Elden Ring: Hornsent Quest Walkthrough

Hornsent is an NPC in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A member of a race annihilated by Marika and his son Messmer, Hornsent has embraced the identity of his people and is hellbent on avenging the fallen comrades.

However, the path to revenge is difficult due to Miquella’s faithful. Hornsent needs a helping hand, and he will get the help in the form of an unlikely ally, you.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find Hornsent in Elden Ring and progress his quest in the best possible way. Make sure to follow all the steps precisely and don’t go against Hornsent no matter what.

Meet Hornsent at Three-Path Cross

The first meeting with Hornsent in Elden Ring takes place at the Three-Path Cross site of grace. This is the first cross that you will come across in the middle of Gravesite Plain and is impossible to miss.

He will be standing there alongside Redmane Freyja. Talk to him and he will give you the Cross Map. This item will mark Miquella’s Cross near you. Talk to him further, and he will tell you about his anger towards anyone who Erdtree blesses.

Reach Highroad Cross in Scadu Altus

Once you exhaust Hornsent’s dialogues, he will move away. Go to Belurat Tower, the first main dungeon in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Defeat the Divine Beast, Dancing Lion, and travel east to find Castle Ensis.

This dungeon is home to Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight, and your gateway to Scadu Altus. Once you reach Scadu Altus, go east to reach the Highroad Cross site of grace.

Talk to Needle Knight Leda here, and then proceed to talk to Hornsent. He will give you the New Cross Map and pass some remarks about killing your kind.

Break Miquella’s Rune and defeat Leda

You can’t do anything more at the Highroad Cross right now. Leave the area to reach the Shadow Keep. As soon as you reach the Shadow Keep, you will hear a loud cracking noise and get a text “A Great Rune has been broken somewhere”.

This marks the breaking of Miquella’s Great Rune and shifts the dynamic of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC drastically. Return to the Highroad Cross site of grace and talk to Hornsent.

He will tell you that he only cares about one thing: killing Messmer, the Impaler, to avenge his people. For this reason, he is going to the Shadow Keep. Talk to Needle Knight Leda, and she will tell you about his suspicions regarding Hornsent and Thiollier.

If you send her after Thiollier, she will find him innocent.

If you send her after Hornsent, she will find him guilty but fail to catch him.

Leda will tell you that she will get revenge on Hornsent in the Shadow Keep.

Travel to Shadow Keep and kill the Golden Hippopotamus boss in Elden Ring. Go to the left room and use the stairs to reach the Dining Room. Leave the Dining Room to reach the roof with burning ships.

Near the stairs leading down, you will notice two summon signs. You can use the Red Summon Sign (NOT RECOMMENDED) to help kill Hornsent. However, this will instantly end the Hornsent quest in Elden Ring.

Instead, choose the Golden Summon Sign (RECOMMENDED) to help Hornsent defeat Leda. Fortunately, Leda will survive, and her quest won’t end. You will also get Ash of War: Swift Slash (for Backhand Blade) and Leda’s Rune (40,000 runes upon using it).

Defeat Messmer, the Impaler

Once you help Hornsent defeat Leda, he will move to Messmer’s Room at the top of the Specimen Storehouse. His summon sign will be inside the boss’s arena.

Messmer always starts the fight with a massive explosion, so you will need to be extra careful when summoning Hornsent.

Make sure to defeat Messmer, the Impaler, after summoning Hornsent in Elden Ring. Rest at the site of grace inside Messmer’s Chamber, and Hornsent will appear in front of Messmer’s Chair.

Talk to Hornent, and things will take an extremely dark turn. He will vow to kill all the people living in the Lands Between.

Final Encounter with Hornsent at Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Once you defeat Messmer, the Impaler, go back to the Specimen Storehouse site of grace. Go left and enter the first room to the left. Kill the enemies and use the lift to reach Shadow Keep’s Infirmary.

Go through the infirmary area until you reach the treatment room. Leave the room from the back door to reach the West Rampart site of grace. Use the small door to the right to reach the bridge leading outside of Shadow Keep.

Defeat the Fire Knight and use the elevator to reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. We have an extensive guide on how to complete the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Progress through the area until you reach the Ancient Ruins, the West site of grace.

Enter the tunnels with scarlet rot and Kindred of Rot enemies. Progress through the area until you reach the final stairs leading to the Church of Bud, outside of Romina’s boss chamber.

Hornsent will invade you at this point with his signature Falx backhand blade. This is an easy fight if you manage to take him out into the open. Don’t fight in the caves, as scarlet rot will become a headache.

Once you kill Hornsent in Elden Ring, he will drop the following items.

Falx

Caterpillar Mask

Braided Cord Rope

Braided Arm Wraps

Soiled Loincloth

This is also the end of Hornsent’s quest as his journey comes to an end at the hands of an unexpected ally and a lifelong rival.