All Starfield Items IDs

Bethesda has always given their fans the liberty to get down and dirty with console commands and have a little fun with cheat codes. It is not foul play if the developers themselves are allowing you to try and break the game. You can do a whole lot with them but to be more efficient and write more targetted console commands in Starfield, we use item IDs.
Pretty much every item you find in Starfield has a specific Item ID tied to it. That makes it easier to identify them while writing console commands and cheat codes.
You can use the item ID in tandem with a command and do tons of exciting stuff. For example, you can pick a weapon and spawn hundreds of them in front of you using that weapon’s ID and a simple cheat code.
The realm of console commands in Starfield is a whole other world and is surely one to explore if you are an enthusiast trying to have some fun. To you in your game-breaking voyage, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all item IDs in Starfield.
How to search for Item Codes and Commands in Starfield
If for some reason, despite having this list, you still want to search for an item’s code, you can do that right from within Starfield.
Not only that, you can get yourself a whole list of commands you can try in conjunction with that item. You might be wondering, what are the magic words to help you find all of that?
The rule is simple, all you have to do is ask for “help“. Yes, this is the command that is used to search for Item codes and commands in Starfield. The general syntax for the command is as follows:
help [item name]
You can replace the [item name] with the name of the item you are looking for. A simple example to demonstrate that would be:
help Credits
This command is going to first provide you with an item ID, which in this case is 0000000F, and along with that, you are going to get a list of all possible commands to use and experiment with that item.
This is the most basic format of the help command. You can further add modifiers to your command in order to get more precise results. This is how modifiers will work in a command:
help [item name] [filter number][form type]
“Filter Number” allows you to narrow down your search. They range from 0-4 with each one serving a unique purpose.
|Filter Number
|Purpose
|0
|Show All Results
|1
|Show Only Commands and Scripts (Functions)
|2
|Show Only Possible Settings
|3
|Show All Globals
|4
|Show Item Codes and Everything Else
The “Form Type” modifier allows you to sort your search results into different groups. It is a four-character modifier that you can use in order to give your search results a more structured format.
Complete list of all Starfield Item IDs
Below we have given a list of all item IDs in Starfield and have categorised them into different classes. You can go through the ones you are looking for by filtering through by category.
Weapons
We have further narrowed down the categories within weapons to help you better navigate the list.
Guns
|Item Name
|Item ID
|AA-99
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|0026D965
|AutoRivet
|0026D964
|Beowulf
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|0026D963
|Breach
|000547A3
|Bridger
|0026D96A
|Coachman
|0026D96B
|Cutter
|00016758
|Drum Beat
|0018DE2C
|Discarded Sidestar
|002F413A
|Ecliptic Pistol
|0026D96E
|Eon
|000476C4
|Equinox
|0001BC4F
|Grendel
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|00546CC
|Kodama
|00253A16
|Kraken
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|002984DF
|Mag Shear
|0002EB3C
|MagPulse
|00023606
|MagShot
|0002EB42
|MagSniper
|0002EB45
|MagStorm
|0026035E
|Microgun
|000546CD
|Novablast Disputor
|0026D968
|Novalight
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assult Rifle
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|00278F74
|Orion
|002773C8
|Osmium Dagger
|0026D966
|Pacifier
|002953F8
|Rattler
|00/040826
|Razorback
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|0002CB5F
|Rescue Axe
|0004F760
|Shotty
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|0026D95D
|Sidestar
|0026D961
|Tombstone
|0002EB36
|Urban Eagle
|0026D96D
|VaRuun Inflictor
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A2
|VaRuun Starshard
|0026D8A4
Melee Weapons
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Barrow Knife
|0026F181
|Combat Knife
|00035A48
|Tanto
|0026D8A3
|UC Naval Cutlass
|0026D8A5
|Wakiazashi
|0026D8A1
Weapon Modifiers
|Mod Name
|Mod ID
|Anti-Personnel
|000FF442
|Bashing
|000FEA07
|Berserker
|000F437E
|Cornered
|000F428E
|Demoralizing
|000FC884
|Disassembler
|001625EB
|Explosive
|000FA8D6
|Extended Magazine
|000FFA3B
|Exterminator
|0015DD18
|Frenzy
|000FC8A4
|Furious
|000EA117
|Hitman
|000F2013
|Instigating
|000F2013
|Lacerate
|000FFA3C
|Med Theft
|000FFA3C
|Poison
|00319AEC
|Rapid
|000FEA04
|Shattering
|000F4557
|Space-Adept
|000F7321
|Space-Adept
|000FFA3D
|Titanium Build
|000FFA3D
Spacesuits
All Spacesuits have been classified based on the rarity.
Legendary
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
|00065925
|Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|00065925
Epic
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
|0022B8F6
Rare
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
Base
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
|00228570
|Constellation Spacesuit
|001E2B18
|Deep Mining Spacesuit
|000/5278E
|Deep Recon Spacesuit
|002265AE
|Deepcore Spacesuit
|0006AC00
|Deepseeker Spacesuit
|0016D2C4
|Deimos Spacesuit
|00026BF1
|Ecliptic Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Explorer Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
|001F22BB
|Ground Crew Spacesuit
|002392B5
|Mantis Spacesuit
|00226299
|Mark I Spacesuit
|0001754D
|Mercury Spacesuit
|001D0F96
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Navigator Spacesuit
|00067C94
|Old Earth Spacesuit
|0003084E
|Pirate Assault Spacesuit
|00066821
|Pirate Charger Spacesuit
|00066826
|Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
|00066828
|Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
|0006682A
|Ranger Spacesuit
|00227CA0
|Shocktroop Spacesuit
|002265AD
|Space Trucker Spacesuit
|0021C780
|Star Roamer Spacesuit
|00004E78
|Starborn Spacesuit Astra
|0012E187
|Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
|001CBA52
|Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
|001CBA4E
|Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
|0021C77E
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA4A
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA49
|Starborn Spacesuit Solis
|002D7365
|Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
|002D7346
|Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
|001CBA4D
|Starborn Spacesuit Venator
|0021C77F
|SysDef Ace Spacesuit
|002AAF44
|SysDef Assault Spacesuit
|00398104
|SysDef Combat Spacesuit
|0039810A
|SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
|00398108
|SysDef Spacesuit
|00398103
|Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
|00166404
|UC Ace Spacesuit
|00166410
|UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
|00206130
|UC Combat Spacesuit
|00257808
|UC Marine Spacesuit
|00257805
|UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
|000EF9B0
|UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
|000EF9AF
|UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
|000EF9AE
|UC Security Spacesuit
|000EF9AD
|UC Startroop Spacesuit
|00257809
|UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
|0021A86A
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|00248C0F
|UC Wardog Spacesuit
|0025780A
|Va’Ruun Spacesuit
|00227CA3
Ammo
|Ammo Name
|Ammo ID
|.27 Caliber
|002B559C
|.43 MI Array
|002B559A
|.43 Ultramag
|02B5599
|.45 Caliber ACP
|002B5598
|.50 Caliber Caseless
|002B5597
|.50 MI Array
|002B5596
|1.5KV LZR Cartridges
|002BAE3F
|11MM Caseless
|002B5595
|12.5MM ST Rivet
|002B5594
|12.5MM ST Rivet
|000547A1
|15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFB
|3KV LZR Cartridge
|0000E8EC
|40MM XPL
|002B5592
|6.5MM CT
|002B558F
|6.5MM MI Array
|002B558F
|7.5MM Whitehot
|002B558E
|7.62x39MM
|002B558D
|7.77MM Caseless
|0004AD3E
|9x39MM
|002B559B
|Caseless Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFB
|Heavy Particle Fuse
|002B558A
|Light Particle Fuse
|002783C7
Factions
|Faction Name
|Faction ID
|Crimson Fleet
|00010B30
|Neon / Ryujin Industries
|00010B30
|United Colonies
|0005BD93
|Freestar Collective
|000638E5
Skills
All skills have been classified into multiple categories.
Physical
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Boxing
|002C59DF
|Fitness
|002CE2DD
|Stealth
|002CFCB2
|Weight Lifting
|002C59D9
|Wellness
|002CE2E1
|Energy Weapon Dissipation
|002C59E2
|Environmental Conditioning
|0028AE17
|Gymnastics
|0028AE29
|Nutrition
|002CFCAD
|Pain Tolerance
|002CFCAE
|Cellular Regeneration
|0028AE14
|Decontamination
|002CE2A0
|Martial Arts
|002C555E
|Concealment
|002C555E
|Neurostrikes
|002C53B4
|Rejuvenation
|0028AE13
Social
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Commerce
|002C5A8E
|Gastronomy
|002C5A94
|Persuasion
|0022EC82
|Scavenging
|0028B853
|Theft
|002C555B
|Deception
|002CFCAF
|Diplomacy
|002C59E1
|Intimidation
|002C59DE
|Isolation
|002C53AE
|Negotitation
|002C555F
|Instigation
|002C555D
|Leadership
|002C890D
|Outpost Management
|0023826F
|Manipulation
|002C5555
|Ship Command
|002C53B3
|Xenosociology
|002C53B0
Combat
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Ballistics
|002CFCAB
|Dueling
|002CFCB0
|Lasers
|002C59DD
|Pistol Certification
|002080FF
|Shotgun Certification
|0027DF97
|Demolitions
|002C5556
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|00147E38
|Incapacitation
|0027DF96
|Particle Beams
|0027BAFD
|Rifle Certification
|002CE2E0
|Marksmanship
|002C890B
|Rapid Reloading
|002C555A
|Sniper Certification
|002C53B1
|Targeting
|0027DF94
|Armor Penetration
|0027DF94
|Crippling
|0027CBBA
|Sharpshooting
|002C53AF
Science Skills
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Astrodynamics
|002C5560
|Geology
|002CE29F
|Medicine
|002CE2DF
|Research Methods
|002C555C
|Surveying
|0027CBC1
|Botany
|002C5557
|Scanning
|002CFCB1
|Spacesuit Design
|0027CBC3
|Weapon Engineering
|002C890C
|Zoology
|002C5552
|Astrophysics
|0027CBBB
|Chemistry
|002CE2C0
|Outpost Engineering
|002C59E0
|Aneutronic Fusion
|002C2C5A
|Planetary Habitation
|0027CBC2
|Special Projects
|0004CE2D
Tech Skills
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|002CE2C2
|Boost Pack Training
|00146C2C
|Piloting
|002CFCAC
|Security
|002CE2E2
|Targeting Control Systems
|002C5559
|Energy Weapon Systems
|002C59DB
|Engine Systems
|002CE2DE
|Payloads
|00222F84
|Shield Systems
|002C2C59
|Missile Weapon Systems
|002C5558
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C2C5B
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C5553
|Starship Design
|002C59DC
|Starship Engineering
|002AC953
|Automated Weapon Systems
|0027B9ED
|Boost Assault Training
|0008C3EE
|EM Weapon Systems
|002C53B2
Traits
|Trait Name
|Trait ID
|Alien DNA
|00227FDA
|Dream Home
|00227FDF
|Empath
|00227FD6
|Extrovert
|00227FD7
|Freestar Collective Settler
|00227FD5
|Hero Worshipped
|00227FD9
|Introvert
|00227FD8
|Kid Stuff
|00227FDE
|Neon Street Rat
|00227FD3
|Raised Enlightened
|00227FD2
|Raised Universal
|00227FD1
|Serpent’s Embrace
|00227FD0
|Spaced
|00227FE2
|Taskmaster
|00227FE0
|Terra Firma
|00227FE1
|United Colonies Native
|00227FDD
|Wanted
|00227FDD
Backgrounds
|Background Name
|Background ID
|Beast Hunter
|0022EC81
|Bouncer
|0022EC81
|Bounty Hunter
|0022EC80
|Chef
|0022EC7F
|Combat Medic
|0022EC7E
|Combat Medic
|0022EC7D
|Cyberneticist
|0022EC7C
|Diplomat
|0022EC7B
|Explorer
|0022EC79
|Gangster
|0022EC78
|Homesteader
|0022EC77
|Industrialist
|0022EC7A
|Long Hauler
|0022EC75
|Pilgrim
|0022EC73
|Professor
|0022EC72
|Ronin
|0022EC74
|Sculptor
|0022EC71
|Soldier
|0022EC70
|Space Scoundrel
|0022EC6F
|Xenobiologist
|0022EC6E
|File Not Found
|002DFD1A
These are all the Item IDs in Starfield. This is an updating guide and we will keep updating it when we come across more items in the game.