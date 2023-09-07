How To Use Transfer Container In Starfield

Resource excavation is a crucial aspect of Starfield, one that you will continue to carry out for as long as you continue to play. However, due to limited inventory capacity, you can’t put all these excavated materials in your backpack. That is where the Starfield transfer container comes in. These transfer containers are automated systems that store any mineral or resource that your excavators produce in an outpost.

How to create a Transfer Container in Starfield

Outpost building is a relatively deep system in and of itself. You have access to multiple supplementary building items to facilitate your needs. Extractors will mine resources from rich deposits on the surface and containers will act as deposits where all the output from the extractors is either stored or transferred.

To create a Transfer Container in Starfield you will first need the following resources:

Tungsten x 5

Iron x 8

Lubricant x 4

Once you have those, you can go on to build the Transfer Container in your outpost. However, to get any mileage from it, you’ll also need to build an extractor and its associated power source to initiate the resource harvesting cycle.

Each resource requires a specific type of extractor e.g., you’ll need to build an Iron Extractor to extract Iron and a different one for Argon. This is important as the material you need to build say a cobalt extractor will be different than the ones needed to build an iron extractor so be sure to check which building materials you need on a case-by-case basis.

How to use a Transfer Container in Starfield

Transfer containers are meant to transfer whatever output you extract from planets, which can either be solid, liquid or gas. Without a transfer container, you will have to basically sit next to an extractor for days while it produces resources. If you have a transfer container in place, the harvested resource is automatically moved to it for storage in your outpost.

Using a Transfer Container is relatively easy. After you’ve built and placed your extractors, power sources etc., go to your extractor while in ‘Build mode’ (Press E on Keyboard) and aim your reticle on it.

Look to your options and you should see an option ‘Create Output Link’. On PC the default button for this is right-click. Go ahead and after right-clicking, a red line will emerge from the extractor, tied to your reticle. Manually take this line to your Transfer Container and when close, it will automatically latch onto the container.

Simply press the associated button to ‘Create Output Link’ (E on Keyboard) and your extractor’s output in Starfield will now be transferred into the Transfer Container.

How to shift resources from Transfer Container

Of course, that’s not all. With the container setup prepped and ready, you can also transfer relevant materials to your ship. First, you must make sure that your ship is located near your outpost. Once it is, after you go to your ship inventory and swap to ‘Cargo Hold’, when toggling different inventories, beyond ship and character inventory, you will also be able to access your Outpost’s Inventory.

At that point, it’s a simple transfer. Take what you want, store what you want, etc. Do note that sometimes your ship’s cargo hold may not show an option for outpost inventory. In times like these, building a ‘Landing Pad’ for your ship may rectify the issue.

You can also get more mileage with transfer containers via ‘Cargo Link – Inter-System’, a structure that allows you to readily transfer materials from one outpost to another to cut back the time it would take to travel to a specific Outpost to grab the specific materials you wanted. This variant is especially coveted because you aren’t limited to the same system.

Build one in your current outpost and another in a different outpost of your choice for additional ease of transfer in resources. The cargo link comes with two containers. A red one for materials to be sent to other outposts and a green one for materials received from another outpost.

After you have built the cargo link, repeat the same steps you did to link the Extractor to the Transfer Container but this time, link the transfer container to the red box. The Cargo link has a control panel to specify which outposts you want to transfer to so adjust that as you see fit. And just like that, you now have a self-sufficient resource transfer system in place