Starfield Console Commands And Cheat Codes

Cheating? As a gamer, we have all thought about it at some point in our lifetime. Most of the time, you are either afraid to use them due to potentially getting yourself banned or you don’t have access to them. Starfield on the other hand likes to give their players access to tons of console commands and cheats. For free!
That’s great, but how do you use them, what are they, and what do they do? These are all the questions that might be popping into your mind right now. That is why, we have brought you your savior – this guide.
Down below we have mentioned everything you need to know about commands and cheats in Starfield. Alongside that, we have also provided every console command and cheat available to use.
How to use Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield
Console Commands and Cheats have always been a big part of many entries from Bethesda and Starfield is no exception. You can enter commands and activate cheats and that is not illegal in any way.
Although it is an option given to you by the devs themselves, still you are going to be messing with stuff that could potentially break the game. That is why Bethesda will automatically disable achievements if you try any commands or cheats.
On top of that, you may experience some game crashes here and there because of all the extra options you decided to mess with. It is best to keep a saved copy beforehand.
1. Open the console menu
Before you start twiddling your thumbs left and right, here is how you do it. Simply launch the game and from within the menu (any menu) or while in-game, press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.
If you are not familiar with it, it’s the key resting between Tab and ESC. It is also called the Grave (`) Key in some keyboard layouts although the location of the key remains the same.
2. Enter a console command
Once you have access to the console, you can enter any command you like in Starfield. It is as simple as that, but you will obviously need to know the right command or cheat to enter.
Item ID
There are going to be a lot of commands that are going to require an Item ID. They are basically identification numbers assigned to every item in the game.
If you want to refer to any of the items, let’s say you want to add a specific resource, You can use the command for adding items along with the ID of that specific item.
Help Command
If you don’t know what to do with a certain item or anything in general regarding the console commands and cheats, you can use the “Help” command.
Type help along with the keyword you want help with. The console will show you a bunch of results that you can sort as well using modifiers with your command.
Filter Numbers
The modifiers we talked about are called Filter Numbers. These numbers range from 0-4 and help you narrow down the results of your queries.
For example, 0 will display results from all categories, 1 is for functions, 2 for settings, 3 for global, and 4 for others.
Complete list of all Console Commands in Starfield
Starfield gives you access to over 250+ console commands and cheat codes to try and bend the rules in whichever direction you like. Some of them are fun and make up for a good, while others are more focused on the enthusiasts who like to dig deeper into how things work behind the scenes.
Below we have given a complete list of every possible console command or cheat that you can use in Starfield. You can try them and have a lot of fun without potentially breaking the game but that depends on how hard you go at it. Mix and match because there is no fun without a little risk.
|Command/Cheat Code
|Effect
|Toggle Commands
|tgm
|Toggle God Mode – Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo.
|tim
|Toggle Immortal Mode – Enables you to take damage, but you’ll never reach 0 health.
|psb
|Player Spellbook – Unlocks all available powers.
|tdetect
|Toggle Detect – NPCs will no longer detect you.
|tcai
|Toggle Combat AI – Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
|tcl
|Toggle No Clip – Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.
|tm
|Toggle Menus – Toggle UI menus on/off.
|tfc
|Toggle Freefly Camera – The Camera is detached from the player, and you’re free to fly about the map.
|Targeted Commands
|additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Specified items will be added to your character.
|(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)
|A Specific Mod will be added to your weapon of choice
|(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)
|A specific Mod will be removed from your weapon of choice
|killall
|All hostile NPCs in the area will be killed.
|resurrect
|You will be able to revive a specific NPC by selecting that NPC and then typing the command.
|unlock
|Will unlock any door or container you want. Just try to unlock the door once before typing the command.
|sexchange
|Changes your Character’s gender to the opposite sex.
|showmenu sleepwaitmenu
|Shows the wait menu to adjust the settings on the fly.
|Player Commands
|player.setlevel (Value)
|Increases your character to the specified level.
|player.additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Add any item you want to your inventory using the reference number of that object
|player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)
|The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character.
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
|Pay off all your bounties and clear any criminal record. Will keep you out of jail and you won’t have to return any stolen item.
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
|Shows you character customization menu to change the look of your character.
|player.removeperk (Perk ID)
|he specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character. See our Skill, Trait, and Background IDs below.
|player.addperk (Perk ID)
|Add any perk you want to your empty perk slot. Make sure to have an empty slot before trying.
|player.setav carryweight (Value)
|Sets carry weight to the specified value.
|psb
|All spells will be unlocked.
|Quest Commands
|saq
|Will start all main and side quests simultaneously.
|caqs
|Will complete all main and side quests.
|Other Commands
|ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh)
|Shows or hides the high res max height data.
|EnableStoryManagerLogging
|Enable story manager logging.
|DumpPapyrusStacks (dps)
|Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
|DumpPapyrusTimers
|Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusLOSEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi)
|Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
|DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations
|Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
|RunCompaction
|Run a pass of compaction if possible.
|ToggleImmortalMode
|Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
|SetSubgraphToDebug
|Subgraph To Debug.
|EnableRumble
|Enables / Disables rumble.
|HavokVDBCapture
|Havok VDB Capture
|ToggleNavmeshInfo
|Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
|PlaySyncAnim
|Play Sync Anim.
|SetFormKnown
|Sets the known flag on a form.
|SetDebugQuest
|Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
|SetQuestAliasLogging
|Turns alias logging on/off for a quest.
|SetRace
|Sets the passed in actor’s race.
|FindForm (find)
|Find a form.
|StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP)
|Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
|StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP)
|Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
|StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP)
|Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP)
|Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StartPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
|StopPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
|TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP)
|Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
|PrintQuestSceneInfo
|Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
|IsInvulnerable
|Is the actor invulnerable?
|CollisionMesh
|Toggle Mesh Collision Info
|HavokWorldStep (hkstep)
|Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
|IsolateRendering
|Enable isolated rendering for selected object.
|ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry
|Displays or hides water current geometry.
|PerformAction
|Performs the specified action on the selected actor.
|StartTrackPlayerDoors
|Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
|StopTrackPlayerDoors
|Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
|CheckPlayerDoors
|Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
|SetInChargen
|Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
|ForceReset
|Force the game to run a full reset.
|ForceCloseFiles
|Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game.
|HotLoadPlugin (HLP)
|Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles.
|GenerateBendableSpline (Spline)
|Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
|Reload ()
|Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
|TestAim
|Test an actor’s aim.
|TestLook
|Test an actor’s looking.
|PushCamera
|Push camera to editor.
|MoveToEditorCamera
|Move to the editor camera.
|MoveToEditorSelection
|Move to the editor selection.
|PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT)
|Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
|DumpConditionsFunctions
|Output the current counters for condition function calls.
|ReloadAnimationGraphs
|Reload the currently loaded animation graphs.
|ToggleWeaponOverlay
|Toggle the weapon overlay.
|ForceDetect
|Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
|ChangeAnimArchetype (caa)
|Change the selected actor’s anim archetype.
|ChangeAnimFlavor
|Set the angry with player flag.
|SetAngryWithPlayer
|Set the angry with player flag.
|ForceRepath
|Force the actor to repath.
|ForcePathFailure
|Force the actor’s path to fail.
|DumpFormList
|Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
|TraceAnimationEvents
|Show all property mods on an object.
|ShowMods
|Show all property mods on an object.
|DumpInputEnableLayers
|Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
|AttachMod
|Attach a mod to an object.
|RemoveMod
|Remove a mod from an object.
|SpawnTemplatedObject
|Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
|CallFunction
|Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallQuestFunction (cqf)
|Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallGlobalFunction (cgf)
|Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|ResetInputEnableLayer
|Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
|ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc)
|Force-enables the player’s controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
|ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls
|Resets all force-enabled player controls.
|GetActorRefOwner
|Prints the owner of the currently selected reference.
|SetActorRefOwner (saro)
|Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
|HasActorRefOwner (haro)
|Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
|SetOutfit
|Change the default outfit for the actor.
|PassTime
|Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
|LinkLocations
|Links two locations under the given keyword.
|ShowLinkedLocations
|Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
|SetLinkedRef
|Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
|ResetContainer
|Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify “1”, then it’ll reset all containers.
|SetSceneForDebug
|Sets the current debug scene.
|PreloadExterior
|Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
|TestPath
|Debug function to test a path.
|ToggleControlsOverly
|Toggle Controls Overlay
|Refresh
|Rebug function to refresh a reference.
|DynamicResolution
|Change the dynamic resolution settings.
|TestLoadingMenu
|Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
|RecalcInstanceData
|Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
|ToggleReferencePose
|Update the selected actor’s currently conscious loop.
|SetPersistLocation
|Debug function to set the persist loc on reference.
|SetLocationRefType
|Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
|ShowLocData
|Debug function to dump data about a location.
|ReserveLoc
|Debug function to reserve a location so it can’t be used for most aliases.
|UpdateAwakeSound (UAS)
|Update the selected actor’s currentl conscious loop.
|SetHarvested
|Mark the current reference as Harvested or not.
|PauseScene
|Pause or unpause the specified scene.
|SpawnDupe
|Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
|DisableDistantReferences
|Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
|FireAssert
|Fire an assert (with text passed, if available).
|ForcePersistent
|Force a reference to become persistent.
|PlayActionCamera (pac)
|Stop the action camera.
|StopActionCamera
|Stop the action camera.
|ChangeStance
|Change the actor’s stance.
|AuditionWwiseEvent
|Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
|AuditionReverbForm (arf)
|Force a given Reverb form to be active.
|SetWwiseState (sws)
|Sets a global Wwise State
|BuildAnimationData (bad)
|Build the animation data for the actor.
|SwitchSkeleton
|Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
|GetHelloorGreeting ()
|Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
|SetBoneTintRegion
|Add bone tint data to an object’s 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
|SendDialogueEvent
|Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()
|player will always succeed at speech challenge.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()
|player will always fail at speech challenge.
|RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma)
|Compares the materials of the selected reference.
|CaptureMessages ()
|Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
|ToggleTrijuice
|Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
|SetPresentThreshold (spt)
|Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
|LinkFullAccount
|Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
|IsLoggedIn (isonline)
|Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
|GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs)
|Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
|AcceptLegalDoc
|Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
|GetDataAttachment
|Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
|DeleteDataAttachment
|Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
|UploadCharacterData
|Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
|GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard)
|Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
|LoadUnitedData
|Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
|MakeUnityNPC
|Updates NPC with data from unity cache.
|SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl)
|Set volumetric lighting parameters.
|StartWorkshop (workshop)
|Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
|ToggleVBlankOptim
|Toggles VBlank optim
|AddKeyword
|Add the given keyword to the reference
|RemoveKeyword
|Remove the given keyword on the reference.
|SetAmbientParticlesEnabled
|Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
|RemoveOutposts ()
|Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
|SetESRAMSetup
|Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
|CallStackTraceDepth
|Set the callstack depth when tracing it.
|CommandedActivated
|Commands selected actor to use a reference.
|EnableGalaxyMode
|Enables/Disables galaxy mode.
|ToggleStarFieldDebug
|Toggles the StarField debug on or off.
|SetStarFieldCoordinateScale ()
|Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
|SetStarSystemScale (sss)
|Sets the star system scale.
|MoveToPlanet
|If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
|SetOrbitSpeedScale
|Sets global orbit speed scale.
|InstanceNamingRules
|Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
|GetOrbisModInfo
|Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
|ToggleSceneDebug
|Show debug state for scene.
|SetFarClip
|Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
|ToggleOverdraw
|Toggle overdraw
|RecordScene
|Capture screen shots of the scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
|LandOnPlanet (lop)
|Land on a planet. (lop <planetname> <ion> <lat> <deg or=”” rad=””>)</deg></lat></ion></planetname>
|TakeOffToSpace
|Take off to space.
|PreviewBodyResources (pbr)
|Previews resources for a planet.
|SendAffinityEvent
|(AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
|AddPower
|AddPower (part) #
|RemovePower
|RemovePower (part) #
|MatlockCapture
|Force matlock to realize a capture.
|ToggleSnapNodeMarkers
|Toggle snap node markers.
|SetVoiceType
|Set an override voice type on an actor.
|AddWorldSpaceToPlanet
|Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
|DebugDataProvider
|Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
|LoadAll3D
|Load all queued 3D.
|PrintAllMenus (pam)
|Print all active menus.
|PrintAllInputContext (paic)
|Print the input context stack.
|AddPlotToBody (AddPlot)
|Plot a route to this body.
|ReloadFaceData
|Reload face data.
|SetGravityScale
|Sets gravity scale on a ref’s parent cell.
|PreviewBlock
|PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
|ExportTerrainTextures
|Export terrain textures.
|ExportTerrainGrids
|Export terrain height map.
|ExportTerrainHeightMap
|Export terrain splat map.
|ExportTerrainSplatMap
|Explort terrain splat map.
|ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap
|Export terrain material index map.
|ExportTerrainFiles
|Export terrain files.
|UpdateTerrainClipmaps
|Refresh Terrain Clipmaps.
|ToggleDebugCamera
|Toggle debug camera (mode name)
|CyclePrevDebugCamera
|Cycle to previous debug camera.
|CycleNextDebugCamera
|Cycle to next debug camera.
|ToggleDebugCameraControls
|Toggle debug camera controls.
|SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw)
|Activate an ImGui window.
|InvokeUIEvent
|Invokes a ui > c++ event.
|HotReloadUI
|Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
|SetPosRelativeToRef
|Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
|FaceRef
|Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
|SetWorkshopItem
|Set the Workshop menu’s Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
|GenerateNavMesh
|Generates nav-mesh on the current cell.
|LandOnPlanetAnimated
|Land players spaceship with animation.
|ForcedBleedout
|Force an actor to enter bleedout.
|ForceConditionFormTrue
|Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|ForceConditionFormFalse
|Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|LandOnPlanetBiome
|Land on a planet’s biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
|LandOnPlanetMarker
|Land at a marker on the current planet.
|TestAllPlanets
|TestPlanets
|ClearLinkedRef
|Clear a linked reference.
|SetLocalTime
|Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
|ReloadMaterials
|Reloads all materials.
|PlacementOnCell
|Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
|ToggleWorkshopFlyCam
|Toggle workshop flycam.
|CheckBiomeMarker
|Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
|TestBiomePlanet (tbp)
|Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
|PreviewPattern
|PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
|SetHavokDynamic
|Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
|SetHavokKinematic
|Set reference motion to kinematic.
|SetHavokActive
|Set reference havok activity.
|SetHavokLOD
|Set reference collision lod.
|SetHavokLinearVelocity
|Set reference linear velocity.
|SetHavokAngularVelocity
|Set reference angular velocity.
|SetHavokCollisionLayer
|Set havok collision layer.
|SetHavokRagdollFriction
|Set havok ragdoll friction.
|SetHavokParam
|Set havok param.
|ShowHavokRagdollValues
|Show havok ragdoll values.
|StartHavokPartTest
|Start/reset havok particles test.
|StopHavokPartTest
|Stop havok particles test.
|SetOrientation
|Set reference orientation
|ToggleDebugText3D
|Toggle in-game debug text.
|ToggleBioOverlay
|Toggle the BI Overlay.
|ToggleMetricViewer
|Spawn Metric Viewer
|PrintMessage
|Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
|AddDebugTest
|Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
|DisableActorPackage
|Disable or enable an actor’s package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
|StopBatchFile
|Stop a running batchfile.
|CenterOnSpaceCell
|Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
|DependencyGraphDump
|Dump Dependency Graph.
|ToggleExperimentalShaders
|Toggles experimental shaders on/off.
|SetTestPlanetAndBiome
|Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index])
|startNewGame
|Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI.
Best Starfield Items IDs
As we have mentioned before every item in Starfield has an Item ID to identify it and use it in a command or cheat. With hundreds of items, you can not possibly remember all Starfield Item IDs.
You are not going to need each one. That is why, we have picked some of the best and most useful items that you might use on a day-to-day basis.
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Credits
|0000000F
|Regulator – Pistol
|0002CB5F
|Breach – Shotgun
|0002CB5F
|Beowulf – Assault Rifle
|0004716C
|Titanium Build – Weapon Mod
|000FFA3D
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit – Legdendary Space Suit
|00065925
|Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit – Legendary Space Suit
|0007B2B9
|Stealth – Physical Skill
|002CFCB2
|Cellular Regeneration – Physical Skill
|0028AE14
|Manipulation – Social Skill
|002C5555
|Hero Worshipped – Trait
|00227FD9
|Extrovert – Trait
|00227FD7
|File Not Found – Background
|002DFD1A
|Combat Medic – Background
|0022EC7E
How to use Console Commands and Cheats on Xbox in Starfield
There is no direct way to use console commands and cheats on Xbox in Starfield. Since you cannot even access the console menu, using a cheat isn’t even a possibility. Do not lose hope because there is a solution to this problem as well.
To use the Starfield command or cheats on Xbox, you will need a PC that can run the game. Without a PC, you cannot try this method. If you have got both of these things, then let’s proceed further. As we know Starfield allows you to cross-save your game files across multiple platforms.
All of the saved files are kept on the cloud, giving both platforms easy access to it. Before you try things on your PC, make sure to have played the game on Xbox once and have a saved file.
Now what you have to do is download the game on your PC through the Xbox App. Once you have the game up and running, you can simply apply any cheat code or command you want.
Save the game and go back to your Xbox. All of the effects of the console command will be present there. This is how you can trick the system into letting you run the commands on an Xbox.