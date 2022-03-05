Elden Ring Alexander the Iron Fist Questline Guide

Alexander is one of the many NPCs you will encounter in Elden Ring that has a quest for you to complete. This guide will tell you all the details like where to find Alexander the Iron Fist and how to start his questline in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Alexander the Iron Fist in Elden Ring

Before starting his questline, you have to find Alexander the Iron Fist. There are many locations where you can find Alexander the Iron Fist in Elden Ring as his story progresses, and we have mentioned them all below.

Northern Stormhill

The first location where you can find Alexander in Elden Ring is in the Northern Stormhill.

You can find him stuck in the ground in a giant pot, to the North of The Agheel Lake Site of Grace and West of the River.

Gael Tunnel

The second location where you can find Alexander is inside the Gael Tunnel. The tunnel is located on the border area of Limgrave and Caelid.

When you reach the tunnel, you can find him right next to the door of the tunnel. After that, you can also summon him for the fight against the Starscourge Radahn Boss in Elden Ring.

Liurnia of the Lakes

The third location where you can find him is in the Liurnia of the Lakes. Here you will find him stuck in the ground just south of the Carian Study Hall.

You can use the Oil pot here for making him slippery and getting him out of the ground.

Mt. Gelmir

The fourth location where you can find Alexander the Iron Fist in Elden Ring is just close to the Seethwater Terminus.

You will find him behind the magma Wyrm sitting in the Lava. After that, he can be summoned for the boss fight against the Fire Giant.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The last place where you will find Alexander is on a path going upwards from the Dragon Temple Altar Site of Grace at this location.

You have to go through a fog wall that needs the Stonesword Key, and he will challenge you from a fight there. You will be rewarded with The Shard of Alexander and Alexander’s Innards for defeating him there.

How to Complete Alexander Questline in Elden Ring

Once you have found him at the Northern Stormhill location, he will introduce himself to you. After the introduction, you will get his quest in which he will ask you to free him from the hole in the ground.

You can free him easily using your weapon. Just make a few hits, and he will get out of the ground.

You will receive the Triumphant Delight Gesture from him after he gets out of the ground and rewards you with the piece of Exalted Flesh.

He will also tell you about his next destination, Redmane Castle in Caelid. Finally, he will tell you that he will attend the Combat Festival that is taking place in Redmane Castle.

At this point, his questline will link to three other questlines in the Elden Ring, which are given below.

Go to Redmane Castle

Now you should head towards the Redmane Castle, and you will find out that there is no festival taking place there.

You will find a significant number of enemies in the Redmane Castle but not the Festival since the festival can only be triggered during Ranni the Witch Questline.

Now you can access the Seluvis in his rise, and the Bladid will move to the Siofra River in Elden Ring.

Your task is to speak to the Bladid in Siofra River and, after that, talk to Seluvis according to the instructions given to you by the Bladid.

Doing that will give you access to the Seluvis Questline. After that, when you get back to the Blaidd again, he will tell you that you can find him again in the Redmane Castle in the fight against the Starscourge Radahn. During that fight, you can again summon Alexander the Iron Fist.