How To Get The Longsword In Elden Ring

A straight sword with a double-edged blade, the Longsword in Elden Ring is a weapon of choice for strength-based builds for beginners. This sword is used to inflict piercing damage to the enemies in addition to its standard slash attacks.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Longsword and craft an amazing end-game Strength build around it.

Longsword Location in Elden Ring

Longsword in Elden Ring can be obtained in two ways. The first and easy method is to use the Vagabond as the starter class. This will allow you to get the Longsword as a starter gift.

If you start the game as a different class, you can still obtain the Longsword down the road. This straight sword can be purchased for 1000 Runes from the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold.

To reach the Roundtable Hold, progress through the main quest until you reach the Margit, the Fell Omen boss fight near the Stormveil Castle entrance. Once you get defeated, rest at the Site of Grace, and Melina will appear.

She will offer to take you to the Roundtable Hold. Accept her offer and visit the place of champions. Go to the area where the room of Gideon Ofnir is. Turn right to find the Twin Maiden Husk in the next room. Interact with them to purchase the Longsword for 1000 runes.

Longsword Stats and Requirements

Longsword in Elden Ring requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with Str and D scaling with Dex stats.

The weapon skill for the Longsword is Square Off, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also apply magic and grease to this straight sword.

Longsword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 269 Physical damage.

This straight sword only weighs 3.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Longsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Longsword with Heavy ability. As this is a level 175 build. Spread your ability points across the following stats.

Vigor: 60

Strength: 70

Use a fully upgraded Finger Seal to cast the following body-buff incantations.

For the attire, use the following ones.

Okina Mask

Beast Champion Armor

Beast Champion Gauntlets

Beast Champion Greaves

Use the following Talismans.

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Greenspill Crystal Tear

Opaline Hardtear

Spread your flasks with a ratio of 9-4 across the Crimson Tears and Cerulean Tears. With this build, you can break any enemy’s stance, including bosses, and deal damage north of 1000 with every combo.