How To Get Lubricant In Starfield

Starfield has hundreds of resources for you to help in your space adventures, including the Lubricant. This organic resource is essential for crafting weapon mods, making it a necessary resource you should have in stock.

The lubricant can be helpful if you know exactly where to get it. Even if you don’t know, there is nothing to worry about, as I will help you get Lubricant.

Where to find Lubricant in Starfield

You can use different methods to find Lubricant, and I will go over all of them so you can choose the one accessible for you.

Buy from vendors

This is the easiest way to get Lubricant. Vendors in Starfield offer a wide variety of items and resources, and often they will sell you Lubricants. Here are the following vendors that will sell you Lubricant:

Vendor Name Location Jemison Mercantile store, Spaceport New Atlantis UC Exchange, Central Hub Cydonia Newill’s Goods and Trade Authority Neon Newill’s Goods and Trade Authority Akila City

If you visit one of these vendors and find no Lubricant, it has gone out of stock, and you will need to wait 24 hours for it to restock. You should keep 150-200 Credits to buy this resource in Starfield.

Harvest from flora and fauna on various planets

As mentioned earlier, Lubricant is an organic resource. It means it can be harvested. You can use your Hand Scanner to scan the surface for Flora and Fauna as you explore various planets. These are the plants that will give you Lubricant as an extract.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you have progressed 25% in the story, you can harvest lubricant from them.

Random drop from storage containers

Storage containers often contain a handful of resources in Starfield. It is always an excellent choice to search for containers as there is a chance some of them have Lubricants.

You can easily find lubricants in containers in several outposts, deserted settlements, and by raiding an enemy ship.

What is Lubricant used for?

Lubricant is a good resource for crafting recipes in your Spacesuit Workbench. However, it is an essential resource in Starfield for weapon research and crafting weapon mods.

Like in real life, where lubricants reduce friction, the same is true in Starfield. Because you will need to lubricate weapon parts such as Stabilizing Barreland Magnetic Rails. This makes your weapon work perfectly fine, and their functionality improves.

Keeping some lubricants in stock is always best to keep your weapon functionality at best.