Elden Ring offers its players a total of 10 classes, each of which has its own set of specialties. In this detailed guide, we’ll be looking at all the Elden Ring Classes, their strengths, and which ones to pick as a starter. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Elden Ring Best Class Tier List

If you’ve just started your journey in Elden Ring, choosing a class is one of the first and most crucial decisions you have to make.

As we’ve mentioned before, there are ten different classes in Elden Ring, each offering different play styles. With such variety, having to make a decision can be tricky.

Whatever your pick will be, it will define your playstyle and directly influence the first few hours of your adventure in the game.

However, it’s not going to stay the same until the end of the game as Elden Ring gives players the liberty to build their character; however, they like by distributing points into stats they feel fit the most.

A starting class will provide the players with a little direction and give players some gear alongside stats boosts to help with the class’s play style.

Below we’ve created a Tier List that lists all 10 classes in the game, based on our experience and knowledge.

Going through this tier list will help you understand what type of playstyle you want to go for and what you’re comfortable handling.

Tier Classes S Vagabond, Samurai, Astrologer, Hero A Warrior, Prophet, Confessor B Bandit, Prisoner C Wretch

S Tier Starting Classes

Vagabond

Here are the stats that the Vagabond class has to offer:

Level: 9

Vigor: 15

Mind: 10

Endurance: 11

Strength: 14

Dexterity: 13

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 9

Arcane: 7

The Vagabond class comes with impressive equipment consisting of heavy armor, a straight sword, and a solid shield. Great stuff for close encounters with enemies and lets you get straight into combat.

A whopping 15 points to Vigor gives an incredible health pool meaning you can take a few hits, and you’ll still be good to go. Whereas Strength and Dexterity also have decent points allocation that enables the players to equip great weapons and make quality builds.

A little boost into Intelligence, Faith, and Mind can make this class have spells as a backup and can make it a butt-kicking starter class.

Samurai

Here are the stats that the Samurai class has to offer:

Level: 9

Vigor: 11

Mind: 11

Endurance: 13

Strength: 12

Dexterity: 15

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 8

Arcane: 8

If you love having a class with some kick starter gear, this might be the class for you. It comes with an offhand shield, fire arrows, powerful katana, and a longbow—great tools to test and form strategies.

It offers great stats with Dexterity and also keeps Vigor and Endurance close.

In addition, the point allocation offers survivability, which can allow you to mess around and explore the open world when starting the game.

If you want to make this class magic-based, you’ll have to invest in some points into intelligence and faith stats. Regardless, it’s a great option if you’re just starting.

Astrologer

Here are the stats that the Astrologer class has to offer:

Level: 6

Vigor: 9

Mind: 15

Endurance:9

Strength: 8

Dexterity: 12

Intelligence: 16

Faith: 7

Arcane: 9

The Astrologer class will suit you the best if you’ve just started your journey. This class offers melee and witchcraft options in battle.

This magic-based class is an excellent option for players who want to focus on spellcasting and summoning. It has some great offensive spells alongside with small shield, sword, and staff, which acts as a great backup in need of time.

If you’re going to opt for this class, you’ll be spending most of your points in Intelligence and Mind. This will let you keep your magic damage high, and you can cast as many spells as you like.

Hero

Here are the stats that the Hero class has to offer:

Level: 7

Vigor: 14

Mind: 9

Endurance: 12

Strength: 16

Dexterity: 9

Intelligence: 7

Faith: 8

Arcane: 11

Hero is a melee-focused class that offers players high Strength, Endurance, and Vigor. A great choice if you’re all about some exceptional combat skills and enjoy the freedom of allotting points to stats according to your taste.

High Vigor stats offer an outstanding health pool which is great for close encounters with foes. At the same time, high strength is excellent if you want to wield large weapons. In addition, this class offers a medium-sized shield and a one-handed ax.

A Tier Starting Classes

Warrior

Here are the stats that the Warrior class has to offer:

Level: 8

Vigor: 11

Mind: 12

Endurance: 11

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 16

Intelligence: 10

Faith: 8

Arcane: 9

An excellent option for you if you like a class that offers some fast-paced melee combat. This class comes with dual swords and an offhand shield. Additionally, 16 points to Dexterity lets you give enemies some incredible damage.

However, there are not many points into Vigor and Strength. Invest some points into these to improve your defense and to be able to equip heavy armor.

Prophet

Here are the stats that the Prophet class has to offer:

Level: 7

Vigor: 10

Mind: 14

Endurance: 8

Strength: 11

Dexterity: 10

Intelligence: 7

Faith: 16

Arcane: 10

Like the Astrologer class, this class has high Mind stats for summoning spirits. In addition, it has an excellent 16 points to Faith stats which makes it a Faith-based starting class.

Casting spells for damage and using it to heal itself, and the allies make this class excellent for those who love playing with magic-based classes.

It comes with a finger seal for casting incantations and a spear. This class is great if you want melee options to complement your damage spells.

Confessor

Here are the stats that the Confessor class has to offer:

Level: 10

Vigor: 10

Mind: 13

Endurance: 10

Strength: 12

Dexterity: 12

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 14

Arcane: 9

The Confessor is an excellent class if you enjoy liberty in using spells while also having substantial use with weapons.

It has great points in Faith and offers a good deal in Strength and Dexterity stats too. This class comes with a sword and a finger seal for casting spells.

If you don’t want to compromise on your melee capabilities and cast spells, this class might be the one for you. However, since you can’t take many hits at the start of the game, you should allocate points to stats that offer extra protection.

B Tier Starting Classes

Bandit

Here are the stats that the Bandit class has to offer:

Level: 5

Vigor: 10

Mind: 11

Endurance: 10

Strength: 9

Dexterity: 13

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 8

Arcane: 14

Playing this class can be a little tricky if you’re just starting the game. It does not have a lot to offer; however, it comes packed with Arcane and Dexterity.

These points will help you land some good hits with your bow and will let you backstab the enemies with stealth.

You can also benefit from the shield to dodge any attacks made by the enemies. Arcane can also be beneficial for collecting items from dead enemies. In addition, the Bandit class comes with a small shield, a knife, and some bows and arrows.

Prisoner

Here are the stats that the Prisoner class has to offer:

Level: 6

Vigor: 11

Mind: 12

Endurance: 11

Strength: 8

Dexterity: 14

Intelligence: 14

Faith: 6

Arcane: 9

A great class if you’re a fan of starting slow and figuring out your combat playstyle as you go. This class comes with a shield, sword, and staff.

In addition, it has high Dexterity and Intelligence stats. This class lets you equally play with magic and swords.

However, to make this class compatible with more melee attacks, you’ll have to allocate some points to Vigor and Endurance. Having low stamina can be dangerous, especially during multiple enemy encounters.

C Tier Starting Class

Wretch

Here are the stats that the Wretch class has to offer:

Level: 1

Vigor: 10

Mind: 10

Endurance: 10

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 10

Intelligence: 10

Faith: 10

Arcane: 10

With the questionable stats and point allocation, it is safe to say it’s not so great class to choose as a starter. With basic club and no armor, any mistakes on your part will not be overlooked, and the consequences will be ugly.

However, if you’re all about having a blank slate and having the authority to build the character as you like, this is the one for you.