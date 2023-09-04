Starfield Console Commands And Cheat Codes

Cheating? As a gamer, we have all thought about it at some point in our lifetime. Most of the time, you are either afraid to use them due to potentially getting yourself banned or you don’t have access to them. Starfield on the other hand likes to give their players access to tons of console commands and cheats. For free!

That’s great, but how do you use them, what are they, and what do they do? These are all the questions that might be popping into your mind right now. That is why, we have brought you your savior – this guide.

Down below we have mentioned everything you need to know about commands and cheats in Starfield. Alongside that, we have also provided every console command and cheat available to use.

How to use Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield

Console Commands and Cheats have always been a big part of many entries from Bethesda and Starfield is no exception. You can enter commands and activate cheats and that is not illegal in any way.

Although it is an option given to you by the devs themselves, still you are going to be messing with stuff that could potentially break the game. That is why Bethesda will automatically disable achievements if you try any commands or cheats.

On top of that, you may experience some game crashes here and there because of all the extra options you decided to mess with. It is best to keep a saved copy beforehand.

1. Open the console menu

Before you start twiddling your thumbs left and right, here is how you do it. Simply launch the game and from within the menu (any menu) or while in-game, press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

If you are not familiar with it, it’s the key resting between Tab and ESC. It is also called the Grave (`) Key in some keyboard layouts although the location of the key remains the same.

2. Enter a console command

Once you have access to the console, you can enter any command you like in Starfield. It is as simple as that, but you will obviously need to know the right command or cheat to enter.

Item ID

There are going to be a lot of commands that are going to require an Item ID. They are basically identification numbers assigned to every item in the game.

If you want to refer to any of the items, let’s say you want to add a specific resource, You can use the command for adding items along with the ID of that specific item.

Help Command

If you don’t know what to do with a certain item or anything in general regarding the console commands and cheats, you can use the “Help” command.

Type help along with the keyword you want help with. The console will show you a bunch of results that you can sort as well using modifiers with your command.

Filter Numbers

The modifiers we talked about are called Filter Numbers. These numbers range from 0-4 and help you narrow down the results of your queries.

For example, 0 will display results from all categories, 1 is for functions, 2 for settings, 3 for global, and 4 for others.

Complete list of all Console Commands in Starfield

Starfield gives you access to over 250+ console commands and cheat codes to try and bend the rules in whichever direction you like. Some of them are fun and make up for a good, while others are more focused on the enthusiasts who like to dig deeper into how things work behind the scenes.

Below we have given a complete list of every possible console command or cheat that you can use in Starfield. You can try them and have a lot of fun without potentially breaking the game but that depends on how hard you go at it. Mix and match because there is no fun without a little risk.

Command/Cheat Code Effect Toggle Commands tgm Toggle God Mode – Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo. tim Toggle Immortal Mode – Enables you to take damage, but you’ll never reach 0 health. psb Player Spellbook – Unlocks all available powers. tdetect Toggle Detect – NPCs will no longer detect you. tcai Toggle Combat AI – Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code. tcl Toggle No Clip – Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code. tm Toggle Menus – Toggle UI menus on/off. tfc Toggle Freefly Camera – The Camera is detached from the player, and you’re free to fly about the map. Targeted Commands additem (Item ID) (Value) Specified items will be added to your character. (Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) A Specific Mod will be added to your weapon of choice (Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) A specific Mod will be removed from your weapon of choice killall All hostile NPCs in the area will be killed. resurrect You will be able to revive a specific NPC by selecting that NPC and then typing the command. unlock Will unlock any door or container you want. Just try to unlock the door once before typing the command. sexchange Changes your Character’s gender to the opposite sex. showmenu sleepwaitmenu Shows the wait menu to adjust the settings on the fly. Player Commands player.setlevel (Value) Increases your character to the specified level. player.additem (Item ID) (Value) Add any item you want to your inventory using the reference number of that object player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value) The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character. player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) Pay off all your bounties and clear any criminal record. Will keep you out of jail and you won’t have to return any stolen item. player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) Shows you character customization menu to change the look of your character. player.removeperk (Perk ID) he specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character. See our Skill, Trait, and Background IDs below. player.addperk (Perk ID) Add any perk you want to your empty perk slot. Make sure to have an empty slot before trying. player.setav carryweight (Value) Sets carry weight to the specified value. psb All spells will be unlocked. Quest Commands saq Will start all main and side quests simultaneously. caqs Will complete all main and side quests. Other Commands ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh) Shows or hides the high res max height data. EnableStoryManagerLogging Enable story manager logging. DumpPapyrusStacks (dps) Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log. DumpPapyrusTimers Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusLOSEvents Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi) Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed. DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script). RunCompaction Run a pass of compaction if possible. ToggleImmortalMode Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero). SetSubgraphToDebug Subgraph To Debug. EnableRumble Enables / Disables rumble. HavokVDBCapture Havok VDB Capture ToggleNavmeshInfo Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos. PlaySyncAnim Play Sync Anim. SetFormKnown Sets the known flag on a form. SetDebugQuest Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type. SetQuestAliasLogging Turns alias logging on/off for a quest. SetRace Sets the passed in actor’s race. FindForm (find) Find a form. StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP) Starts profiling a Papyrus script. StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP) Stops profiling a Papyrus script. StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP) Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form. StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP) Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form. StartPapyrusStackRootProfile Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script. StopPapyrusStackRootProfile Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script. TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP) Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything) PrintQuestSceneInfo Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes. IsInvulnerable Is the actor invulnerable? CollisionMesh Toggle Mesh Collision Info HavokWorldStep (hkstep) Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info IsolateRendering Enable isolated rendering for selected object. ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry Displays or hides water current geometry. PerformAction Performs the specified action on the selected actor. StartTrackPlayerDoors Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors. StopTrackPlayerDoors Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors. CheckPlayerDoors Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path. SetInChargen Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled] ForceReset Force the game to run a full reset. ForceCloseFiles Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. HotLoadPlugin (HLP) Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. GenerateBendableSpline (Spline) Generate a bendable spline geometry instance. Reload () Reloads the specified Papyrus script. TestAim Test an actor’s aim. TestLook Test an actor’s looking. PushCamera Push camera to editor. MoveToEditorCamera Move to the editor camera. MoveToEditorSelection Move to the editor selection. PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT) Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter. DumpConditionsFunctions Output the current counters for condition function calls. ReloadAnimationGraphs Reload the currently loaded animation graphs. ToggleWeaponOverlay Toggle the weapon overlay. ForceDetect Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor. ChangeAnimArchetype (caa) Change the selected actor’s anim archetype. ChangeAnimFlavor Set the angry with player flag. SetAngryWithPlayer Set the angry with player flag. ForceRepath Force the actor to repath. ForcePathFailure Force the actor’s path to fail. DumpFormList Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output. TraceAnimationEvents Show all property mods on an object. ShowMods Show all property mods on an object. DumpInputEnableLayers Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console. AttachMod Attach a mod to an object. RemoveMod Remove a mod from an object. SpawnTemplatedObject Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2] CallFunction Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. CallQuestFunction (cqf) Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. CallGlobalFunction (cgf) Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. ResetInputEnableLayer Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer. ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc) Force-enables the player’s controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls. ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls Resets all force-enabled player controls. GetActorRefOwner Prints the owner of the currently selected reference. SetActorRefOwner (saro) Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player). HasActorRefOwner (haro) Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise. SetOutfit Change the default outfit for the actor. PassTime Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping. LinkLocations Links two locations under the given keyword. ShowLinkedLocations Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword. SetLinkedRef Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword. ResetContainer Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify “1”, then it’ll reset all containers. SetSceneForDebug Sets the current debug scene. PreloadExterior Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref. TestPath Debug function to test a path. ToggleControlsOverly Toggle Controls Overlay Refresh Rebug function to refresh a reference. DynamicResolution Change the dynamic resolution settings. TestLoadingMenu Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread. RecalcInstanceData Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected. ToggleReferencePose Update the selected actor’s currently conscious loop. SetPersistLocation Debug function to set the persist loc on reference. SetLocationRefType Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference. ShowLocData Debug function to dump data about a location. ReserveLoc Debug function to reserve a location so it can’t be used for most aliases. UpdateAwakeSound (UAS) Update the selected actor’s currentl conscious loop. SetHarvested Mark the current reference as Harvested or not. PauseScene Pause or unpause the specified scene. SpawnDupe Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref. DisableDistantReferences Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref. FireAssert Fire an assert (with text passed, if available). ForcePersistent Force a reference to become persistent. PlayActionCamera (pac) Stop the action camera. StopActionCamera Stop the action camera. ChangeStance Change the actor’s stance. AuditionWwiseEvent Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events. AuditionReverbForm (arf) Force a given Reverb form to be active. SetWwiseState (sws) Sets a global Wwise State BuildAnimationData (bad) Build the animation data for the actor. SwitchSkeleton Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor. GetHelloorGreeting () Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player. SetBoneTintRegion Add bone tint data to an object’s 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object. SendDialogueEvent Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor. SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed () player will always succeed at speech challenge. SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail () player will always fail at speech challenge. RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma) Compares the materials of the selected reference. CaptureMessages () Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua ToggleTrijuice Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance). SetPresentThreshold (spt) Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap) LinkFullAccount Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password) IsLoggedIn (isonline) Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net? GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs) Retrieves a list of all required legal documents. AcceptLegalDoc Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id) GetDataAttachment Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id) DeleteDataAttachment Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id) UploadCharacterData Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment. GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard) Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type) LoadUnitedData Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it. MakeUnityNPC Updates NPC with data from unity cache. SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl) Set volumetric lighting parameters. StartWorkshop (workshop) Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop. ToggleVBlankOptim Toggles VBlank optim AddKeyword Add the given keyword to the reference RemoveKeyword Remove the given keyword on the reference. SetAmbientParticlesEnabled Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles. RemoveOutposts () Removes the given Outpost and all built items. SetESRAMSetup Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup). CallStackTraceDepth Set the callstack depth when tracing it. CommandedActivated Commands selected actor to use a reference. EnableGalaxyMode Enables/Disables galaxy mode. ToggleStarFieldDebug Toggles the StarField debug on or off. SetStarFieldCoordinateScale () Sets the StarField coordinate scale. SetStarSystemScale (sss) Sets the star system scale. MoveToPlanet If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence). SetOrbitSpeedScale Sets global orbit speed scale. InstanceNamingRules Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files. GetOrbisModInfo Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files. ToggleSceneDebug Show debug state for scene. SetFarClip Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override) ToggleOverdraw Toggle overdraw RecordScene Capture screen shots of the scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default]) LandOnPlanet (lop) Land on a planet. (lop <planetname> <ion> <lat> <deg or=”” rad=””>)</deg></lat></ion></planetname> TakeOffToSpace Take off to space. PreviewBodyResources (pbr) Previews resources for a planet. SendAffinityEvent (AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference. AddPower AddPower (part) # RemovePower RemovePower (part) # MatlockCapture Force matlock to realize a capture. ToggleSnapNodeMarkers Toggle snap node markers. SetVoiceType Set an override voice type on an actor. AddWorldSpaceToPlanet Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug. DebugDataProvider Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug. LoadAll3D Load all queued 3D. PrintAllMenus (pam) Print all active menus. PrintAllInputContext (paic) Print the input context stack. AddPlotToBody (AddPlot) Plot a route to this body. ReloadFaceData Reload face data. SetGravityScale Sets gravity scale on a ref’s parent cell. PreviewBlock PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome). ExportTerrainTextures Export terrain textures. ExportTerrainGrids Export terrain height map. ExportTerrainHeightMap Export terrain splat map. ExportTerrainSplatMap Explort terrain splat map. ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap Export terrain material index map. ExportTerrainFiles Export terrain files. UpdateTerrainClipmaps Refresh Terrain Clipmaps. ToggleDebugCamera Toggle debug camera (mode name) CyclePrevDebugCamera Cycle to previous debug camera. CycleNextDebugCamera Cycle to next debug camera. ToggleDebugCameraControls Toggle debug camera controls. SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw) Activate an ImGui window. InvokeUIEvent Invokes a ui > c++ event. HotReloadUI Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs. SetPosRelativeToRef Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player). FaceRef Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset. SetWorkshopItem Set the Workshop menu’s Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any. GenerateNavMesh Generates nav-mesh on the current cell. LandOnPlanetAnimated Land players spaceship with animation. ForcedBleedout Force an actor to enter bleedout. ForceConditionFormTrue Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1. ForceConditionFormFalse Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1. LandOnPlanetBiome Land on a planet’s biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1]) LandOnPlanetMarker Land at a marker on the current planet. TestAllPlanets TestPlanets ClearLinkedRef Clear a linked reference. SetLocalTime Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim. ReloadMaterials Reloads all materials. PlacementOnCell Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y)) ToggleWorkshopFlyCam Toggle workshop flycam. CheckBiomeMarker Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker. TestBiomePlanet (tbp) Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there. PreviewPattern PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome) SetHavokDynamic Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg. SetHavokKinematic Set reference motion to kinematic. SetHavokActive Set reference havok activity. SetHavokLOD Set reference collision lod. SetHavokLinearVelocity Set reference linear velocity. SetHavokAngularVelocity Set reference angular velocity. SetHavokCollisionLayer Set havok collision layer. SetHavokRagdollFriction Set havok ragdoll friction. SetHavokParam Set havok param. ShowHavokRagdollValues Show havok ragdoll values. StartHavokPartTest Start/reset havok particles test. StopHavokPartTest Stop havok particles test. SetOrientation Set reference orientation ToggleDebugText3D Toggle in-game debug text. ToggleBioOverlay Toggle the BI Overlay. ToggleMetricViewer Spawn Metric Viewer PrintMessage Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag)) AddDebugTest Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag) DisableActorPackage Disable or enable an actor’s package (DisableActorPackage (0/1)) StopBatchFile Stop a running batchfile. CenterOnSpaceCell Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship. DependencyGraphDump Dump Dependency Graph. ToggleExperimentalShaders Toggles experimental shaders on/off. SetTestPlanetAndBiome Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index]) startNewGame Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI.

Best Starfield Items IDs

As we have mentioned before every item in Starfield has an Item ID to identify it and use it in a command or cheat. With hundreds of items, you can not possibly remember all Starfield Item IDs.

You are not going to need each one. That is why, we have picked some of the best and most useful items that you might use on a day-to-day basis.

Item Name Item ID Credits 0000000F Regulator – Pistol 0002CB5F Breach – Shotgun 0002CB5F Beowulf – Assault Rifle 0004716C Titanium Build – Weapon Mod 000FFA3D Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit – Legdendary Space Suit 00065925 Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit – Legendary Space Suit 0007B2B9 Stealth – Physical Skill 002CFCB2 Cellular Regeneration – Physical Skill 0028AE14 Manipulation – Social Skill 002C5555 Hero Worshipped – Trait 00227FD9 Extrovert – Trait 00227FD7 File Not Found – Background 002DFD1A Combat Medic – Background 0022EC7E

How to use Console Commands and Cheats on Xbox in Starfield

There is no direct way to use console commands and cheats on Xbox in Starfield. Since you cannot even access the console menu, using a cheat isn’t even a possibility. Do not lose hope because there is a solution to this problem as well.

To use the Starfield command or cheats on Xbox, you will need a PC that can run the game. Without a PC, you cannot try this method. If you have got both of these things, then let’s proceed further. As we know Starfield allows you to cross-save your game files across multiple platforms.

All of the saved files are kept on the cloud, giving both platforms easy access to it. Before you try things on your PC, make sure to have played the game on Xbox once and have a saved file.

Now what you have to do is download the game on your PC through the Xbox App. Once you have the game up and running, you can simply apply any cheat code or command you want.

Save the game and go back to your Xbox. All of the effects of the console command will be present there. This is how you can trick the system into letting you run the commands on an Xbox.