Elden Ring: Shadow Keep Complete Walkthrough

Shadow of the Erdtree offers a grand experience full of small caves and massive legacy dungeons. Shadow Keep is one such dungeon that can be accessed in the northern region of Scadu Altus in Elden Ring. Home to Messmer, the Impaler, and his armies, this fortified keep is difficult to breach and much more difficult to go through.

In this guide, we will tell you how to reach the Shadow Keep dungeon in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and how you can obtain every single item from there. We will also help you in defeating two major bosses in the dungeon that you must kill to progress your quest.

Before starting, we recommend that you be at least level 12 of Scadutree Blessing to take down really powerful enemies in the keep. If you are below level 10, don’t even think about attempting this dungeon as the Fire Knights will tear you apart. With this said, let’s start. Shall we?

Shadow Keep Location in Elden Ring

Shadow Keep is a legacy dungeon in Elden Ring and is not optional. It is the first dungeon on the Scadu Altus area, and you must defeat its final boss, Messmer, to obtain the flame to burn the seal.

Shadow Keep can be found directly north of Castle Ensis and can be reached via various routes. However, the best and the straightforward route is through Castle Ensis.

Once you defeat Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight, go straight north until you come across the entrance of Shadow Keep. The path to the front door has a lot of enemies, and you must proceed with caution. Use the lift behind the door to ascend and reach the first site of grace just before the Golden Hippopotamus boss.

Defeat the Golden Hippopotamus Boss

Golden Hippo is an extremely imposing boss that hits hard and has some unblockable attacks. Avoid its bite grab as it can kill you instantly.

It also uses slam attacks with its body and arms that can be avoided by dodging to either side. Make sure to run away as you see the boss rolling on the floor. Once you reduce its health to half, it will enter its second phase.

During the second phase, the golden hippo summons golden thorns all around its body and starts shooting them at you. In this phase, it resembles a hedgehog and also behaves like one. The thorns attack is almost impossible to dodge. Try to brace it.

Once you defeat the Golden Hippopotamus, a new site of grace will appear. Rest there before exploring the ramparts of the Shadow Keep.

Explore the Ramparts of Shadow Keep

From the Golden Hippopotamus site of grace, go left to enter a small room. Talk to the ghost sitting on the floor.

Climb the stairs to reach the ramparts. There are multiple enemies in this area that are difficult to take down. They use the roar skill to enhance their poise. Once defeated, you can collect 1x Festive Grease from the area. These enemies also drop Smithing Stone 5 randomly.

Climb the stairs and look to the right. Be prepared for the ambush. Defeat the enemy and enter the small room. Collect 6x Smithing Stone 1 and defeat the enemy.

Turn right to find a small room. There are two enemies and a Black Knight here. Defeat the smaller enemies first before taking on the Black Knight. It uses a Twinblade weapon and is a bit difficult to take down.

FYI Avoid jumping down the open window for now.

Collect the Main Gauche weapon from the dead body in this area.

Explore the Gardens of Shadow Keep In Elden Ring

Once again, go back up the stairs, and this time you will come across even more enemies. These are Messmer Soldiers, and they randomly drop either Messmer Soldier’s Greaves or Gauntlets.

Defeat all the enemies in the area and collect the Redflesh Mushroom from the dead body. Make sure you collect all the Smithing Stones dropped by Messmer Soldiers.

Go further up until you reach the Dining Hall. This area has three Knights. One with a Warhammer and two with bows and arrows. Take them out one by one. Avoid aggroing them at once as it will prove deadly.

These enemies drop Smithing Stone 7 and 8 randomly. Interact with the dead body hanging from a window to the right to collect 1x Golden Vow item.

Collect Shadow 1x Realm Rune 6 from another dead body near the main exit. Exit the room and drop left from the bridge to the gardens of Shadow Keep.

Interact with the dead body to collect 5x Smithing Stone 5. Turn around and drop down to the Minor Scadutree area. Kill all the scorched enemies and collect the Talisman of Lord’s Bestowal from near the tree.

FYI This Talisman increases your poise after using a Flask of Tears.

Go through a small door to reach a scaffolding over the room with the ghost. Interact with the dead body to collect 2x Smithing Stone 8.

Go back and turn right to find another Black Knight standing over a dead body. Sneak behind him to do a backstab. Collect 1x Golden Vow from near the body. There is a chance for the Black Knight to drop the Black Knight armor piece (most probably the greaves).

Find a small door where you defeated the Black Knight in the previous encounter. There is a Messmer Soldier and a Twinblade Black Knight in this area. Defeat them both and climb the stairs to unlock the locked door inside the Dining Room. Before leaving, interact with the dead body to collect 4x Smithing Stone 1.

To the Roofs of the Shadow Keep

Cross the bridge to enter the roof with a lot of burning boats. Turn left to collect 1x Holyproof Pickled Liver from another dead body. Turn around while keeping to the very left ledge.

You will notice a break in the wall. Drop carefully so you will land on the ledge of a great lake. Keep going forward while hugging the right wall. Collect 1x Smithing Stone 8.

You will notice a secret area behind the waterfall. It leads to the stone coffin, which will take you to the graveyard of Furnace Golems. We have no need to enter this area, so skip it for now. Or you can enter it to collect the Domain of Dragons painting without going any further.

Climb the ladder at the end of the path to go back up to the roof. You will notice a lot of small enemies here that use poison traps and inflict blood loss with their weapons.

Kill all the enemies in the region and collect 3x Smithing Stone 8 from the dead body. There is another dead body near the ladder with 1x Silver Pickled Fowl Foot. Once all the small enemies are killed, you will be free to pick up 1x Rada Fruit from a dead body near the boat.

Instead of going right and upwards, go left and down the ramp. First, collect the 1x Drawstring Golden Grease from another dead body. There are four more enemies there. Defeat them and open the door to unlock the shortcut to the Golden Hippopotamus site of grace. This is the same locked door to the right of the room you couldn’t access before.

Explore the Specimen Storehouse

Our next target is to reach the Specimen Storeroom area of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring. There are lots of strange foes ahead, so make sure to rest at the Golden Hippopotamus site of grace. Go up the ramp and now climb the stairs in front of you. There will be a Messmer Knight in front of you.

These are extremely formidable foes and can kill you instantly. Defeat the enemy and collect 8x Bone Dart and 8x Smithing Stone 2 from two dead bodies. Go forward and use the lift. It will take you to the Specimen Storehouse.

This is the second main area of the Shadow Keep and by far the most complex and largest one.

FYI Before going forward, rest at the Specimen Storehouse site of grace and go back down. Defeat the enemy and you will notice two signs. One sign to assist Needle Knight Leda (red) and one to assist Hornsent (golden). Defeating Leda will earn you Ash of War: Swift Slash and 1x Leda’s Rune.

Return to the Specimen Storehouse site of grace and turn right to find 1x Fireproof Pickled Liver. Go through very small openings near the item until you reach a secret room.

Interact with the dead body near the table to collect Boltdrake Talisman +3. Turn back and use the lever to open the door. Defeat the enemy and collect 2x Ember of Messmer from the nearby dead body.

Climb the stairs and kill all the enemies until you return to the site of grace. From the site of grace, go left and enter the first room with two sorcerer enemies. Defeat them and collect 1x Rune Arc.

Go through the open door and use the lift to go further down. Go straight until you reach the dead end. Defeat the large jar enemy and collect 1x Gold Pickled Fowl Foot from a corpse on the floor.

Go back and now turn left just before the elevator room to enter another corridor. Beware of the stairs to the left as shaman jar enemy will ambush you from there. Defeat the enemy and interact with the corpse on the railing to obtain Ash of War: Wall of Sparks.

Go back and turn left to enter another room with stairs leading to the infirmary. There will be another shaman enemy coming up the stairs that you must defeat.

Instead of going down, go left and hit the illusory wall in the front. From there, you can collect Battlefield Priest’s Cookbook 4.

Survive the Onslaught in the Infirmary

Turn back and go down the stairs on the left. This will take you to the infirmary section of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring. It is where Marika’s people are kept and being treated. Beware of the ambush by multiple enemies in the area.

Collect 1x Innard Meat from behind a massive jar. Defeat all the small jar enemies in the infirmary room and turn left to see a small altar behind the stairs.

The shaman enemy here is much stronger than the rest. Don’t approach it casually. Defeat the enemy and the small jars to collect the Iris of Grace from the altar. Turn back and collect 1x Hefty Cracked Pot from a body on the bed.

Go back and leave the infirmary through the rear door. Beware of the ambush by a shaman enemy to the right. Go down and defeat all the enemies in the room until you reach the West Rampart site of grace. This will take you out of Shadow Keep, so we will go back for now.

Back to Specimen Storehouse First Floor

Once again, go left from the site of grace. Instead of entering the first room to the left, go past it and enter the small corridor. Defeat the hiding enemies and climb the stairs up to the right.

Climb the stairs again and kill all the scorched enemies in the area. Turn right to find a dead end with 1x Fire Coil.

Go through the library section and enter a small room to the right. Interact with the dead body to collect 3x Hefty Beast Bone. Talk to the NPC standing in the corner and leave the room for now.

Go right until you come across four more enemies. Kill them and turn left to find another Messmer Knight. She is extremely powerful and has tons of HP. Make sure that you are careful when taking her on.

Defeat the enemy and collect 5x Smithing Stone 8 from the nearby corpse. Turn on the torch before proceeding forward, as this area is extremely dark.

Climb the stairs further up and turn left to collect 4x Black Pyrefly. This area has another Messmer Knight, which is much easier to take down. Kill her and collect 4x Beast Horn from nearby.

Kill the remaining Scorched enemies on this floor while making your way to the next end. Beware of another Fire Knight standing on a ledge above. She will attack you with fireballs.

Collect 3x Smithing Stone 5. Once you are done with all the enemies and items, go back and use the stairs to reach the next floor.

Travel to the Fourth Floor of the Specimen Storehouse

The next objective here is to reach the Fourth Floor of the Specimen Storehouse and explore it. On this floor, turn left to find another Messmer Knight standing near a ledge. She is also the stronger one, which makes her very difficult to kill.

Defeat this enemy to obtain Fire Knight’s Shortsword and 1x Smithing Stone 8. Now, go through the door to the right and defeat all the scorched enemies. Keep going forward until you see another Fire Knight standing at the back. Defeat her and collect 1x Beast Horn from the back of the room.

Go back and this time take the path to the left of the staircase. Kill all the enemies in the area and interact with the corpse to obtain 1x Blessed Bone Shard.

Go up where you defeated the first Fire Knight and take the path to the left. Interact with the dead body to collect 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy. Look to a small rampart to the left and use it to cross the gap. Collect the Dueling Shield from this area.

Go back and defeat all the small enemies in the area. Beware of their poison attack. There is a small chance for them to drop the Vulgar Militia Saw weapon.

Defeat four more scorched enemies in the next room. Exit the room and kill another sorcerer before collecting 4x Beast Horn. This area has another strong Fire Knight enemy to deal with. Leave the room from the door to the left and kill the scorched enemy to collect 2x Lump of Flesh.

Go back and jump on the feet of the statue hanging from the ceiling. Drop down to the lower statue and interact with the item to obtain 1x Revered Spirit Ash, a key item to enhance your defense and summons.

Go back to the statue and run across it. This will take you to Miquella’s Cross from where you can collect Storehouse Cross Message and 1x Scadutree Fragment, a key item to increase the attack power of your weapons and spells.

Rest at the Storehouse Cross site of grace before moving any further inside the Shadow Keep.

Reach the Seventh Floor of the Storehouse

Leave the room from the window to the north and turn right to find 3x Stormhawk Feathers. Turn back and climb a few sets of stairs to reach the rooftop. You will notice some burning boats in the area.

Beware of the Fire Knight in the area, as she is extremely powerful and spams fireballs nonstop at the players. Defeat the enemy and collect 4x Black Pyrefly from another corpse.

Go forward while ignoring the side paths and kill three bats in the area. Collect 6x Redflesh Mushroom and 3x Ember of Messmer from the area.

Two more bats will ambush you at this point. Defeat them and go back down the stairs you initially skipped. Defeat the scorched enemies and turn back to find a Shadow Realm Rune 5 near the base of the stairs.

Go inside the room and collect the Secret Rite Scroll and 1x Holyproof Pickled Liver. Return to the upper floor and now enter the room to the left. Kill two scorched enemies hiding in the left corner of the room and collect 2x Smithing Stone 6.

Now, go to the right of the room and collect 2x Fire Coils. There is another strong Fire Knight in the area that you must take down. Turn back to find another corpse holding 3x Smithing Stone 7.

Defeat the remaining enemies in the area and climb the stairs to collect 1x Silver Pickled Fowl Foot. Go straight to find another Fire Knight surrounded by two sorcerers.

They will heal her, so make sure that you take them out first. Once you defeat the enemies, interact with the corpse to collect 1x Spirit Calculus.

Now turn back and go out of the room. Don’t climb the stairs yet, and you will notice another Fire Knight rushing at you. Defeat her and the rest of the enemies to reach the other part of the room.

Collect 5x Ember of Messmer and pull the lever at the end to move the statue up. Turn back and collect 1x Shadow Realm Rune 5.

Go all the way back and climb the stairs to collect 2x Sliver of Meat. Turn left until you reach a dead end near the Divine Beast statue. Jump on the railing and drop onto the beast statue. Interact with the item to collect 1x Revered Spirit Ash.

Go back and travel all the way to the left until you find the Seventh Floor Storehouse site of grace. You can also find Freyja sitting in the room.

Travel the Rooftops to reach Messmer

Talk to Freyja and exhaust her dialogue. Now, travel back to the first floor and enter the autopsy room to talk to Angbach. Give him the Secret Rite Scroll and exhaust his dialogue. Talk to him once more and tell him of Freya’s decision. He will give you “Letter to Freyja”, a key item required to complete his quest.

Go back to the Seventh-Floor site of grace and hand over the letter to Freyja. Exhaust the dialogue once more to learn about Radahn’s fate and Jerren’s anguish. At the end of the dialogue, she will give you the Golden Lion Shield.

From the seventh-floor site of grace, go back and jump on the beast statue once more. Go to its head and drop down. You will notice the beam connected to the man’s statue right in front of you.

Jump on the beam and make your way across until you reach some platforms. Look down and drop to the hand of the hanging statue below. Run across its body and drop from its head. Turn back and collect the Pearldrake Talisman +3 from the railing.

Return to the seventh-floor site of grace of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring, and repeat until you reach the beam once more. This time, cross it instead of falling down. Use the statues to reach the balcony of a small room with Marika’s statue. The door of this room leads to the rooftops and ultimately to Messmer.

FYI You can also drop down from the ledge ahead to collect the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery.

Go outside and turn right until you reach a room to the right on the top floor. Enter it and kill the enemies inside. Collect 3x Ember of Messmer and go back outside. Go forward and confront another Fire Knight. She is the strongest one and can kill you with one piercing hit from afar.

Kill this enemy to obtain Winged Serpent Helm and Ash of War: Flame Spear. Open the door and collect another Scadutree Fragment. Climb the stairs to the left to reach the Dark Chamber Entrance site of grace just before Messmer’s room.

How to Defeat Messmer the Impaler

The first son of Marika and undoubtedly the strongest Demi-god in Elden Ring, Messmer is one of the scariest bosses in the game. Being a poster child for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, he stands true to his reputation and destroys anyone who puts a foot through his door.

As soon as you enter Messmer’s Room, he will jump and come down at your exact location with a massive fire bomb. Only dodge when the bomb blasts to avoid the damage. You can’t block this attack, and it will kill you instantly.

Roll away and wait for Messmer to start the attack. He uses his spear to do a thrust attack combo with a little opening at the end. Beware of the long combo where he summons fire spears from the floor. If you manage to dodge them, you can deal massive damage afterwards.

Trust in dodging and leave the blocking for this fight. Once you manage to take down Messmer’s HP to half, a cutscene will trigger, and Messmer will unleash the primordial serpent.

Look out for the massive explosion attack as the serpent will target you with its mouth. Look at where the serpent disappears as Messmer is hiding in its flesh.

When the serpent starts the three-bite combo, move as far away as possible and bait Messmer to reach your place. This will give you enough time to attack Messmer at will.

TIP Use gear that can absorb fire damage and provide you with enough protection against the physical attacks as well.

Use the Mimic Tear summon to distract the boss as much as possible. Once you get his pattern down, attack him relentlessly to take him down. Don’t lose hope if you die a couple of times, as this is one of the toughest bosses in the history of video games.

Once Messmer is defeated, he will drop the Remembrance of the Impaler and Messmer’s Kindling. The latter item is required to burn down the Scadutree to access Enir Elim, the final dungeon of the Shadow of the Erdtree. You will also get 400,000 Runes as a reward.

The Remembrance of the Impaler can be exchanged with Enia at the Roundtable Hold to get the Spear of the Impaler.