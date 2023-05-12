How To Get Lusat’s Glintstone Staff In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff can make you a beast of a sorcerer. This Staff is perfect if you are looking to inflict massive sorcery damage on your foes.

You can take down even the toughest of enemies due to the damage boost provided by this weapon during the mid to late-game phase. However, before getting into the depths of the Staff, it is crucial to understand the exact Lusta’s Glintstone Staff location in Elden Ring.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff location in Elden Ring

The Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is found inside a chest that is placed in the Town of Sellia in Elden Ring. You can only access this chest after completing a few objectives, including lightening all the braziers inside Sellia and defeating the Nox Priest and Swordsress duo.

Defeat Nox Swordstress and Sword Priest

To reach the chest that rewards you with Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, you must reach Sellia. You can defeat the Nox Swordstress and Sword Priest duo easily by summoning a spirit. These spirits can keep them busy, making it possible for you to concentrate on offense.

The Nox Swordstress and Sword Priest mostly rely on dodging during the battle, so you must plan your moves accordingly. Additionally, you can stagger them and interrupt their attacks to take the fights away from the duo in Elden Ring.

At the successful conclusion of the fight, you just have to move straight from the battle arena to reach a small corridor that contains the much-needed chest, providing you with Lusat’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff upgrades and stats

You can deal a good amount of 170 sorcery along with 24 physical damage to your enemies after equipping the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff for the first time. The amount of damage can be improved by scaling your Strength to B and Intelligence to S in Elden Ring.

You can increase your physical attack output to 58 by using the Sombering Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. But the drawback of this Staff is that you cannot enchant any kind of magic spells with it.

On top of that, there’s no way to infuse the deadly Ashes of War with this Staff in Elden Ring. Before equipping the weapon, you need to fulfill some attribute requirements.