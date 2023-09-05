Where To Find Paradiso In Starfield

The universe of Starfield has all types of planets, ranging from scorched deserts and frozen wastelands. Paradiso in Starfield offers relief from these desolate planets as it’s a tropical vacation resort with a vibrant environment.

The Paradiso is first introduced to the player during the First Contact mission, in which you find an unidentified ship filled with humans who fled their home planet, Porrima II, long ago. Now, they are trying to return, but their planet is owned by a corporate organization planning to turn it into a resort. I’m here to help you find the Paradiso and guide you through the activities you can do there.

Paradiso location in Starfield

There are about 1,000 planets in Starfield, so it’s natural for players to consider finding Paradiso daunting. Paradiso is located on Planet Porrima II, the second planet of six planets that orbit the star Porrima.

After touching on Porrima II, you can begin the First Contact mission or enjoy the Paradiso Resort. At Paradiso, you partake in many activities, including gathering all your crew members on the terrace of Chez Simon Bar in Starfield with a beautiful view.

You can visit a fast food restaurant or buy new outfits from a store. Or you can also help Kumar Sharma as an alternative questline. You can do this by visiting the Café Luxe. To start the First Contact mission, talk to a security officer at Paradiso.

He will inform you about a SOS signal that he had issued about an unidentified ship. After investigating, the ship will lead you on board, where its captain, Diana in Starfield, will brief you about the situation.

Regardless of what you decide to do on Paradiso, there is plenty of stuff to keep you busy for a while. You can also visit the remaining five planets in the Porrima system once you get bored of Paradiso.