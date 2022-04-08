Elden Ring Carian Regal Scepter Build Guide

The Carian Regal Scepter is a Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring that deals the strike damage to the enemies. This guide will tell you about one of the best Carian Regal Scepter build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Carian Regal Scepter Killer Mage Build

Carian Regal Scepter is a Glintstone staff that scales primarily with Intelligence, Dexterity, and Strength. This is one of the best weapons for any sorcery or mage build.

This weapon comes with an amazing spinning weapon skill that deals some serious damage to the enemies. Below you will find details about creating the Killer Mage build with Carian Regal Scepter.

Stats

Class: Astrologer or Prisoner

Astrologer or Prisoner Weapon: Carian Regal Scepter

Carian Regal Scepter Armor: Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Talismans: Primal Glintstone Blade, Graven-School Talisman, and Cerulean Amber Medallion

Primal Glintstone Blade, Graven-School Talisman, and Cerulean Amber Medallion Spells: Comet Azur and Unseen Form

Comet Azur and Unseen Form Items: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Cerulean Crystal Tear

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Cerulean Crystal Tear Primary Stats: Intelligence and Mind

Intelligence and Mind Secondary Stats: Endurance and Vigor

How to Play with Carian Regal Scepter Killer Mage Build

The Carian Regal Scepter comes with a Spinning Weapon skill that will make it spin extremely fast, and once it hits the target, it will do successive attacks. This attack will deal a good amount of damage to the enemies.

You can use the Comet Azur spell that fires a massive blue beam of energy toward the enemies. This spell can be used continuously for dealing massive damage to the opponents.

You can combine this spell with the Unseen Form spell to make the caster semi-invisible. If you are on a mount, this will be applied to it.

Even while riding the mount, you can cast the Unseen Form spell and then use that time for casting Comet Azur, which will deal heavy damage to the enemies.

The spells will consume less FP with the talismans like Primal Glintstone Blade. The other talismans will help increase the potency of sorceries and raise FP.

The more FP you have, the more spells you cast and deal more damage to the enemies.