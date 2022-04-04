Elden Ring Putrid Avatar Boss Guide

Putrid Avatar is one of the many mini-bosses that you will encounter in Elden Ring. This boss may as well be paying tribute to the Asylum Demon from the first Dark Souls game because it features a fairly similar moveset. The following guide will show you where to find and defeat Putrid Avatar in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Putrid Avatar in Elden Ring

The Putrid Avatar boss can be found in Western Caelid, right before the Minor Erdtree Catacombs entrance. If you enter from the Northern Caelid, the boss will be right in front of the Dragonbarrow Cave entrance.

How to Defeat Putrid Avatar in Elden Ring

The Putrid Avatar’s primary attacks are a forceful smash and a long-ranged horizontal sweep. The Avatar may only do one sweep but if you remain close, the usual attack is a smash followed by two broad swings.

The Avatar strikes the earth with its hammer, summoning a phalanx of holy bolts. To dodge them, keep your focus on the Avatar and run or gallop around it in a circle.

The Avatar jumps into the air and lands in a tiny circle, causing holy damage. It will be vulnerable to assault right after this attack. You must stay close so you can land your blow on him. The Putrid Avatar lifts its foot and slaps it on the earth. Use this technique only when you’re in close quarters.

Defeating the Putrid Avatar can be done by a careful dodging and exploiting the small window of invincibility and then attacking your own attack. Getting near, firing a few strikes, evading its hammer blows, and repeating is the quickest and the best technique.

Close-range combatants can work well on breaking the Avatar’s super armor and hitting critical strikes, but if you’re not comfortable fighting these adversaries on foot, you may complete the encounter fully on horseback. It merely takes longer and is more dependent on ranged assaults.

Use your Lone Wolf or Jellyfish Ashes to set a trap and extra assault opportunities. Hiding behind the Erdtree to avoid the attacks and access your strategy is always an option. If you choose not to rest at Site of Grace, the Avatar’s health will stay the same as it was when you stopped fighting.

Unlike other world monsters, the Putrid Avatar is frequently best dealt with on foot. By evading its hammer strikes, you’ll have more opportunities to attack. Because of the horse’s lack of dodging skills, it is likely to be captured in the Avatar’s swings which will give you a limited amount of time to escape before Torrent fades.

It is highly susceptible to fire damage with a -100-absorption value that allows it to take twice damage. The black flame incantations are extremely lethal since they deliver percent HP damage.

The Putrid Avatar has Poison, crimson rot, and bleeding immunity. Along with this it possesses Frost sensitivity (154) as well so choose your options carefully.

Bringing some spirit ash might be pretty useful for magic users. While you cast spells or discharge arrows, your spirit summon might distract the boss. When you see the monster leap into the air, it’s vital to keep your distance as the scarlet rot stomp is harmful and may swiftly deplete your health.

The Putrid Avatar boss will drop 95000 Runes along with Opaline Hardtear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear.