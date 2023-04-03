Elden Ring All Staff Locations

From magical spells to dealing crit and physical damage, having a Staff in Elden Ring gives you so many ways to deal damage. However, other than staff, there is no other possible way to cast magical spells in Elden Ring.

Getting a Staff requires you to either loot it from the enemy or buy or exchange it from the merchant. After knowing the location of the Staff, the difficult part is the trek that comes after reaching it. So, we have made your life easy by mentioning all the staff locations below.

Where to find all staff in Elden Ring

There are a total of 20 staff in Elden Ring that you can find in the open world. Some of them are rewards for defeating bosses. Others need to be just looted.

To make the process of locating easy for you, we have mentioned the location of each of the staff below.

Azure’s Glintstone Staff

Azur’s Glintstone Staff can be found in a room filled with Sorcerer heads in the Church of Cuckoo, Raya Lucaria Academy.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff

The Lusat’s Glinstone Staff can be looted from a chest located in Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Sellia, Town of Sorcery, Limgrave.

Meteorite staff

Meteorite staff can be looted from a corpse located in Sages Ruin, Limgrave.

Rotten Crystal staff

You can get Rotten Crystal Staff after defeating Putrid Avatar located in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtee.

Digger Staff

Digger Staff can be dropped from the enemy located in Sellia Crystal Tunnel as well as from the Miners in Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel.

Staff of the Guilty

Staff of the Guilty can be dropped from the Thorn Sorcerer located in two regions: Fort Laledd and Guardians’ Garrison.

Academy Glintstone Staff

The Academy Glintstone Staff is dropped from Thops located in the Church of Irith, Liurnia of the lakes. Similarly, giving him Academy Glintstone Key will also yield you the staff.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff

You can get Demi-Human Queen’s Staff after defeating Demi-Human Queen Giika located in Rux Ruins’ Basement, Altus Plateau.

Astrologer’s Staff

If you chose to start as Astrologer Class , this staff will be among your starting equipment. You can also get it for 800 Runes from the nomadic merchant located in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Glintstone Staff

You will automatically get it if you choose the Prisoner Class . Similarly, Glintstone Staff can also be looted from the Noble Sorcerers located in Waypoint Ruins and Caria Manor.

Prince of Death’s staff

Meteorite staff can be looted from a corpse located in Sages Ruin, Limgrave.

Carian Glintstone Staff

Carian Glintstone Staff can be looted from the corpse located on the top floor of the Carian Study Hall, Liurnia of the Lakes.

Albinauric staff

Albinautic Staff can be found on the wooden chair in the Great Hall, Mt. Gelmir.

Carian Regal Scepter

You can exchange Carian Regal Scepter with Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen from Enia located at Roundtable Hold.

Similarly, you can get Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring.

Staff of Loss

The Staff of Loss can be looted from a corpse located in the Sellia, Town of Sorcery, Caelid.

Gelmir Glintstone Staff

You can get Gelmir Glintstone Staff from a Man-Serpent Sorcerer located in the Temple of Eiglay, Mt. Gelmir.

Crystal staff

You can get Crystal Staff from a chest located in the Academy Crystal Cave. However, you will need two Stoneword Keys to unlock the cave.

Meteorite Staff

Meteorite Staff can be located in the muddy swamps located east of Limgrave.

Watchdog Staff

Watchdog Staff can be found inside the hidden room located in the Liurnia of the Lakes.

Staff of the Avatar

Staff of the Avatar will be dropped from the Erdtree Avatar located in Waterfall Crest, Deeproot Depths.

How to use staff in Elden Ring

Once you have got your hands on one of the staff in Elden Ring, you can cast different spells from them. For that, the first thing you need to do is to put it on either hand. But before you can use the spell, you first need to memorize them by visiting a Site of Grace.

Then head towards the Memory Slots in the Spells section where you can assign any spell to the empty memory slot. If you have multiple staff at the same time, you can change the preference of the spell by pressing up and down the D-pad.