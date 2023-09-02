All Starfield Items IDs

Want to pretend like a hacker and tinker with the game? In Starfield, you will need Item IDs to do it and we have got you covered.

Bethesda has always given their fans the liberty to get down and dirty with console commands and have a little fun with cheat codes. It is not foul play if the developers themselves are allowing you to try and break the game. You can do a whole lot with them but to be more efficient and write more targetted console commands in Starfield, we use item IDs.

Pretty much every item you find in Starfield has a specific Item ID tied to it. That makes it easier to identify them while writing console commands and cheat codes.

You can use the item ID in tandem with a command and do tons of exciting stuff. For example, you can pick a weapon and spawn hundreds of them in front of you using that weapon’s ID and a simple cheat code.

The realm of console commands in Starfield is a whole other world and is surely one to explore if you are an enthusiast trying to have some fun. To you in your game-breaking voyage, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all item IDs in Starfield.

How to search for Item Codes and Commands in Starfield

If for some reason, despite having this list, you still want to search for an item’s code, you can do that right from within Starfield.

Not only that, you can get yourself a whole list of commands you can try in conjunction with that item. You might be wondering, what are the magic words to help you find all of that?

The rule is simple, all you have to do is ask for “help“. Yes, this is the command that is used to search for Item codes and commands in Starfield. The general syntax for the command is as follows:

help [item name]

You can replace the [item name] with the name of the item you are looking for. A simple example to demonstrate that would be:

help Credits

This command is going to first provide you with an item ID, which in this case is 0000000F, and along with that, you are going to get a list of all possible commands to use and experiment with that item.

This is the most basic format of the help command. You can further add modifiers to your command in order to get more precise results. This is how modifiers will work in a command:

help [item name] [filter number][form type]

“Filter Number” allows you to narrow down your search. They range from 0-4 with each one serving a unique purpose.

Filter NumberPurpose
0Show All Results
1Show Only Commands and Scripts (Functions)
2Show Only Possible Settings
3Show All Globals
4Show Item Codes and Everything Else

The “Form Type” modifier allows you to sort your search results into different groups. It is a four-character modifier that you can use in order to give your search results a more structured format.

Complete list of all Starfield Item IDs

Below we have given a list of all item IDs in Starfield and have categorised them into different classes. You can go through the ones you are looking for by filtering through by category.

Weapons

We have further narrowed down the categories within weapons to help you better navigate the list.

Guns

Item NameItem ID
AA-99002BF65B
Arc Welder0026D965
AutoRivet0026D964
Beowulf0004716C
Big Bang0026D963
Breach000547A3
Bridger0026D96A
Coachman0026D96B
Cutter00016758
Drum Beat0018DE2C
Discarded Sidestar002F413A
Ecliptic Pistol0026D96E
Eon000476C4
Equinox0001BC4F
Grendel00028A02
Hard Target00546CC
Kodama00253A16
Kraken0021FEB4
Lawgiver0002D7F4
Maelstrom002984DF
Mag Shear0002EB3C
MagPulse00023606
MagShot0002EB42
MagSniper0002EB45
MagStorm0026035E
Microgun000546CD
Novablast Disputor0026D968
Novalight0026D967
Old Earth Assult Rifle0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun00278F74
Orion002773C8
Osmium Dagger0026D966
Pacifier002953F8
Rattler00/040826
Razorback00000FD6
Regulator0002CB5F
Rescue Axe0004F760
Shotty0026D960
Sidestar0026D95D
Sidestar0026D961
Tombstone0002EB36
Urban Eagle0026D96D
VaRuun Inflictor0026D8A0
VaRuun Painblade0026D8A2
VaRuun Starshard0026D8A4

Melee Weapons

Item NameItem ID
Barrow Knife0026F181
Combat Knife00035A48
Tanto0026D8A3
UC Naval Cutlass0026D8A5
Wakiazashi0026D8A1

Weapon Modifiers

Mod NameMod ID
Anti-Personnel000FF442
Bashing000FEA07
Berserker000F437E
Cornered000F428E
Demoralizing000FC884
Disassembler001625EB
Explosive000FA8D6
Extended Magazine000FFA3B
Exterminator0015DD18
Frenzy000FC8A4
Furious000EA117
Hitman000F2013
Instigating000F2013
Lacerate000FFA3C
Med Theft000FFA3C
Poison00319AEC
Rapid000FEA04
Shattering000F4557
Space-Adept000F7321
Space-Adept000FFA3D
Titanium Build000FFA3D

Spacesuits

All Spacesuits have been classified based on the rarity.

Legendary

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit00065925
Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit00065925

Epic

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit0022B8F6

Rare

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Peacemaker Spacesuit0013F97D

Base

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit00228570
Constellation Spacesuit001E2B18
Deep Mining Spacesuit000/5278E
Deep Recon Spacesuit002265AE
Deepcore Spacesuit0006AC00
Deepseeker Spacesuit0016D2C4
Deimos Spacesuit00026BF1
Ecliptic Spacesuit002265AF
Explorer Spacesuit002265AF
Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit001F22BB
Ground Crew Spacesuit002392B5
Mantis Spacesuit00226299
Mark I Spacesuit0001754D
Mercury Spacesuit001D0F96
Monster Costume00225FC9
Navigator Spacesuit00067C94
Old Earth Spacesuit0003084E
Pirate Assault Spacesuit00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit00066826
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit0006682A
Ranger Spacesuit00227CA0
Shocktroop Spacesuit002265AD
Space Trucker Spacesuit0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit00004E78
Starborn Spacesuit Astra0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Locus001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Locus001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Solis002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Venator0021C77F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit002AAF44
SysDef Assault Spacesuit00398104
SysDef Combat Spacesuit0039810A
SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit00398108
SysDef Spacesuit00398103
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit00166404
UC Ace Spacesuit00166410
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit00206130
UC Combat Spacesuit00257808
UC Marine Spacesuit00257805
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit000EF9B0
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit000EF9AF
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit000EF9AE
UC Security Spacesuit000EF9AD
UC Startroop Spacesuit00257809
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit00248C0F
UC Wardog Spacesuit0025780A
Va’Ruun Spacesuit00227CA3

Ammo

Ammo NameAmmo ID
.27 Caliber002B559C
.43 MI Array002B559A
.43 Ultramag02B5599
.45 Caliber ACP002B5598
.50 Caliber Caseless002B5597
.50 MI Array002B5596
1.5KV LZR Cartridges002BAE3F
11MM Caseless002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet002B5594
12.5MM ST Rivet000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
3KV LZR Cartridge0000E8EC
40MM XPL002B5592
6.5MM CT002B558F
6.5MM MI Array002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot002B558E
7.62x39MM002B558D
7.77MM Caseless0004AD3E
9x39MM002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse002B558A
Light Particle Fuse002783C7

Factions

Faction NameFaction ID
Crimson Fleet00010B30
Neon / Ryujin Industries00010B30
United Colonies0005BD93
Freestar Collective000638E5

Skills

All skills have been classified into multiple categories.

Physical

Skill NameSkill ID
Boxing002C59DF
Fitness002CE2DD
Stealth002CFCB2
Weight Lifting002C59D9
Wellness002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation002C59E2
Environmental Conditioning0028AE17
Gymnastics0028AE29
Nutrition002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration0028AE14
Decontamination002CE2A0
Martial Arts002C555E
Concealment002C555E
Neurostrikes002C53B4
Rejuvenation0028AE13

Social

Skill NameSkill ID
Commerce002C5A8E
Gastronomy002C5A94
Persuasion0022EC82
Scavenging0028B853
Theft002C555B
Deception002CFCAF
Diplomacy002C59E1
Intimidation002C59DE
Isolation002C53AE
Negotitation002C555F
Instigation002C555D
Leadership002C890D
Outpost Management0023826F
Manipulation002C5555
Ship Command002C53B3
Xenosociology002C53B0

Combat

Skill NameSkill ID
Ballistics002CFCAB
Dueling002CFCB0
Lasers002C59DD
Pistol Certification002080FF
Shotgun Certification0027DF97
Demolitions002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certification00147E38
Incapacitation0027DF96
Particle Beams0027BAFD
Rifle Certification002CE2E0
Marksmanship002C890B
Rapid Reloading002C555A
Sniper Certification002C53B1
Targeting0027DF94
Armor Penetration0027DF94
Crippling0027CBBA
Sharpshooting002C53AF

Science Skills

Skill NameSkill ID
Astrodynamics002C5560
Geology002CE29F
Medicine002CE2DF
Research Methods002C555C
Surveying0027CBC1
Botany002C5557
Scanning002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering002C890C
Zoology002C5552
Astrophysics0027CBBB
Chemistry002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation0027CBC2
Special Projects0004CE2D

Tech Skills

Skill NameSkill ID
Ballistic Weapon Systems002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training00146C2C
Piloting002CFCAC
Security002CE2E2
Targeting Control Systems002C5559
Energy Weapon Systems002C59DB
Engine Systems002CE2DE
Payloads00222F84
Shield Systems002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C2C5B
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C5553
Starship Design002C59DC
Starship Engineering002AC953
Automated Weapon Systems0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems002C53B2

Traits

Trait NameTrait ID
Alien DNA00227FDA
Dream Home00227FDF
Empath00227FD6
Extrovert00227FD7
Freestar Collective Settler00227FD5
Hero Worshipped00227FD9
Introvert00227FD8
Kid Stuff00227FDE
Neon Street Rat00227FD3
Raised Enlightened00227FD2
Raised Universal00227FD1
Serpent’s Embrace00227FD0
Spaced00227FE2
Taskmaster00227FE0
Terra Firma00227FE1
United Colonies Native00227FDD
Wanted00227FDD

Backgrounds

Background NameBackground ID
Beast Hunter0022EC81
Bouncer0022EC81
Bounty Hunter0022EC80
Chef0022EC7F
Combat Medic0022EC7E
Combat Medic0022EC7D
Cyberneticist0022EC7C
Diplomat0022EC7B
Explorer0022EC79
Gangster0022EC78
Homesteader0022EC77
Industrialist0022EC7A
Long Hauler0022EC75
Pilgrim0022EC73
Professor0022EC72
Ronin0022EC74
Sculptor0022EC71
Soldier0022EC70
Space Scoundrel0022EC6F
Xenobiologist0022EC6E
File Not Found002DFD1A

These are all the Item IDs in Starfield. This is an updating guide and we will keep updating it when we come across more items in the game.

