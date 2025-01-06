How To Get The Viridian Amber Medallion In Elden Ring

A medallion made with the sap of the Erdtree, the Viridian Amber Medallion raises its user’s maximum stamina. This medallion has many green ambers inlaid, which represent the primordial life force.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Viridian Amber Medallion alongside its superior variants and tell you how to use it effectively in the Elden Ring.

Viridian Amber Medallion Location

Viridian Amber Medallion can be obtained by killing the Giant Miranda Sprout boss inside the Tombsward Cave.

This cave is in the western part of the Weeping Peninsula, northwest of the Castle Morne and south of the Fourth Church of Marika. Weeping Peninsula is the southernmost part of Limgrave and can be accessed via the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Tombsward Cave is full of poison marshes, mushroom enemies, and giant rats. Make sure that you have enough poison resistance or Flame, Cleanse Me spell to survive this minor dungeon.

Once you reach the end of the Tombsward Cave, you will encounter a large Miranda Sprout boss accompanied by many small ones. This enemy uses magic beams and poison clouds to hurt the players; however, it has a small health pool.

Once you defeat the Giant Miranda Sprout, it will drop the Viridian Amber Medallion in the Elden Ring.

Viridian Amber Medallion +1 Location

The higher variant of the Viridian Amber Medallion can be obtained by killing Margit outside of Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

The exact location of this encounter is to the south of the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace. Once you hear the voice, “I see you Tarnished,” remain at the location, and a normal enemy will transform into Margit.

The strategy for this fight remains the same as the earlier encounter. Look out for the hammer slam attacks once Margit’s HP falls below 50%. Once defeated, Margit drops the Viridian Amber Medallion +1 in Elden Ring.

Viridian Amber Medallion +2 Location

The +2 variant of the Viridian Amber Medallion can be looted from a treasure chest in Miquella’s Haligtree. You can reach this area by finding both parts of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and solving the puzzle of Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Start from the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace. Go forward and jump down on the roof of the first house. From there, jump on the roof of the second house with a snail and Crystallian enemy.

From the right corner, jump to the next roof and immediately turn around. You will notice a dead body with an item on the lower floor. Jump from the roof to reach this area.

Defeat all the mushroom enemies and make your way to the end of the corridor. There is a treasure chest in this area surrounded by eggs. Open the treasure chest to obtain the Viridian Amber Medallion +2 in the Elden Ring.

Viridian Amber Medallion +3 Location

The highest variant of the Viridian Amber Medallion can be obtained from the Darklight Catacombs in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

This catacomb is in the northeastern corner of the map. From the first Site of Grace, go right and then turn left to go down.

Keep following the path down until you reach the stairs. Take the tunnel to the right and then immediately turn right to come across a short wall boundary.

Jump over the boundary to land on a small archway. Follow it until you come across a small hole. Drop down and jump into a small room containing a treasure chest.

Open it to collect the Viridian Amber Medallion +3 in the Elden Ring.

Viridian Amber Medallion Stats and Uses

Viridian Amber Medallion raises the maximum stamina of the user by a considerable amount. This green talisman is a dream come true for the people with Strength/Dexterity builds.

Each variant of the medallion increases the maximum stamina by various percentages.