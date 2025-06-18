How To Get The Poleblade Of The Bud In Elden Ring

Poleblade of the Bud is a new halberd introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring. A weapon of Romina, Saint of the Bud, this weapon induces scarlet rot upon its victims.

When Messmer burned down the Church of Bud, Romina held to the buds in utter silence, which later became his weapon imbued with the power of Scarlet Rot. In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Poleblade of the Bud and how you can use it to craft an amazing build in Elden Ring.

Poleblade of the Bud Location

Poleblade of the Bud can only be obtained by exchanging the Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. This remembrance is dropped by a legend boos called Romina, saint of the Bud.

Romina is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and can be found inside the Church of Bud area. This church is in the western region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, and you must kill her to progress through the story.

To reach the church of the bud, start from the Rauh Ancient Ruins, the West site of grace. Go outside and run towards the watery area. Find a small door leading to a cave structure in the north. Follow the path while ignoring the Rot enemies until you reach a lift.

It will take you up towards the exit. Once you exit the western ruins of Rauh, you will come across the entrance of the Church of the Bud.

Romina is a tough boss to defeat. Her body is half centipede and half scorpion. She uses her poleblade to deal massive damage from afar, in addition to inflicting Scarlet Rot build-up. Romina also throws explosive projectiles and moves at an alarming speed through the arena.

In the second phase, she gets even scarier with a nonstop barrage of explosives scattered throughout the arena. Once defeated, Romina drops 380,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud. Take this remembrance to Enia at the Roundtable Hold to acquire the Poleblade of the Bud halberd.

Poleblade of the Bud Stats and Requirements

Poleblade of the Bud is a Dexterity/Arcane-based weapon that also requires some strength to wield properly. It requires 22 Dexterity, 20 Arcane, and 14 Strength to wield properly. It has D scaling with Arcane and Dexterity stats, and E scaling with Strength stat.

As a boss weapon, this halberd can’t be infused with any Ash of War. It has its own unique weapon skill called Romina’s Purification that requires 24 FP to cast. This skill allows the player to jump and perform two sweep attacks while summoning the rot butterflies.

Poleblade of the Bud weighs 10 and inflicts passive Rot build-up (55). Its base damage is 131, which can be increased up to 320 by upgrading it up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

Poleblade of the Bud Best Build

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Poleblade of the Bud and use it two-handed. Distribute your attribute points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 30

: 30 Arcane : 80

: 80 Faith: 25

Use the Clawmark seal to cast the following incantations before starting the fight.

For the armor set, we recommend using the Rakshasa armor set that can be obtained by killing the boss in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Equip the following talismans as they will enhance the attack power of your weapon.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman . Increases the attack power when you two-handed a sword.

. Increases the attack power when you two-handed a sword. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia . Increases the attack power of successive attacks.

. Increases the attack power of successive attacks. Shard of Alexander . Increases the attack power of weapon skills.

. Increases the attack power of weapon skills. Kindred of Rot’s Exultation. Increases the attack power if there is rot in the surroundings.

With this build, you can inflict Scarlet Rot upon enemies in an instant and kill them with a few hits.