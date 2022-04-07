How to Get Rotten Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring

Talismans are accessories in Elden Ring that help in offering offensive, defensive, and utility effects. In this guide, we will be showing how to get the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman

Talismans are items that increase the overall performance of your weapon. These accessories can be found as dropped items from different types of enemies, bosses, purchased from merchants, and even looted from chests.

Talismans provide different buffs in the game, like increased inventory space or give stat boosts for either a specific stat or a bunch of stats. Some Talismans can also help you negate certain types of damage like holy damage or poison damage.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is a type of Talisman in Elden Ring. It increases your attack power with successive attacks, which will become one of the key factors in winning a fight in Elden Ring.

Once that’s all set and done, let’s take a look at where you can find this Talisman.

Where is the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Located in Elden Ring

Like the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman, you won’t get your hands on the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia that easily, especially if you are in the game’s early stages.

You’ll find the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia after going through a few additional objectives, making it a bit challenging to locate. Firstly, to find this Talisman, you’ll have to take part in the Millicent questline.

In this questline, you must help Millicent in defeating her sister. Once you have successfully defeated Millicent’s sister, you’ll get rewarded with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman.

Now that you’ve acquired the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman, you can pair it with other talismans to increase the effectiveness of your build and be deadlier.

If you like to use dual-twin blades, this Talisman can be an excellent choice since you’ll deal more damage whenever you use the jump attack. Alternatively, you can pair this Talisman with dual-wield bloodloss builds for maximum results.