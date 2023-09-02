All Starfield Items IDs

Bethesda has always given their fans the liberty to get down and dirty with console commands and have a little fun with cheat codes. It is not foul play if the developers themselves are allowing you to try and break the game. You can do a whole lot with them but to be more efficient and write more targetted console commands in Starfield, we use item IDs.

Pretty much every item you find in Starfield has a specific Item ID tied to it. That makes it easier to identify them while writing console commands and cheat codes.

You can use the item ID in tandem with a command and do tons of exciting stuff. For example, you can pick a weapon and spawn hundreds of them in front of you using that weapon’s ID and a simple cheat code.

The realm of console commands in Starfield is a whole other world and is surely one to explore if you are an enthusiast trying to have some fun. To you in your game-breaking voyage, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all item IDs in Starfield.

How to search for Item Codes and Commands in Starfield

If for some reason, despite having this list, you still want to search for an item’s code, you can do that right from within Starfield.

Not only that, you can get yourself a whole list of commands you can try in conjunction with that item. You might be wondering, what are the magic words to help you find all of that?

The rule is simple, all you have to do is ask for “help“. Yes, this is the command that is used to search for Item codes and commands in Starfield. The general syntax for the command is as follows:

help [item name]

You can replace the [item name] with the name of the item you are looking for. A simple example to demonstrate that would be:

help Credits

This command is going to first provide you with an item ID, which in this case is 0000000F, and along with that, you are going to get a list of all possible commands to use and experiment with that item.

This is the most basic format of the help command. You can further add modifiers to your command in order to get more precise results. This is how modifiers will work in a command:

help [item name] [filter number][form type]

“Filter Number” allows you to narrow down your search. They range from 0-4 with each one serving a unique purpose.

Filter Number Purpose 0 Show All Results 1 Show Only Commands and Scripts (Functions) 2 Show Only Possible Settings 3 Show All Globals 4 Show Item Codes and Everything Else

The “Form Type” modifier allows you to sort your search results into different groups. It is a four-character modifier that you can use in order to give your search results a more structured format.

Complete list of all Starfield Item IDs

Below we have given a list of all item IDs in Starfield and have categorised them into different classes. You can go through the ones you are looking for by filtering through by category.

Weapons

We have further narrowed down the categories within weapons to help you better navigate the list.

Guns

Item Name Item ID AA-99 002BF65B Arc Welder 0026D965 AutoRivet 0026D964 Beowulf 0004716C Big Bang 0026D963 Breach 000547A3 Bridger 0026D96A Coachman 0026D96B Cutter 00016758 Drum Beat 0018DE2C Discarded Sidestar 002F413A Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E Eon 000476C4 Equinox 0001BC4F Grendel 00028A02 Hard Target 00546CC Kodama 00253A16 Kraken 0021FEB4 Lawgiver 0002D7F4 Maelstrom 002984DF Mag Shear 0002EB3C MagPulse 00023606 MagShot 0002EB42 MagSniper 0002EB45 MagStorm 0026035E Microgun 000546CD Novablast Disputor 0026D968 Novalight 0026D967 Old Earth Assult Rifle 0026ED2A Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74 Orion 002773C8 Osmium Dagger 0026D966 Pacifier 002953F8 Rattler 00/040826 Razorback 00000FD6 Regulator 0002CB5F Rescue Axe 0004F760 Shotty 0026D960 Sidestar 0026D95D Sidestar 0026D961 Tombstone 0002EB36 Urban Eagle 0026D96D VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A0 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2 VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A4

Melee Weapons

Item Name Item ID Barrow Knife 0026F181 Combat Knife 00035A48 Tanto 0026D8A3 UC Naval Cutlass 0026D8A5 Wakiazashi 0026D8A1

Weapon Modifiers

Mod Name Mod ID Anti-Personnel 000FF442 Bashing 000FEA07 Berserker 000F437E Cornered 000F428E Demoralizing 000FC884 Disassembler 001625EB Explosive 000FA8D6 Extended Magazine 000FFA3B Exterminator 0015DD18 Frenzy 000FC8A4 Furious 000EA117 Hitman 000F2013 Instigating 000F2013 Lacerate 000FFA3C Med Theft 000FFA3C Poison 00319AEC Rapid 000FEA04 Shattering 000F4557 Space-Adept 000F7321 Space-Adept 000FFA3D Titanium Build 000FFA3D

Spacesuits

All Spacesuits have been classified based on the rarity.

Legendary

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925 Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit 00065925

Epic

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6

Rare

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D

Base

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570 Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18 Deep Mining Spacesuit 000/5278E Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit 0006AC00 Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4 Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1 Ecliptic Spacesuit 002265AF Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit 001F22BB Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5 Mantis Spacesuit 00226299 Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96 Monster Costume 00225FC9 Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94 Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821 Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828 Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0 Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780 Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78 Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44 SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104 SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108 SysDef Spacesuit 00398103 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404 UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130 UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808 UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0 UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809 UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A Va’Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3

Ammo

Ammo Name Ammo ID .27 Caliber 002B559C .43 MI Array 002B559A .43 Ultramag 02B5599 .45 Caliber ACP 002B5598 .50 Caliber Caseless 002B5597 .50 MI Array 002B5596 1.5KV LZR Cartridges 002BAE3F 11MM Caseless 002B5595 12.5MM ST Rivet 002B5594 12.5MM ST Rivet 000547A1 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB 3KV LZR Cartridge 0000E8EC 40MM XPL 002B5592 6.5MM CT 002B558F 6.5MM MI Array 002B558F 7.5MM Whitehot 002B558E 7.62x39MM 002B558D 7.77MM Caseless 0004AD3E 9x39MM 002B559B Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558A Light Particle Fuse 002783C7

Factions

Faction Name Faction ID Crimson Fleet 00010B30 Neon / Ryujin Industries 00010B30 United Colonies 0005BD93 Freestar Collective 000638E5

Skills

All skills have been classified into multiple categories.

Physical

Skill Name Skill ID Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C555E Concealment 002C555E Neurostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvenation 0028AE13

Social

Skill Name Skill ID Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotitation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0

Combat

Skill Name Skill ID Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Certification 002C53B1 Targeting 0027DF94 Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF

Science Skills

Skill Name Skill ID Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D

Tech Skills

Skill Name Skill ID Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems 002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00222F84 Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

Traits

Trait Name Trait ID Alien DNA 00227FDA Dream Home 00227FDF Empath 00227FD6 Extrovert 00227FD7 Freestar Collective Settler 00227FD5 Hero Worshipped 00227FD9 Introvert 00227FD8 Kid Stuff 00227FDE Neon Street Rat 00227FD3 Raised Enlightened 00227FD2 Raised Universal 00227FD1 Serpent’s Embrace 00227FD0 Spaced 00227FE2 Taskmaster 00227FE0 Terra Firma 00227FE1 United Colonies Native 00227FDD Wanted 00227FDD

Backgrounds

Background Name Background ID Beast Hunter 0022EC81 Bouncer 0022EC81 Bounty Hunter 0022EC80 Chef 0022EC7F Combat Medic 0022EC7E Combat Medic 0022EC7D Cyberneticist 0022EC7C Diplomat 0022EC7B Explorer 0022EC79 Gangster 0022EC78 Homesteader 0022EC77 Industrialist 0022EC7A Long Hauler 0022EC75 Pilgrim 0022EC73 Professor 0022EC72 Ronin 0022EC74 Sculptor 0022EC71 Soldier 0022EC70 Space Scoundrel 0022EC6F Xenobiologist 0022EC6E File Not Found 002DFD1A

These are all the Item IDs in Starfield. This is an updating guide and we will keep updating it when we come across more items in the game.