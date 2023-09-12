Where To Find Jemison Mercantile In Starfield

Jemison Mercantile is a general goods vendor in Starfield and the first shop that you are going to run into in your playthrough.

While there are several other vendors and merchants out there for you to find, Jemison Mercantile is probably going to remain your favorite and most-visited shop throughout your progression.

This is because it is the quickest source of selling all of your unwanted items and junk. You need to know where the shop is located because you are going to be visiting Jemison Mercantile after returning from every mission.

Jemison Mercantile location in Starfield

Jemison Mercantile is located in the city of New Atlantis which also serves as your main player hub for most of your progression in Starfield.

New Atlantis can be found on the planet Jemison which lies in the Alpha Centauri star system. Following the tutorial and opening sections of the game, you will have several locations to land in New Atlantis.

Do note though that your ship will be scanned for contraband every time you attempt to land on Jemison. If you are trying to smuggle contraband into the city, make sure that you have all the necessary upgrades.

If not, it is best to jettison your illegal items before your ship is scanned, or else face fines or even jail time.

The Jemison Mercantile shop is right in the middle of the Commercial District and the Spaceport in Starfield as marked on the image above.

After landing your ship in the Spaceport of New Atlantis, you will see a ramp going downwards in front of you. Take it and keep following until the ramp curves to the left and starts taking you upwards.

When you reach the end of the ramp, you are going to enter a massive open area with a large helix-shaped fountain in the middle.

You need to go left of the fountain and climb the stairs. You should be then able to spot the Jemison Mercantile general store straight ahead in Starfield. The shop has a logo that contains three triangles, one on top of two overlapped triangles.

Head on inside and find Amoli Bava who runs the shop. She is usually behind the counter or wandering around inside the shop. If not, exit Jemison Mercantile and come back in again to make her spawn.

What to buy from Jemison Mercantile?

Jemison Mercantile has several useful items to sell. The most important thing to buy here is probably extra Digipicks to help you lockpick doors for either loot or shortcuts. You can buy three to four Digipicks from the Jemison store every day.

In the same vein, you can also buy Med Packs from her every day. They are not only a bit rare in the open world but also important to heal yourself back to full health in case of infections or burns.

Beyond that though, there is another reason you are going to be visiting Jemison Mercantile a lot in Starfield. You are going to be selling all of your junk or unwanted items to Amoli Bava for extra money.

She always has at least 5,000 credits every day to buy your items. On most days, she will have a lot more credits to spend on you.

If she runs out of credits and you still have items to sell, return to your ship and sleep for a full day. Return to her and she will have more credits. You can keep doing this until you have sold all of your unwanted items to increase your storage space.