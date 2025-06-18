How To Get The Backhand Blade In Elden Ring

Backhand Blade is a new addition to Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A weapon used by the hornsent fr ages, it is used to deliver gouging slashes and piercing thrusts at lightning speed.

With a plethora of new weapons and 8 new classes available to the players with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the Backhand Blade stands as the best one among the crop. This weapon relies heavily on the Dexterity stat and can be modified at will. With the options to infuse greases or magic in addition to certain affinities, you can make a build around it however you want.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazingly powerful yet flexible build to take down any boss in the game.

Backhand Blade Location In Elden Ring

Backhand Blade is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring. This weapon can be obtained pretty early in the game.

Once you reach the Gravesite Plain area of the Shadow Lands (starting area of the game), travel east to find the Scorched Ruins site of grace. This is the first site of grace for the DLC.

From the Scorched Ruins site of grace, travel northeast until you come across some priests who use magic arcs to attack you. There is a small tomb behind them. Interact with the item present in front of the coffin to obtain the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring.

Backhand Blade Stats and Requirements

Backhand Blade is a Dexterity-based weapon that requires 10 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield properly. It has D scaling with Strength and Dexterity stats.

The unique skill for this weapon is Blind Spot, which requires 9 FP to use. It allows you to dodge sidewards and move closer to the enemy’s blind spot in an instant. You can also apply various compatible Ash of War to this weapon.

Backhand Blade can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. At base level, it deals 105 Physical attack, which can be increased up to 225 by upgrading the weapon.

This blade weighs only 2 and it is actually dual-wield instead of two-handed. It is best used with the Deflecting Hardtear due to its poor defense when dual-wielding.

Backhand Blade Best Build in Elden Ring

As the backhand Blade is the best weapon in the Shadow of the Erdtree, we will give you a build that will melt any boss or enemy in your path. For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Backhand Blade with Keen affinity alongside the fully upgraded Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantations.

As this is an endgame build with character level over 180, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 70

: 70 Faith: 25

Use the following Talismans to make this build even more powerful.

Blue Dancer’s Charm . Increases the physical damage with low equip weight.

. Increases the physical damage with low equip weight. Millicent’s Prosthesis . Increases Dexterity stat by +5 and also increases the attack power with successive hits.

. Increases Dexterity stat by +5 and also increases the attack power with successive hits. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia . Greatly increases the attack power with each successive hit.

. Greatly increases the attack power with each successive hit. Shard of Alexander. Increases the attack power of the weapon’s skill.

We will be using Black Knight’s set for this build, which you can obtain by farming the Black Knights in the Shadow Keep area. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear . Increases the defense against all types of attacks.

. Increases the defense against all types of attacks. Deflecting Hardtear. Increases the damage of perfect counter after a perfect guard, which stacks up to 80%.

With this build, you will be able to move at lightning speed around your enemies and deal as much damage as possible. As you can apply grease to the Backhand Blade, you can use either fire, magic, holy, lightning, or even poison against the bosses who are weak to it.

This Backhand Blade build is also suitable for PvP matches as it allows you to get in the blind spot of your enemies. Make sure that you spread your flasks equally so you won’t run out of FP halfway across the battle.