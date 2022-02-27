Larval Tear is one of the many rare items you can find in Elden Ring. This guide tells you how to get Larval Tear to respec in Elden Ring. We will also explain the mechanics of Leveling and Respecing as well.

What Are Larval Tears Used for in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a very brutal and unforgiving RPG. Hence there is a great deal of focus on player decisions, essentially on how they choose to specialize and create their character.

The game is both rewarding and unforgiving in this regard. But there is a way to redo your mistakes. So yes, like previous games, Elden Ring does allow you to respec but not without a cost and that cost comes in the form of Larval Tears.

Your changes to your character and investment into stats and abilities are pretty much what define if you will survive the next fight. Your decisions might pay off and stack well overall for your playstyle, but sometimes you can be prone to errors, and the game punishes you hard for them.

So, it’s natural that players would want a way to undo their leveling mistakes and really create the best build for themselves. The good news is that Elden Ring will allow it. The Bad news is that, like pretty much any other thing in the game, and it is very hard to do as Larval Tears are rare to come by in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Larval Tears to Respec Character Stats

Below we will list the two Larval Tears we have found in the game. Unfortunately, these are well-guarded rare items, so getting them won’t be easy.

Fallen Ruins of the Lake

You need to make your way to the middle of Liurnia’s lake from the site of grace. There you will encounter a giant Crayfish.

You need to defeat it and then defeat its transformed form, a Grafted Scion. Defeating its second form earns you a Larval Tear.

Village of the Albinaurics

Head to the village located in the southwestern part of the Liurnia region and talk to Nepheli Loux. Past the area with Nepheli, there is a building full of tombs. There are dangerous crawling enemies here.

Kill all of them, and then you can loot a Larval Tear off of a body near the tombs.

How to Respec in Elden Ring

The first thing is that the ability to respec comes a little way into the game when you’ve already leveled and grown quite a lot and probably have a good understanding of what you need. Go to the Academy of Raya Lucaria where you will fight Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

It is to be noted that she is supposed to be the second big boss fight of the game. Well, the person who gives you the ability to respec is one other than the boss you have defeated. So Rennala, after being defeated, will appear in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library but will not be hostile and can be talked to.

Gifting her a Larval Tear will make her unlock the option to completely respec your abilities every once in a while.

It is not always guaranteed that she will allow you to do so. Your attributes will revert to the point when you choose a class, and now you can respec from there again according to your needs.