave, there will be Bubbulfrogs and Keeses. These are not as difficult compared to other enemies so take them out before moving deeper into the cave.

Near the end of the cave, you will find a chest. Opening it, you will receive the Archaic Tunic which you came for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Archaic Warm Greaves

The Archaic Warm Greaves is the upgraded version of Archaic Legwear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Archaic Warm Greaves can be found near the Gutanbac Shrine. The location of the shrine is as below.

When you have cleared the shrine and gotten the Ascend Ability. Head towards the hanging flat branch of the dead tree stump as shown in the picture. When you are under the stump, use the ascend ability when you get a green circle indicator.

When you are on top, head towards the tree stump and you will find the chest with the Archaic Warm Greaves in it.