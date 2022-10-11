How To Play Support In Overwatch 2

If you think the support class in Overwatch 2 is just a healer class, think again! Supports are very useful yet quite underrated. Support is a separate class in Overwatch 2 whose job is to support their teammates in every possible way. But you need to keep in mind that supports are not just there for healing.

If you think that you don’t want to take up the front charge and start picking off enemies, support class in Overwatch 2 might be for you.

Tips to master the support role in Overwatch 2

While support heroes may not possess extra efficient attacks or moves but they can be helpful when a teammate is low on health. They are as much important to win the game as other tanks and DPS heroes are. What support or healers basically do, is they set their mates to get as many kills as possible.

OW2 currently has the following support or healing heroes, each with their own strengths, weaknesses and playstyles:

Positioning is always at first

The most crucial aspect of playing support is the position. Instead of just letting your teammates play all the game for you, you need to be vigilant about the location you need to be at.

The most useful position to take is to be behind your tank hero. This is called ‘Backline’. The tank will be providing you protection by taking all the damage itself.

You would be able to spectate the whole game and respond fast when your help is needed. You should be vigilant about your teammates’ health and healing them.

Moreover, you would need to find an exit strategy as well. By this, we mean, you can’t be just hiding behind a tank. You need to find a way out if in case, the tank doesn’t help you. Your exit could be a doorway or anything through which you can escape.

Even though support heroes have gotten a rework in OW2 with a passive, you still can’t afford to lose too much health unnecessarily while out in the open.

Teamwork is key

In the 5v5 format, the team has only one tank hero and two support heroes. One of them is the main healer. So the team coordination needs to be perfect to grab the match out of the opponent’s hands.

The purpose of the main healer is basically to protect the tank hero at any cost. That is because if you lose the tank, you have most likely lost the game already.

Do not panic when alone

Most of the support-playing players panic when they do not find their teammates on their side and enemies are chasing them.

What happens is that sometimes you would find yourself alone and your teammates would be scattered around. To get out of that situation and run to their teammates, most of the players die.

It is certainly not advisable to leave your position and run outside towards your mates as you would most likely be hunted down.

What you should do is let them chase you. If the fight outside is raging against your team and theirs, try to make some of their players chase you.

By doing this, their team will be divided and your teammates would most probably win the combat and save you.

Play offensive when stuck

There are times when support heroes are all alone and there is no way to survive other than fighting back. Despite of having lesser attacks, you should not hesitate from using all of your strength.

You should think of strategies that can put as much damage as possible. For instance, the flying ability of Mercy in Ultimate form combined with Caduceus Blaster can put lots of damage.

Similarly, every support hero has something that can be harmful for enemies. You need to utilize that move smartly to make the most out of it.

Coordination with team

Most of the matches are won when there is healthy communication or coordination among teammates. The basic task that supports perform during matches is buffing their teammates and de-buffing the enemies.

With the right coordination, you would be able to provide your services when they are most needed.

Provide secret Intel to your teammates

Since support heroes are not well suited to take up the fight, it is advised that they should continuously move around and keep an eye on the opponent’s strategy.

Sometimes the main fighting heroes are so immersed in taking enemies down, that they forget from where the attacks might come.

It is better that support keep them informed about every movement of the enemies and from where the attack is expected. This will magically enhance the overall performance of the team.

Use support heroes that can stay close

By this, we mean that there are certain heroes that are very agile in movements such as Mercy, Lucio and Kiriko. The advantage of using them is that they can get to any place in battle in no time.

If you are in trouble, your mobility-based abilities will allow you to either run away quickly or even move straight to a nearby ally in cover. Since these healers excel at mobility in OW2, they are also useful in going toward your allies to heal them at a crucial moment and potentially clutch the match.