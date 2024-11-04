How To Get The Erdtree Seal In Elden Ring

Erdtree Seal is one of the best Sacred Seal in the Elden Ring required to cast faith-based incantations. This seal has remarkable stats and is a dream come true for players who are more inclined toward a magic build.

Acquiring and equipping the Erdtree Seal is not a small task, though. This seal can only be acquired halfway through the game and it requires a lot of points in Faith stat to use it to cast incantations. In this guide, we will help you acquire this amazing sacred seal in no time.

Erdtree Seal Location

The Erdtree Seal can only be obtained from a corpse hidden in a cell of Prison Town Church. This area is located beneath Volcano Manor and reaching it is not an easy task.

There are two ways to reach Prison Town Church. The first one involves finding Rya near Lakysar Ruins in Liurnia of the Lakes. After you help her by finding the necklace, she will move to the Altus Plateau. Reach there by finding two Dectus medallions or by going through the Ruin-Strewn precipice.

Talk to her outside the Grand Lift of Dectus and she will teleport you to Volcano Manor alongside the invitation. Talk to Tanith and join the Volcano Manor to obtain the Drawing Room Key.

It is the first door on the right in the west hallway. Hit the illusory wall near a corpse with a Perfume Bottle to unlock the hidden path. Follow this path to reach the Prison Town Church site of grace. Head west and jump down to encounter an Omenkiller near a bonfire. Kill it and enter the open cell to collect the Erdtree Seal from a corpse.

The other method involves traveling to the bottom of Raya Lucaria Academy with the help of its great lift. Collect the Longtail Cat Talisman and let the Abductor Virgin kill you by grabbing. Next time, you will wake up in Volcano Manor.

Immediately turn right and drop down from the ledge after equipping the talisman to allow you to land safely without dying. There is a lift in the right corner that will take you up.

FYI There is a Magma Wyrm in the area that is a formidable boss in the early sections of the game.

Use the second lift and it will take you to Prison Town Church.

Erdtree Seal Stats and Requirements

Erdtree Seal requires 40 points in Faith stat to cast incantations. This makes it the most demanding sacred seal in the game. Unlike other seals, it weighs 0 and has C scaling with Faith stat.

You can upgrade Sacred Seal with Somber Smithing Stones up to +10, at which it deals 212-353 damage (faith 40-80). Erdtree Seal can’t be infused with any Ash of War, and you can’t apply any magic or consumables to it. This seal is even better than Godslayer’s Seal and Finger Seal, but only if you increase your Faith stat beyond level 70.