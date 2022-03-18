Blasphemous Blade is a Greatsword in Elden Ring. It’s a Strength, Dexterity and Faith focused weapon. This guide will give you information on where to find Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

Blasphemous Blade is one of, if not the best weapons to wield in Elden Ring. This Greatsword is mainly focused on Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Also, it can be used to deal additional fire damage. However, finding it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Below we’ve given the process to finding this Epic Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Visit Volcano Manor

To acquire the Blasphemous Blade, you must defeat the boss known as Praetor Rykard in Mt. Gelmir and then trade his remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Simply start your exploration of the Volcano Manor. Two paths lead you to the boss, and both paths go through the Volcano Manor.

Path #1

You must pass Rya’s quest in Liurnia of the Lakes to reach the Manor. The next step is finding Tanith and asking permission to join the Manor. Once the appeal is accepted, you must complete all of Tanith’s invasion missions.

Once all missions are complete, you’ll be teleported to the Rykard’s fog door area at the Site of Grace.

Path #2

The second path is to complete the Volcano Manor Legacy Dungeon. Head into Tanith’s Chamber and access the door in the hallway to the right. Next up is finding a wall at the back of the room. Once found, jump into it to find a secret corridor.

Make your way through the slugs and a Bloodhound Knight to finally reach the initial stages of Legacy Dungeon, i.e., the Prison Town Church Site of Grace.

At this point, your main focus is to find the portal after the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace. You’ll get teleported to a checkpoint as you enter the portal once Tanith’s quest is completed. This is where you’ll trigger the Praetor Rykard boss fight.

How to Defeat Praetor Rykard in the Volcano Manor

The Praetor Rykard boss fight will be a tough battle. Once you’ve entered the boss zone where Rykard is, there’s no backing down, and you must defeat him by any means possible. The Rykard boss fight is divided into two phases.

Phase #1

Start the fight by using a combo with Serpent Hunter’s weapon skill, as it will sway the boss immediately upon impact and give you a chance to perform a double attack on it.

Once Rykard is attacking you, move backwards as his attacks are mostly slow. Once you’ve cut a good part of his health, it’s time to use Physick to heal yourself and prepare for the second phase of this boss fight.

Phase #2

During the last phase, your main focus is to attack as much as you can to lower the last chunk of HP Rykard possesses. However, it isn’t as easy of a task since there is a limitation when using weapon skills during this phase.

The main attack Rykard uses is his slam attack, where he slams his sword into the ground. You must dodge when he does so by perfecting your timing with his sword touching the ground.

Also, avoid the firestorm he showers at you from time to time, lasting half a minute.

Continue with the attacks until Rykard is no more and has been defeated. Once you’ve defeated Praetor Rykard, bring his remembrance back to Enia to get rewarded with the Blasphemous Blade

Blasphemous Blade Stats

Here are the stats for the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring:

Weight: 13.5

13.5 Physical Attack Damage: 121

121 Fire Attack Damage: 78

78 Crit Damage: 100

This weapon can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones to a maximum of +10.