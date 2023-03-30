How To Get Albinauric Staff In Elden Ring

Among all the weapons in Elden Ring, the Albinauric Staff comes under the umbrella of the Glintstone Staff. You can scale this weapon primarily by investing your runes in your Intelligence and Arcane Attributes.

If you love investing in your Arcane attributes, having the Albinauric Staff is essential as it adds to your sorcery skills in Elden Ring.

Albinauric Staff location in Elden Ring

You can only obtain the Albinauric Staff by exploring the dangerous region of Mt. Gelmir in Elden Ring.

The Site of Grace, located next to the Great Hall, takes you toward your location. The Great Hall is next to the Volcano Manor, so it is easy to reach the site of grace and, from there, move toward the location of Albinauric Staff.

You need to take the stairs present on the left side of the grace to reach the next floor. You need to move toward the ladder on the left side of the building marked on the map below.

Take the ladder and move toward the backside of the rope to come across a small landing platform.

You must jump on the platform and enter the building through the open doors. The Albinauric staff and Albinauric Mask are on a wooden chair in the room.

Albinauric Staff upgrades and stats

Initially, the damage output of Albinauric Staff is not excellent in Elden Ring. The stats show that you can deal 17 physical damage with every strike.

However, the good thing about this weapon is that it costs 0 FP to use its skills. Apart from the offense, you get negligible defensive guard against physical and other incoming damage. T

o equip the weapon, you need to fulfill the attribute requirements that include:

Strength 6

Intelligence 10

Arcane 12

With the Albinauric Staff upgrades, your stats improve, and you can reach up to 29 physical damage by scaling the desired attributes. Additionally, you need Smithing Stones to upgrade Albinauric Staff to the next level. You can also improve your Hemoorhage build-up by casting Aberrant Sorceries through this weapon, dealing a good amount of damage to your foes in Elden Ring.

Best Albinauric Staff builds in Elden Ring

Astrologer build

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence (Primary), Mind (Primary), Vigor (Secondary), Endurance (Secondary)

Weapon: Glintstone Staff, Small Shield

Armor: Any Light Armor

Spells: Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc, Great Glintstone Shard, Carian Slicer, Carian Piercer

Talisman: Radagon Icon

Frostbite build

Class: Astrologer, Hero, Prisoner

Stats: Intelligence (Primary), Vigor (Secondary), Mind (Secondary)

Weapon: Glintstone Staff, Brass Shield, Clayman’s Harpoon

Armor: Spellblade Set, Haima Glintstone Crown

Spells: Scholar’s Shield, Magic Glintstone, Greatblade Phalanx

Talisman: Magic Scorpion, Carian Filigreed Crest

Skills: Ash of War: Ice Spear, Ash of War: Carian Retaliation