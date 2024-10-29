How To Get And Use The Finger Seal In Elden Ring

Finger Seal belongs to the Sacred Seals category in Elden Ring, which is used to cast Incantations using the Faith stat. Finger Seal is not only easy to obtain but also the best early-game Sacred Seal.

In this guide, we will help you obtain a Finger Seal and explain how to upgrade it to get the most out of it.

Finger Seal Location

Finger Seal can be obtained via two methods only. Either you choose your starting class as a Prophet or a Confessor. In this case, you will get the Finger Seal as a starting equipment as both classes depend on Faith stat to cast incantations.

However, all hope is not lost if you decide to go with another starting class. You can still obtain Finger Seal by visiting the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. This merchant sells the seal for 800 Runes.

FYI You can follow our Runes Farming Guide to get rich early in the game.

However, you need to progress a bit in the story and obtain Torrent from Melina. Progress towards the Stormveil Castle and Melina will ask you to visit Roundtable Hold. Here, you can go past Sir Gideon Ofnir’s room to find Twin Maiden Husk. You can buy Finger Seal for 800 Runes from them.

Finger Seal Stats and Requirements

Finger Seal requires 4 Strength and 10 Faith to cast incantations. As a faith-based weapon, it also scales primarily with faith stat. It can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones up to level 25.

At the base level, with minimum faith, it deals 108 damage. At level 25, with 80 faith, the incantations cast by Finger Seal are scaled up to 254. From level 14 onwards. Its scaling with Faith is S.

Finger Seal can’t be infused with any Ash of War and doesn’t offer unique skills. You can enhance its capabilities by pairing it with the Two Fingers Heirloom talisman. We recommend using Finger Seal and upgrading it as much as possible, as it is the best sacred seal available in the early sections of Elden Ring or until you come across a better seal.