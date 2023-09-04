Starfield Console Commands And Cheat Codes

Devs allowing you to cheat? Sounds to good to be true. But Starfield let's you do it using commands and cheats. Let's learn more about them.

By Shavez Arif

Cheating? As a gamer, we have all thought about it at some point in our lifetime. Most of the time, you are either afraid to use them due to potentially getting yourself banned or you don’t have access to them. Starfield on the other hand likes to give their players access to tons of console commands and cheats. For free!

That’s great, but how do you use them, what are they, and what do they do? These are all the questions that might be popping into your mind right now. That is why, we have brought you your savior – this guide.

Down below we have mentioned everything you need to know about commands and cheats in Starfield. Alongside that, we have also provided every console command and cheat available to use.

How to use Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield

Console Commands and Cheats have always been a big part of many entries from Bethesda and Starfield is no exception. You can enter commands and activate cheats and that is not illegal in any way.

Although it is an option given to you by the devs themselves, still you are going to be messing with stuff that could potentially break the game. That is why Bethesda will automatically disable achievements if you try any commands or cheats.

On top of that, you may experience some game crashes here and there because of all the extra options you decided to mess with. It is best to keep a saved copy beforehand.

1. Open the console menu

Before you start twiddling your thumbs left and right, here is how you do it. Simply launch the game and from within the menu (any menu) or while in-game, press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

If you are not familiar with it, it’s the key resting between Tab and ESC. It is also called the Grave (`) Key in some keyboard layouts although the location of the key remains the same.

2. Enter a console command

Once you have access to the console, you can enter any command you like in Starfield. It is as simple as that, but you will obviously need to know the right command or cheat to enter.

Item ID
There are going to be a lot of commands that are going to require an Item ID. They are basically identification numbers assigned to every item in the game.

If you want to refer to any of the items, let’s say you want to add a specific resource, You can use the command for adding items along with the ID of that specific item.

Help Command
If you don’t know what to do with a certain item or anything in general regarding the console commands and cheats, you can use the “Help” command.

Type help along with the keyword you want help with. The console will show you a bunch of results that you can sort as well using modifiers with your command.

Filter Numbers
The modifiers we talked about are called Filter Numbers. These numbers range from 0-4 and help you narrow down the results of your queries.

For example, 0 will display results from all categories, 1 is for functions, 2 for settings, 3 for global, and 4 for others.

Complete list of all Console Commands in Starfield

Starfield gives you access to over 250+ console commands and cheat codes to try and bend the rules in whichever direction you like. Some of them are fun and make up for a good, while others are more focused on the enthusiasts who like to dig deeper into how things work behind the scenes.

Below we have given a complete list of every possible console command or cheat that you can use in Starfield. You can try them and have a lot of fun without potentially breaking the game but that depends on how hard you go at it. Mix and match because there is no fun without a little risk.

Command/Cheat CodeEffect
Toggle Commands
tgmToggle God Mode – Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo.
timToggle Immortal Mode – Enables you to take damage, but you’ll never reach 0 health.
psbPlayer Spellbook – Unlocks all available powers.
tdetectToggle Detect – NPCs will no longer detect you.
tcaiToggle Combat AI – Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
tclToggle No Clip – Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
tmToggle Menus – Toggle UI menus on/off.
tfcToggle Freefly Camera – The Camera is detached from the player, and you’re free to fly about the map.
Targeted Commands
additem (Item ID) (Value)Specified items will be added to your character.
(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)A Specific Mod will be added to your weapon of choice
(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)A specific Mod will be removed from your weapon of choice
killallAll hostile NPCs in the area will be killed.
resurrectYou will be able to revive a specific NPC by selecting that NPC and then typing the command.
unlockWill unlock any door or container you want. Just try to unlock the door once before typing the command.
sexchangeChanges your Character’s gender to the opposite sex.
showmenu sleepwaitmenuShows the wait menu to adjust the settings on the fly.
Player Commands
player.setlevel (Value)Increases your character to the specified level.
player.additem (Item ID) (Value)Add any item you want to your inventory using the reference number of that object
player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character.
player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)Pay off all your bounties and clear any criminal record. Will keep you out of jail and you won’t have to return any stolen item.
player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)Shows you character customization menu to change the look of your character.
player.removeperk (Perk ID)he specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character. See our Skill, Trait, and Background IDs below.
player.addperk (Perk ID)Add any perk you want to your empty perk slot. Make sure to have an empty slot before trying.
player.setav carryweight (Value)Sets carry weight to the specified value.
psbAll spells will be unlocked.
Quest Commands
saqWill start all main and side quests simultaneously.
caqsWill complete all main and side quests.
Other Commands
ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh)Shows or hides the high res max height data.
EnableStoryManagerLoggingEnable story manager logging.
DumpPapyrusStacks (dps)Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
DumpPapyrusTimersDumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusLOSEventsDumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusDistanceEventsDumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi)Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
DumpPapyrusEventRegistrationsDumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
RunCompactionRun a pass of compaction if possible.
ToggleImmortalModeToggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
SetSubgraphToDebugSubgraph To Debug.
EnableRumbleEnables / Disables rumble.
HavokVDBCaptureHavok VDB Capture
ToggleNavmeshInfoToggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
PlaySyncAnimPlay Sync Anim.
SetFormKnownSets the known flag on a form.
SetDebugQuestSets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
SetQuestAliasLoggingTurns alias logging on/off for a quest.
SetRaceSets the passed in actor’s race.
FindForm (find)Find a form.
StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP)Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP)Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP)Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP)Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StartPapyrusStackRootProfileStarts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
StopPapyrusStackRootProfileStops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP)Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
PrintQuestSceneInfoPrints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
IsInvulnerableIs the actor invulnerable?
CollisionMeshToggle Mesh Collision Info
HavokWorldStep (hkstep)Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
IsolateRenderingEnable isolated rendering for selected object.
ToggleWaterCurrentGeometryDisplays or hides water current geometry.
PerformActionPerforms the specified action on the selected actor.
StartTrackPlayerDoorsStarts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
StopTrackPlayerDoorsStops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
CheckPlayerDoorsCompares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
SetInChargenToggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
ForceResetForce the game to run a full reset.
ForceCloseFilesClose masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game.
HotLoadPlugin (HLP)Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles.
GenerateBendableSpline (Spline)Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
Reload ()Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
TestAimTest an actor’s aim.
TestLookTest an actor’s looking.
PushCameraPush camera to editor.
MoveToEditorCameraMove to the editor camera.
MoveToEditorSelectionMove to the editor selection.
PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT)Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
DumpConditionsFunctionsOutput the current counters for condition function calls.
ReloadAnimationGraphsReload the currently loaded animation graphs.
ToggleWeaponOverlayToggle the weapon overlay.
ForceDetectForces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
ChangeAnimArchetype (caa)Change the selected actor’s anim archetype.
ChangeAnimFlavorSet the angry with player flag.
SetAngryWithPlayerSet the angry with player flag.
ForceRepathForce the actor to repath.
ForcePathFailureForce the actor’s path to fail.
DumpFormListDump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
TraceAnimationEventsShow all property mods on an object.
ShowModsShow all property mods on an object.
DumpInputEnableLayersDumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
AttachModAttach a mod to an object.
RemoveModRemove a mod from an object.
SpawnTemplatedObjectSpawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
CallFunctionCalls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallQuestFunction (cqf)Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallGlobalFunction (cgf)Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
ResetInputEnableLayerResets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc)Force-enables the player’s controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
ResetForceEnabledPlayerControlsResets all force-enabled player controls.
GetActorRefOwnerPrints the owner of the currently selected reference.
SetActorRefOwner (saro)Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
HasActorRefOwner (haro)Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
SetOutfitChange the default outfit for the actor.
PassTimePasses the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
LinkLocationsLinks two locations under the given keyword.
ShowLinkedLocationsOutputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
SetLinkedRefLinks the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
ResetContainerResets the currently selected container, or if you specify “1”, then it’ll reset all containers.
SetSceneForDebugSets the current debug scene.
PreloadExteriorPreloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
TestPathDebug function to test a path.
ToggleControlsOverlyToggle Controls Overlay
RefreshRebug function to refresh a reference.
DynamicResolutionChange the dynamic resolution settings.
TestLoadingMenuDebug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
RecalcInstanceDataDebug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
ToggleReferencePoseUpdate the selected actor’s currently conscious loop.
SetPersistLocationDebug function to set the persist loc on reference.
SetLocationRefTypeDebug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
ShowLocDataDebug function to dump data about a location.
ReserveLocDebug function to reserve a location so it can’t be used for most aliases.
UpdateAwakeSound (UAS)Update the selected actor’s currentl conscious loop.
SetHarvestedMark the current reference as Harvested or not.
PauseScenePause or unpause the specified scene.
SpawnDupeMake a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
DisableDistantReferencesDisable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
FireAssertFire an assert (with text passed, if available).
ForcePersistentForce a reference to become persistent.
PlayActionCamera (pac)Stop the action camera.
StopActionCameraStop the action camera.
ChangeStanceChange the actor’s stance.
AuditionWwiseEventSet of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
AuditionReverbForm (arf)Force a given Reverb form to be active.
SetWwiseState (sws)Sets a global Wwise State
BuildAnimationData (bad)Build the animation data for the actor.
SwitchSkeletonToggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
GetHelloorGreeting ()Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
SetBoneTintRegionAdd bone tint data to an object’s 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
SendDialogueEventSends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()player will always succeed at speech challenge.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()player will always fail at speech challenge.
RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma)Compares the materials of the selected reference.
CaptureMessages ()Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
ToggleTrijuiceToggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
SetPresentThreshold (spt)Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
LinkFullAccountLink full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
IsLoggedIn (isonline)Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs)Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
AcceptLegalDocAccepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
GetDataAttachmentPrints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
DeleteDataAttachmentDeletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
UploadCharacterDataUploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard)Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
LoadUnitedDataGets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
MakeUnityNPCUpdates NPC with data from unity cache.
SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl)Set volumetric lighting parameters.
StartWorkshop (workshop)Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
ToggleVBlankOptimToggles VBlank optim
AddKeywordAdd the given keyword to the reference
RemoveKeywordRemove the given keyword on the reference.
SetAmbientParticlesEnabledEnables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
RemoveOutposts ()Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
SetESRAMSetupForce specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
CallStackTraceDepthSet the callstack depth when tracing it.
CommandedActivatedCommands selected actor to use a reference.
EnableGalaxyModeEnables/Disables galaxy mode.
ToggleStarFieldDebugToggles the StarField debug on or off.
SetStarFieldCoordinateScale ()Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
SetStarSystemScale (sss)Sets the star system scale.
MoveToPlanetIf target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
SetOrbitSpeedScaleSets global orbit speed scale.
InstanceNamingRulesPrints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
GetOrbisModInfoPrints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
ToggleSceneDebugShow debug state for scene.
SetFarClipSet far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
ToggleOverdrawToggle overdraw
RecordSceneCapture screen shots of the scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
LandOnPlanet (lop)Land on a planet. (lop <planetname> <ion> <lat> <deg or=”” rad=””>)</deg></lat></ion></planetname>
TakeOffToSpaceTake off to space.
PreviewBodyResources (pbr)Previews resources for a planet.
SendAffinityEvent(AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
AddPowerAddPower (part) #
RemovePowerRemovePower (part) #
MatlockCaptureForce matlock to realize a capture.
ToggleSnapNodeMarkersToggle snap node markers.
SetVoiceTypeSet an override voice type on an actor.
AddWorldSpaceToPlanetSet the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
DebugDataProviderSet the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
LoadAll3DLoad all queued 3D.
PrintAllMenus (pam)Print all active menus.
PrintAllInputContext (paic)Print the input context stack.
AddPlotToBody (AddPlot)Plot a route to this body.
ReloadFaceDataReload face data.
SetGravityScaleSets gravity scale on a ref’s parent cell.
PreviewBlockPreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
ExportTerrainTexturesExport terrain textures.
ExportTerrainGridsExport terrain height map.
ExportTerrainHeightMapExport terrain splat map.
ExportTerrainSplatMapExplort terrain splat map.
ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMapExport terrain material index map.
ExportTerrainFilesExport terrain files.
UpdateTerrainClipmapsRefresh Terrain Clipmaps.
ToggleDebugCameraToggle debug camera (mode name)
CyclePrevDebugCameraCycle to previous debug camera.
CycleNextDebugCameraCycle to next debug camera.
ToggleDebugCameraControlsToggle debug camera controls.
SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw)Activate an ImGui window.
InvokeUIEventInvokes a ui > c++ event.
HotReloadUIHot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
SetPosRelativeToRefScript function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
FaceRefMake a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
SetWorkshopItemSet the Workshop menu’s Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
GenerateNavMeshGenerates nav-mesh on the current cell.
LandOnPlanetAnimatedLand players spaceship with animation.
ForcedBleedoutForce an actor to enter bleedout.
ForceConditionFormTrueForce a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
ForceConditionFormFalseForce a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
LandOnPlanetBiomeLand on a planet’s biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
LandOnPlanetMarkerLand at a marker on the current planet.
TestAllPlanetsTestPlanets
ClearLinkedRefClear a linked reference.
SetLocalTimeSets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
ReloadMaterialsReloads all materials.
PlacementOnCellTest overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
ToggleWorkshopFlyCamToggle workshop flycam.
CheckBiomeMarkerFinds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
TestBiomePlanet (tbp)Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
PreviewPatternPreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
SetHavokDynamicSet reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
SetHavokKinematicSet reference motion to kinematic.
SetHavokActiveSet reference havok activity.
SetHavokLODSet reference collision lod.
SetHavokLinearVelocitySet reference linear velocity.
SetHavokAngularVelocitySet reference angular velocity.
SetHavokCollisionLayerSet havok collision layer.
SetHavokRagdollFrictionSet havok ragdoll friction.
SetHavokParamSet havok param.
ShowHavokRagdollValuesShow havok ragdoll values.
StartHavokPartTestStart/reset havok particles test.
StopHavokPartTestStop havok particles test.
SetOrientationSet reference orientation
ToggleDebugText3DToggle in-game debug text.
ToggleBioOverlayToggle the BI Overlay.
ToggleMetricViewerSpawn Metric Viewer
PrintMessagePrint a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
AddDebugTestAdd debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
DisableActorPackageDisable or enable an actor’s package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
StopBatchFileStop a running batchfile.
CenterOnSpaceCellMove to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
DependencyGraphDumpDump Dependency Graph.
ToggleExperimentalShadersToggles experimental shaders on/off.
SetTestPlanetAndBiomeSets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index])
startNewGameCommand to trigger new game on main menu without UI.

Best Starfield Items IDs

As we have mentioned before every item in Starfield has an Item ID to identify it and use it in a command or cheat. With hundreds of items, you can not possibly remember all Starfield Item IDs.

You are not going to need each one. That is why, we have picked some of the best and most useful items that you might use on a day-to-day basis.

Item NameItem ID
Credits0000000F
Regulator – Pistol0002CB5F
Breach – Shotgun0002CB5F
Beowulf – Assault Rifle0004716C
Titanium Build – Weapon Mod000FFA3D
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit – Legdendary Space Suit00065925
Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit – Legendary Space Suit0007B2B9
Stealth – Physical Skill 002CFCB2
Cellular Regeneration – Physical Skill0028AE14
Manipulation – Social Skill002C5555
Hero Worshipped – Trait00227FD9
Extrovert – Trait00227FD7
File Not Found – Background002DFD1A
Combat Medic – Background 0022EC7E

How to use Console Commands and Cheats on Xbox in Starfield

There is no direct way to use console commands and cheats on Xbox in Starfield. Since you cannot even access the console menu, using a cheat isn’t even a possibility. Do not lose hope because there is a solution to this problem as well.

To use the Starfield command or cheats on Xbox, you will need a PC that can run the game. Without a PC, you cannot try this method. If you have got both of these things, then let’s proceed further. As we know Starfield allows you to cross-save your game files across multiple platforms.

All of the saved files are kept on the cloud, giving both platforms easy access to it. Before you try things on your PC, make sure to have played the game on Xbox once and have a saved file.

Now what you have to do is download the game on your PC through the Xbox App. Once you have the game up and running, you can simply apply any cheat code or command you want.

Save the game and go back to your Xbox. All of the effects of the console command will be present there. This is how you can trick the system into letting you run the commands on an Xbox.

