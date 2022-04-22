How To Get & Use Gelmir Glintstone Staff In Elden Ring

If you’re a spellcaster, you’ll definitely need to find the Gelmir Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring. The following guide will show you how to get the Gelmir Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring and how to make use of this powerful weapon.

Where To Find Gelmir Glintstone Staff In Elden Ring

You can get the Gelmir Glintstone Staff by defeating the first boss of the Temple of Eiglay in Mt. Gelmir.

Begin by heading towards Volcano Manor. From there, you need to select the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace on the map.

At the grace site, head towards the north corner of the hall. You will find a small archway out of the building. Straight ahead, enter to next building through the open door.

Inside the building, you need to hop on the wooden elevator. This will take you to the first floor and stop. Head northwest inside the building.

You will find small enemies along the way, but you can ignore them. Take stairs down at the end of the path. Continue northwest into a small door.

At the right, enter another door and head east. There you need to fight two Man-Serpents. Then you will come across another Man-Serpent, but he has a potato head this time. Defeat and loot the Man-Serpent to get the Gelmir Glintstone Staff.

Take note that the Gelmir Glinstone Staff has an extremely rare drop rate. Hence, you’ll likely have to make multiple runs until you finally get the drop.

How To Use Gelmir Glintstone Staff In Elden Ring

If you’re building a spellcaster or are focusing on sorcery-based attacks, you’ll need to have a Glinstone Staff. It has a hybrid scaling with intelligence and faith. For mixed staff, you need to have equal points in intelligence and a hybrid attribute, which is faith, to get the sorcery scaling you want.

Every Glintstone staff has sorcery scaling, and for the Gelmir variant, it is 170. This staff boosts lava sorceries and like the others, can be upgraded using Smithing Stones to improve effectiveness.

Attack Power

Physical: 29

Magic: 0

Fire: 0

Lightning: 0

Holy: 0

Critical: 100

Sorcery Scaling: 170

Required Stats