Elden Ring Astrologer Builds Guide

Mind and Endurance are the main stats for Astrologer Class since it is more of a mage class in Elden Ring. This guide will tell you about some of the best Astrologer class builds in the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Astrologer Class Builds

The Astrologer is one of the best classes in Elden Ring for mage builds. So now, without wasting much time, let us take you to some of the best builds of Astrologer Class in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Astrologer Ranged Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Astrologer’s Staff and Short Sword

Astrologer’s Staff and Short Sword Shield: Scripture Wooden Shield

Scripture Wooden Shield Armor: Any Light Weight One

Any Light Weight One Primary Stats: Mind and Intelligence

Mind and Intelligence Secondary Stats: Endurance and Vigor

Endurance and Vigor Skills: Urgent Heal

Urgent Heal Spells: Scholar’s Armament, Glintstone Pebble, and Glintstone Arc

The main stats for this Astrologer Class Mage build are Mind and Intelligence. The mind will help you increase the FP and Intelligence in Spell Scaling.

The keepsake we will pick here is the Golden Seed since it will give an extra Flask. You will be using any lightweight armor in this build along with the spells like Glintstone Arc and Glintstone Pebble.

How to Play with the Astrologer Ranged Build

For playing with this build, you will be using the Astrologer Staff as the main weapon and skill like Glintstone Pebble for dealing damage to the enemies.

You wouldn’t be using Glintstone Arc much. Moreover, the Glintstone Pebble has a low FP cost, making it better to use during battle.

Most of the time, you should be staying away from the enemies and playing as a ranged character unless you have some deadly spells.

While casting spells at the enemies, you should be facing them so they can hit them. Therefore, the points you put into the Vigor will help increase your character’s survivability.

Elden Ring Best Astrologer Melee Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Astrologer’s Staff and Short Sword

Astrologer’s Staff and Short Sword Shield: Small Shield

Small Shield Armor: Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Primary Stats: Mind and Intelligence

Mind and Intelligence Secondary Stats: Endurance and Vigor

Endurance and Vigor Skills: Urgent Heal

Urgent Heal Spells: Glintstone Arc and Carian Slicer

This build is pretty much similar to the other build with slight changes. In this, you will be investing more points into intelligence.

The armor set you will be using for this build is Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set and a new spell called Carian Slicer.

How to Play with the Astrologer Melee Build

While playing with this build, you should try to gather enemies as close as possible so you can use the Glintstone Arc spell to deal damage to all of them at once.

The other close-range melee attack spell you can use is Carian Slicer. You can only use two spells at a time, so according to us, these two are the best choices to have.

You can also use some talismans that can increase the spell casting time.

Elden Ring Best Astrologer Mage Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask Spread: Mostly FP and 1 or 2 HP

Mostly FP and 1 or 2 HP Weapon: Rapier

Rapier Shield: Light Weight

Light Weight Armor: Carian Knight Set

Carian Knight Set Primary Stats: Dexterity and Intelligence

Dexterity and Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor and Mind

Vigor and Mind Skills: Glintstone Phalanx

Glintstone Phalanx Spells: Glintstone Pebble, Carian Greatsword, and Scholar’s Armaments

For this build, the keepsake we will use is Golden Seed. In this build, you will be investing more points into Intelligence and Dexterity.

Since it is mage build, so there are no specific shield requirements, you can use any light shield, so your speed is not compromised.

How to play with the Astrologer Mage Build

For playing with this build, you can use the Scholar’s Armaments spell to buff your weapon and then use the Glinstone Phalanx to deal a lot of damage to the enemies.

This spell will take out enemies in a couple of hits, so you can kill tough bosses with it as well.

You can also use the Glintstone Pebble and the Carian Greatsword spells in case you encounter many enemies together.