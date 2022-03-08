Elden Ring Prisoner Builds Guide

The Prisoner is a high Intelligence and Dexterity-based class in Elden Ring, focusing on weaponry and spells to deal damage. In this guide, we’ll describe a few useful builds for the Prisoner class in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Prisoner Builds

The Prisoner class is one of the 10 classes in Elden Ring, and it focuses primarily on weapons and spells. Each class has its own unique appearance, and out of all the classes, Prisoner stands out the most with its unique look.

Additionally, it consists of amazing medium and physical stats, making it a must-have class to play as in Elden Ring.

Below we’ve given the most suitable builds for the Prisoner Class.

Jump to:

Elden Ring Best Prisoner Class Spellblade Build

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Flask Spread : divided equally between HP and FP

: divided equally between HP and FP Weapon : Demi-Human Queen’s Staff and Meteorite Staff or Crystal Knife

: Demi-Human Queen’s Staff and Meteorite Staff or Crystal Knife Shield : Any 100% Physical like Heater Shield (optional)

: Any 100% Physical like Heater Shield (optional) Armor : Sage Set or Errant Sorcerer Set

: Sage Set or Errant Sorcerer Set Primary Stats : Intelligence & Dexterity

: Intelligence & Dexterity Secondary Stats : Vigor & Mind

: Vigor & Mind Skills : Ash of War: Impaling Thrust

: Ash of War: Impaling Thrust Spells: Scholar’s Armament, Rock Sling, and Carian Slicer

The main stats for this Prisoner build are Intelligence and Dexterity. The idea for this build is to level up these stats to increase stamina without worrying about allocating points into Endurance.

And since the build is based around spells, you’ll want to have an even split between your HP and FP flasks so you can freely cast magic.

How to Play with Prisoner Class Spellblade Build

Being hybrid in nature, the Prisoner is an advanced class. Primarily you’ll be using it for ranged attacks, and since it focuses heavily on weapons and spells, you’ll be using spells quite often during battles, followed by the Estoc weapon to deal damage.

When going up against enemies, make sure to dodge rather than block their attacks. Although you can use your Shield, but don’t make it a habit as it will drain most of your Stamina, and then you’ll be forced to invest points into Endurance.

Elden Ring Prisoner Class Enchanted Knight Build

Class : Prisoner

: Prisoner Flask Spread : more FP, minimum HP

: more FP, minimum HP Weapon : Estoc or Rogier’s Rapier

: Estoc or Rogier’s Rapier Shield : Blue-Gold Kite Shield

: Blue-Gold Kite Shield Armor : Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set

: Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Primary Stats : Intelligence & Vigor

: Intelligence & Vigor Secondary Stats : Mind & Endurance

: Mind & Endurance Skills : Ash of War: Barricade Shield

: Ash of War: Barricade Shield Spells: Carian Slicer, Carian Piercer, Swift Glinstone Shard, and Glintstone Pebble

Instead of focusing on spells, this Prisoner build is based around melee attacks. With the help of the shield and powerful weapon, you’ll be able to get up close to enemies and deal critical melee damage.

Your points will go into Endurance, Vigor, and, most importantly, Intelligence for this build. Endurance and Vigor will increase both your offense and defense while Intelligence is needed for any Prisoner build to work.

How to Play with Prisoner Class Enchanted Knight Build

When playing with this build, your main focus is to maintain your stamina while attacking the enemies. This can be done by using buffs.

Simply buff with Barricade Shield and use less Stamina when blocking, which helps you use the Carian Sword to slice the opponents in half.

Make full use of the Carian Slicer and Carian Greatsword when going up against bosses. NPC invaders use Carian Piercer and Glintstone Pebble for flying enemies.